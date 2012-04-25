TEXT-S&P cuts Apria Healthcare to 'B' from 'BB-'

Overview -- We have lowered our 2012 profit margin and cash flow expectations for Apria Healthcare Group, reflecting our expectation of higher expenses associated with the on-shoring of its billing function. -- In our opinion we now expect cash flow to remain under pressure in 2012 and stay negative and EBITDA margin to remain consistent with 2012 levels of around 12% in 2012, rather than improve. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Apria to 'B+' from 'BB-', our issue-level ratings on the A-1 notes to 'BB' from 'BB+', and our ratings on the A-2 notes by two notches to 'B' from 'BB-'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will contend with ongoing operating challenges and continue to demonstrate revenue growth. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Lake Forest, Calif.-based Apria Healthcare Group Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. We also lowered our issue-level ratings on the $700 million A-1 notes to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The recovery rating on the notes is '1' remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. In addition, we lowered our rating on the $317 million A-2 notes to 'B' from 'BB-', and revised our recovery rating on those notes to '5' from '4'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. This is mainly the result of the increased availability on the $250 million asset-based loan (ABL) revolver, by $100 million in 2011. Rationale We assess Apria's financial risk profile as "aggressive," reflecting our expectation that adjusted leverage will remain above 4x over the near term. In our opinion we expect its free operating cash flow (FOCF) to remain negative in 2012. The "weak" business risk profile considers Apria's exposure to third-party reimbursement, operating in a highly fragmented industry, and its ongoing challenges with managing the on-shoring of its billing and customer service functions. The business profile is bolstered by its leading position in providing specialized home health care services and equipment. To measure profit trends for Apria, we use adjusted EBITDA, including adjustments for cost-saving initiatives and one-time charges supporting its significant cash investment to return its billing function in house. Our revised base case incorporates an estimate of lower adjusted EBITDA margins for 2012, from our prior expectation that adjusted EBITDA margins would improve by at least 200 basis points by mid-2012. Labor costs from on-shoring initiatives are higher than originally expected for 2012; in fact, Apria reported significant asset and intangible asset impairment to its respiratory and home medical equipment (HME) business of about $650 million in 2011 on increased estimates of future SD&A costs. We expect revenue growth to partly offset higher labor costs, and project adjusted EBITDA near $300 million. Our adjusted EBITDA assumptions incorporate a reduction in bad debt expense and customer credits that reduced revenue in 2010 and 2011. In 2012, we expect aggregate mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth, reflecting mid-single-digit revenue growth in the respiratory and HME division. We believe this segment will benefit from a full year of Praxair, added volume from securing new managed care contracts, and Medicare Round 1 competitive bidding areas (CBAs). Projected revenue growth in 2012 is further bolstered by our expectation of 10% organic revenue growth in its infusion therapy and enteral nutrition segment, benefiting from strong market growth trends. Our 2012 projections also assume Apria will continue to have negative cash flow, but we expect it to improve from 2011 negative free cash flow of about $60 million. This is primarily because of lower capital expenditures and modestly improved earnings. Lower capital spending is from the absence of the Praxair acquisition and management's focus on controlling costs, offset by increased spending to support new managed care contracts. Apria operates in the highly fragmented, $65 billion home healthcare market, specializing in respiratory therapy, infusion therapy, and HME. The industry benefits from a growing demand of patients preferring in-home care treatment and a strong pipeline of infusion/injectable drugs administered in the home or at ambulatory infusion suites. The home health care market is expected to grow 5% annually, despite Medicare initiating various cost-control programs across subsectors. Specifically, the respiratory and HME division is subject to Round 2 bidding process in 2012, which is scheduled to go into effect in mid-2013. This will affect more CBAs, resulting in a more competitive industry and lower contract rates. About $141 million of Apria's revenues are exposed to Round 2 competitive bidding. Managed care pricing and contract turnover are also risks in the industry. While Apria's weak business risk profile incorporates inherent industry risks, it benefits from a national platform, leading market position, and well-established reputation. This provides a competitive advantage among peers, and helps Apria secure new managed care contracts; it should also help them win new CBAs in the Medicare Round 2 bidding process. Apria's diverse payor and revenue mix somewhat mitigates the exposure of a lost contract or rate cut; however, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, albeit across a diverse product/service mix, is still 30% of total revenues. Apria has no significant concentration with any single commercial payor. The aggressive financial risk profile reflects its existing credit metrics, prospects for continued negative free cash flow and sponsor ownership. We expect leverage (using adjusted EBITDA) to remain above 4x through 2012. Liquidity We view Apria's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash exceeding mandatory uses over the next year. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile based on our criteria are: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. Liquidity sources include operating cash flow in excess of $100 million, a $250 million, ABL Revolver and limited cash reserves, which should cover capital expenditures of about $150 million in 2012. However, we believe, Apria will rely on the ABL for funding in 2012. -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We expect there will be limited availability to absorb a high-impact, low-probability event. -- Covenant compliance is not a major factor, because the revolver has a springing covenant test that does not take effect unless Apria's excess availability goes below a certain percentage of its available borrowing base. -- Apria has no material debt maturities until 2014, when its A-1 and A-2 notes expire. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Apria, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Apria reflects our expectation that adjusted EBITDA will improve modestly as the company resolves its billing problems, but that free cash flow will remain negative in 2012. A higher rating is possible if we believe adjusted leverage will drop to a sustained level below 4x, if cash flow is positive, and if Apria fully resolves its billing issues. We could lower our rating if we believe Apria's efforts to on-shore its billing function falls short of our expectations, and/or anticipated revenue growth is impeded by contract losses, unfavorable pricing, or Medicare cuts that are not mitigated with cost reductions. These actions could threaten Apria's weak business risk profile and result in weaker credit measures. Specifically, if debt leverage, adjusted for one-time occurrences, rises above 5x, and we believe it will remain at that level or higher, or if cash flows are more negative than we expect, we would consider a lower rating. Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From Apria Healthcare Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- BB-/Negative/-- Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Apria Healthcare Group Inc. Senior Secured A-2 nts B BB- Recovery Rating 5 4 Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Apria Healthcare Group Inc. Senior Secured A-1 nts BB BB+ Recovery Rating 1 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.