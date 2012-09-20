TEXT-Fitch affirms Hingham, Mass. GOs at 'AAA'

Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AAA' rating on the following Town of Hingham, MA's (the town) general obligation (GO) bonds: --$64.9 million of outstanding GO bonds, series 2007, 2009A, 2009B, and 2010. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of the town secured by its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing authority. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Hingham's sound operating results and solid reserve levels are the result of its strong financial management, prudent fiscal policies and conservative budgeting practices. ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: Positive economic indicators include very high income levels and below-average unemployment rates. The town benefits from its proximity to the Boston labor market. Market value (MV) per capita is an impressive $282,000. MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: Hingham's overall debt levels are low-to-moderate but are expected to increase slightly due to new school projects. Rapid par amortization mitigates this risk. Pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities are well managed. CREDIT PROFILE LARGELY RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY, POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS The Town of Hingham is an affluent residential community on the seacoast that is located 20 miles southeast of downtown Boston. Its population of 22,157 (2010) is up 11.4% since 2000 and the $6.3 billion state equalized valuation is up slightly from 2010, resulting in an impressive $282,000 MV per capita. Healthcare, retail and service-related industries employ the largest percentage of people, with Blue Cross & Blue Shield the largest employer (970 employees), followed by the town (968) and Linden Ponds (770), a retirement/senior living facility. Talbot's maintains headquarters in the town and has 550 employees. Wealth levels for the town exceed state and national averages by at least 70%, and the town's unemployment rate of 4.5% as of June 2012 is below state and national averages. STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE The town's financial profile remains strong. Fiscal 2011 ended with a net operating surplus (after transfers) of $1.8 million (1.7% of spending) for an unrestricted fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and committed fund balances under GASB 54) of $12.9 million (a sound 12.3% of spending). Conservative budgeting practices of non-property tax revenues and lower than budgeted expenditures contributed to the positive results. The town implemented a revised general fund balance policy last year requiring a 14%-18% unassigned balance. Through continued conservative budgeting, the town plans to achieve compliance with this new policy over the next few years. Fitch views the town's projections for fiscal 2012 performance as reasonable given active fiscal reporting and a long history of conservative budgeting. Management is projecting a $4 million addition to reserves (4.7% of budgeted spending) due to favorable variances of real estate taxes ($1.7 million), unbudgeted meals taxes ($600,000), and expenditure savings ($1.7 million). Fitch notes that spending cuts have been moderate in nature and that the town retains the flexibility to increase recurring revenues; the imposition of solid waste fees, for example, would generate an additional $1 million annually. The town's tax rate remains regionally competitive despite annual increases to the maximum rate allowable under state law. LOW-RISK DEBT PROFILE Overall debt levels are moderate at $3,745 per capita and low at 1.1% of MV. Fiscal 2011 debt service paid from the general fund totaled $7.4 million (an affordable 8.7% of spending). Fitch notes positively the town's firm commitment to pay-go spending, with annual budget appropriations typically of $2 million. The town has no exposure to variable-rate debt or derivative instruments. The town plans to issue an additional $15 million of bond anticipation notes (BANs) in June 2013 when its existing $20.3 million BANs mature. The BANs are being issued to finance construction of a middle school and are planned to be rolled over into long-term debt in calendar 2014. The impact of this planned issuance on debt ratios will be modest given the town's rapid amortization of outstanding principal (77% retired in 10 years). MANAGEABLE OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Employee benefit liabilities represent an affordable percentage of annual spending and do not pressure financial flexibility. The town manages a defined benefit plan for its employees, excluding teachers, who are covered under the state's plan. The annual required pension contribution (ARC) for fiscal 2011 totaled $3.1 million or a manageable 3.6% of general fund spending. For fiscal 2013, the town has budgeted a $3.6 million ARC. The most recent actuarial report, dated Jan. 1, 2010, for the town's defined benefit plan reports an unfunded liability of $32 million (a low 0.5% of MV). The funded ratio is below average at 69%, using the town's 8% rate of return (ROR) and 62% using Fitch's more conservative 7% ROR. Fitch views positively the town's efforts to manage its OPEB liability through the establishment of a trust in fiscal 2008 and the modification of employee health benefits in 2009. As a result, the unfunded actuarial accrued liability has fallen from $114 million (0.8% of MV) in 2009 to $64.7 million (0.6% of MV) in 2011. For fiscal 2012, the city contributed $1.1 million, representing 1.3% of spending. Total assets held in trust total $2.5 million as of June 8, 2012. 