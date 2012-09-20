FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Grandbridge Real Estate server ranking
September 20, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Grandbridge Real Estate server ranking

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 20 - OVERVIEW

     -- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE overall ranking on Grandbridge Real 
Estate Capital LLC as a commercial loan primary servicer. The outlook remains 
stable.
     -- We raised our subranking for management and organization to STRONG and 
affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for loan administration.
     -- We based our opinion on Grandbridge's controlled growth, successful 
track record serving its lender clients and borrowers, experienced management 
team and strong audit and compliance.
 
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on 
Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC (Grandbridge) as a commercial loan primary 
servicer. Additionally, we raised our subranking for management and 
organization to STRONG and affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for loan 
administration. Our outlook for the ranking remains stable.

We based our ranking on our favorable assessment of Grandbridge's management 
and organization, which includes an experienced management team, effective 
organizational structure, good leverage of systems and technology, a 
commitment to training and development, and a sound quality control and audit 
framework. In addition, the company maintains reliable and effective processes 
for primary loan administration as well as proactive procedures for 
surveillance and portfolio management. Grandbridge has experience servicing 
mortgage loans from multiple capital sources and all major collateral property 
types; however, the company's exposure to large assets and complex loan 
structures is somewhat limited.

KEY RANKING FACTORS

Strengths:
     -- Controlled growth and a successful track record of serving its lender 
clients and borrowers; 
     -- A highly experienced management team with good tenure;
     -- A robust audit, compliance, and control environment;
     -- Servicing experience with multiple capital sources and various 
collateral property types and locations; and
     -- The institutional backing and support of its parent company.

Weakness:
     -- Limited experience with large assets and complex loan structures.

Grandbridge is a full-service commercial mortgage banking company 
headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and is a wholly owned subsidiary of BB&T 
Corp. (BB&T). Grandbridge arranges permanent commercial and multifamily real 
estate loans; services loan portfolios; and provides asset and portfolio 
management as well as real estate brokerage services on a national basis. The 
company has a broad capital provider base that includes insurance companies, 
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) lenders, pension fund advisors, 
and commercial banks. Grandbridge is a delegated underwriting and servicing 
lender for Fannie Mae, a seller/servicer for Freddie Mac's Program Plus, and 
an active participant in FHA-insured loan products as a multifamily 
accelerated processing-approved multifamily lender and lender for nursing 
homes and assisted-living facilities.

As of June 30, 2012, the company serviced a portfolio of approximately 5,000 
loans representing a total unpaid principal balance of approximately $26 
billion. Grandbridge's servicing portfolio consists of loans held by multiple 
lender and investor types including life insurance companies, Freddie Mac, 
Fannie Mae, and CMBS.  Grandbridge conducts its servicing operation from two 
locations: one in Birmingham, Ala., and one in Charlotte, N.C.

OUTLOOK

The outlook for the commercial mortgage primary servicer ranking is stable. 
The company continues to maintain the staffing, processes, and technology 
required to administer its portfolio in accordance with generally accepted 
servicing practices. Grandbridge 's growth plans are reasonable, and the 
company has a skilled servicing team and enjoys strong support from its parent.

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

     -- Servicer Evaluation: Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC, Feb. 1, 2011
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004
     -- Select Servicer List

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
