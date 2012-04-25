FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts 3 Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage 2005-PWR9 ratings
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts 3 Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage 2005-PWR9 ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

April 25 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We lowered our ratings on three classes from Bear Stearns Commercial 	
Mortgage Securities Trust 2005-PWR9, a U.S. CMBS transaction.	
     -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on 11 other classes from the same 	
transaction.	
     -- The downgrades reflect credit deterioration within the collateral pool 	
and credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual 	
resolution of eight of the transaction's 10 loans that are currently with the 	
special servicer.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage 	
pass-through certificates from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities 	
Trust 2005-PWR9, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) 	
transaction. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on 11 other classes from 	
the same transaction (see list).	
	
The downgrades reflect deterioration in the credit characteristics of the pool 	
collateral, which under our 'AAA' scenario, yielded debt service coverage 	
(DSC) of 0.92x and a (loan-to-value) ratio of 161.0%. The downgrades further 	
reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual 	
resolution of eight ($93.4 million, 5.2%) of the transaction's 10 ($112.2 	
million, 6.3%) loans that are currently with the special servicer.	
	
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect 	
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the 	
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-1 and 	
X-2 interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria.	
	
Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted DSC 	
of 1.36x and a LTV ratio of 122.7%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows 	
under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.92x and an LTV 	
ratio of 161.0%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' 	
scenario were 76.1% and 37.0%, respectively. These DSC and LTV calculations 	
exclude nine defeased loans ($101.9 million, 5.7%) and eight ($93.4 million, 	
5.2%) of the transaction's 10 ($112.2 million, 6.3%) loans that are currently 	
with the special servicer. We separately estimated losses for these loans and 	
included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures.	
	
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS 	
	
As of the April 11, 2012, trustee remittance report, eight ($95.2 million, 	
5.3%) loans in the pool were with the special servicer, Situs Holdings LLC 	
(Situs). According to Situs, two additional loans, the Vista Plaza loan ($2.0 	
million, 0.1%) and the Baker Waterfront Plaza loan ($15.0 million, 0.9%), were 	
transferred to special servicing subsequent to the April 2012 trustee 	
remittance report. The reported payment status of the specially serviced loans 	
is as follows: one is in foreclosure ($5.2 million, 0.3%), six are 90-plus 	
days delinquent ($62.3 million, 3.5%), one is 60 days delinquent ($2.0 	
million, 0.1%) and two are current ($42.7 million, 2.4%). Appraisal reduction 	
amounts (ARAs) totaling $34.6 million are in effect for seven of the specially 	
serviced loans. Details on the three largest loans currently with the special 	
servicer are as follows:	
	
The 2 & 4 Gannett Drive loan ($27.7 million, 1.5%), the largest specially 	
serviced loan, is secured by two office buildings in Harrison, N.Y., totaling 	
219,000 sq. ft. The loan, which has a reported current payment status, was 	
transferred to the special servicer on Jan. 28, 2011, due to imminent default. 	
The reported DSC was 0.60x as of year-end 2011. According to Situs, 	
negotiations for a discounted payoff (DPO) with the borrower are ongoing. We 	
expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. 	
	
The Storage Bin Portfolio loan ($24.9 million, 1.4%), the second-largest 	
specially serviced loan, is collateralized by a portfolio of five self-storage 	
properties totaling 311,000 sq. ft. (2,741 units) in Southern New Jersey and 	
Southeast Pennsylvania (two of the properties are first phases of a two-phase 	
project). The loan has a reported 90-plus-days delinquent payment status and 	
has a total reported exposure of $27.1 million. The loan was transferred to 	
the special servicer on Oct. 11, 2010, due to imminent default. An ARA of 	
$16.8 million is in effect against this loan. According to Situs, it has 	
approved a final business plan that permits a DPO, which is being documented, 	
in the amount of $17.0 million ($12.0 million plus an existing $5.0 million 	
letter of credit). The borrower's year-end 2011 operating statements reported 	
an effective gross income of $2.2 million, operating expenses of $1.3 million, 	
net operating income of $916,000, and net cash flow of $870,000. The year-end 	
2011 reported DSC was 0.46x. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual 	
resolution of this loan.	
	
The Baker Waterfront Plaza loan ($15.0 million, 0.9%), the third-largest loan 	
with the special servicer, is secured by a 92,821-sq.-ft. office building in 	
Hoboken, N.J. The loan, which has a reported current payment status, was 	
transferred to special servicing due to imminent default on April 12, 2012.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 	
Ratings, published Sept. 19, 2011.	
     -- Updated Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, published Aug. 	
16, 2011. 	
     -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, 	
published Nov. 3, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 	
21, 2009.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, 	
published April 4, 2003.	
 	
RATINGS LOWERED	
	
Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2005-PWR9	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates	
	
                Rating	
Class      To           From        Credit enhancement (%)	
C          BB+ (sf)     BBB- (sf)                    10.89	
D          BB- (sf)     BB (sf)                       9.54	
E          B   (sf)     B+ (sf)                       7.89	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2005-PWR9	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates	
	
Class    Rating                      Credit enhancement (%)	
A-2      AAA (sf)                                     22.90	
A-3      AAA (sf)                                     22.90	
A-AB     AAA (sf)                                     22.90	
A-4A     AAA (sf)                                     32.53	
A-4B     AA (sf)                                      22.90	
A-1A     AA (sf)                                      22.90	
A-J      BBB+ (sf)                                    13.59	
B        BBB (sf)                                     12.84	
F        CCC- (sf)                                     6.69	
X-1      AAA (sf)                                       N/A	
X-2      AAA (sf)                                       N/A	
 	
N/A--Not applicable.

