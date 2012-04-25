TEXT-S&P raises CrownRock LP ratings

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2012

April 25 - Overview	
     -- U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company CrownRock LP has 	
increased the size of its borrowing base to $180 million from $130 million.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on CrownRock to 'B-' from 	
'CCC+'. We are also raising our issue rating on CrownRock's senior unsecured 	
debt to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CrownRock will have 	
sufficient liquidity for the remainder of 2012, and that it has the ability to 	
reduce discretionary spending should that be necessary. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Midland, Texas-based CrownRock LP to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we raised the issue level rating on CrownRock's senior 	
unsecured debt to 'CCC+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating). The 	
recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions reflect CrownRock's improved liquidity profile following 	
the increase of its borrowing base to $180 million from $130 million. Pro 	
forma for the increase, liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011, was nearly $250 	
million, representing $67 million of cash on its balance sheet and an undrawn 	
revolver. Because of significant capital spending to hold acreage in 2012, we 	
previously viewed liquidity as weak, and potentially insufficient to fund 	
operations beyond the fourth quarter. CrownRock has very large spending 	
requirements, including approximately $190 million this year just to satisfy 	
leasehold obligations in the Permian Basin (we envision total capital spending 	
of approximately $275 million including discretionary capex). Cash interest 	
represents an additional $15 million of liquidity needs. Because of improved 	
liquidity, along with our West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price assumption of 	
$85/bbl in 2012, we forecast that CrownRock will have sufficient liquidity to 	
fund its fixed spending obligations over the next nine to 12 months without 	
exhausting its resources. 	
	
The ratings reflect CrownRock's small oil and gas reserve and production base 	
as an independent E&P company. The ratings also incorporate the company's very 	
aggressive capital spending requirements to hold its acreage, a high 	
percentage of undeveloped reserves, a volatile and commodity-based industry, 	
and reliance on one basin (the Wolfberry region of the Permian Basin) for its 	
production growth and cash flows. These negative credit factors are only 	
partially buffered by an oil-weighted reserve profile and a competitive cost 	
structure. We consider CrownRock's business risk to be "vulnerable" and its 	
financial profile to be "highly leveraged".	
	
Under our pricing assumptions, which for crude oil is $85 per barrel (bbl) and 	
for natural gas is $2 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) in 2012, we forecast that 	
CrownRock will generate approximately $150 million in EBITDA this year, 	
corresponding to leverage between 1.5x to 2x. This incorporates our assumption 	
that production will more than double as compared with 2011, to approximately 	
45 million cubic feet equivalent per day (Mmcfe/d), and that crude oil will 	
represent about two-thirds of production. We also incorporate hedges on 	
approximately one-third of gas production at $5.47/Mcf and three-quarters of 	
oil production at an average price of $94/bbl.  	
	
Under these assumptions, we currently envision funds from operations at 	
approximately $100 million. We have assumed a capital spending budget of 	
approximately $275 million, resulting in a $180 million outspend of free cash 	
flow. Given pro forma liquidity of approximately $250 million on Dec. 31, 	
2011, we expect that CrownRock will have sufficient liquidity through the next 	
year. 	
	
Standard & Poor's characterizes CrownRock's business risk as "vulnerable". 	
Total proved reserves are very small relative to rated peers, at approximately 	
64 million barrels of oil equivalent (MBoe) as of Dec. 31, 2011. Of this 	
reserve profile, nearly 80% is in the proved undeveloped category to which we 	
ascribe a higher level of risk. Nevertheless, we view CrownRock's core 	
Wolfberry basin favorably, given that it is oil rich and that reserve life in 	
the mature Permian basin tends to be long. Moreover, because CrownRock relies 	
on vertical drilling in the Wolfberry, its cost structure is competitive as 	
these rigs are less expensive and more readily available than horizontal rigs. 	
Looking forward, we forecast that costs will remain competitive, with cash 	
costs projected to be in the $18/bbl area, as most of CrownRock's production 	
is likely to remain weighted to the Wolfberry.	
	
Liquidity	
We characterize CrownRock's liquidity as "less than adequate". Our assessment 	
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We envision that sources of liquidity divided by uses could exceed 1x 	
in 2012;	
     -- We currently estimate that sources-to-uses of liquidity will be 	
approximately 1x over the next year. 	
     -- Total pro forma liquidity was nearly $250 million on Dec. 31, 2011, 	
representing $67 million of cash on its balance sheet and full availability on 	
its $180 million borrowing base; 	
     -- CrownRock's spending needs to satisfy leasehold requirements will be 	
completed in 2012. 	
     -- Capital spending program in 2013 and 2014 will mostly be 	
discretionary, meaning that CrownRock can curtail spending in a weaker oil 	
price environment.	
     -- The company's borrowing base is likely to increase as the company adds 	
more reserves to its books;	
     -- CrownRock will generate funds from operations (FFO) of approximately 	
$100 million in 2012; based on our expectation that capital spending will 	
total approximately $275 million and that cash interest will be approximately 	
$15 million this year, we forecast a cash deficit of approximately $180 	
million.	
	
	
Recovery analysis	
 For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
CrownRock published on RatingsDirect on Sept. 6, 2011.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable reflecting our estimate that liquidity will be 	
sufficient to meet CrownRock's fixed spending needs in the near-term and that 	
it will have some flexibility to reduce spending in 2013. Furthermore, we 	
expect that CrownRock's exposure to robust oil prices will continue to benefit 	
cash flows and profitability measures. 	
	
We could lower the rating if liquidity declines below $40 million. Such a 	
scenario could occur if the price of WTI declined meaningfully without a 	
reduction in spending, or if expected production averages less than 4Mboe/d in 	
2012, a scenario we could foresee if the company's drilling program 	
underperforms our expectations. 	
	
We view an upgrade as unlikely over the next 12 months due to our expectation 	
that spending levels will remain high relative to the company's liquidity. In 	
addition, we would need to become confident that CrownRock could consistently 	
meet production and reserve growth targets given its limited size and scale. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012.	
     -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. 	
Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Sept. 30, 2010.	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; Outlook Stable	
                                        To                 From	
CrownRock LP	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       CCC+/Positive/--	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        CCC+               CCC 	
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5	
	
CrownRock Finance Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        CCC+               CCC 	
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

