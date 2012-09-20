TEXT-Fitch NYS Dormitory Auth school revs 'A+'

Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) school districts revenue bond financing program refunding revenue bonds: --$173 million series 2012F; --$80 million series 2012G; --$77 million series 2012H; --$13 million series 2012I; --$22 million series 2012J; --$6 million series 2012K. The bonds, which are being issued for debt service savings, are scheduled to be sold through negotiation the week of Oct. 1, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A+' rating on outstanding DASNY school districts revenue bond financing program revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Positive. SECURITY The bonds are special obligations of DASNY, payable solely from general obligation (GO) bond payments from the school district borrowers under the DASNY program. A statutory state school aid intercept enhances the credit quality of the districts' GO bonds and is the basis for the rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS --PROGRAM RATING BASED ON STATE INTERCEPT: The 'A+' program rating, two notches below the State of New York's 'AA' GO bond rating, reflects the statutory ability to intercept available state school aid to provide funds to pay debt service if borrowers fail to make payments on the underlying loans to DASNY. --NO ACCELERATION OF AID REQUIRED: The DASNY state aid intercept program is more limited than that of other states, requiring the intercept of aid only as it would otherwise be paid to the local borrowers, rather than providing for an advance of all aid that has been appropriated but not yet paid. --INTERCEPTABLE PERIOD COVERAGE NOT ASSURED: Although annual state aid has provided coverage of pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) for all participating school district borrowers, not all participating school districts have historically received sufficient state aid during all intercept periods. The program does not include any coverage test for interceptable aid, and future borrowing by a school district, including note issuance, can dilute the amount of available interceptable state funds. --STRONG STATE SUPPORT: There is a constitutional mandate for, and strong history of, state support for education, and Fitch believes that program management by DASNY, a key borrower for the state's capital program, is a credit strength. --POSITIVE STATE CREDIT MOMENTUM: The Positive Outlook reflects actions in recent budgets to identify sustainable solutions to significant budgetary challenges, a notable change from the historical tendency to rely on nonrecurring measures to address weakening in the state's volatile revenue streams during downturns. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Changes in New York's GO bond rating, to which this rating is linked; --Changes in the statutes or administrative procedures governing the state aid intercept program; --Trends in state school aid appropriations. CREDIT PROFILE Under the school districts revenue bond financing program, borrowing districts deliver GO bonds to DASNY as evidence of their separate obligations to repay their loans. The DASNY program bonds are expected to be repaid from district loan payments to DASNY. No school district is obligated to make payments on behalf of any other district, and the pledged state aid payable to each district secures only the obligations of that individual district. Loan payments to DASNY are due at least 45 days prior to debt service payments on the DASNY bonds. Borrowing districts agree to assign and pledge to DASNY any state aid funds due to their district. Pursuant to statute and a memorandum of understanding between DASNY, the state comptroller, and the New York State Education Department, upon any school district payment delinquency to DASNY the comptroller must pay to the bond trustee any eligible state funds due and otherwise available to the delinquent school district until debt service is met. Despite strong state support for education, there is no legal obligation to accelerate appropriated state aid monies to allow for timely bond payment in the event that there are no funds otherwise to be paid to the school district in the intercept period (i.e. between when payment is due to DASNY and when payment is due to bondholders). This leaves bondholders vulnerable to inadequate coverage by state aid payable during the intercept period, a concern exacerbated by historical and potential delays in aid payments by the state during times of budgetary and cash flow pressure. Although annual state aid has provided coverage of pro forma MADS for all participating school district borrowers in the current borrowing and the program overall, not all participating school districts have historically received sufficient state aid during all intercept periods. Annual coverage of debt service by state aid is expected to remain solid. The enacted state budget for fiscal 2012, which ended on March 31, included a year-over-year cut in state school funding as well as a change in school building aid practices. With the budget, the state announced plans to increase state spending growth on schools going forward based on personal income growth in the state, with projected annual increases of about 4% per year. The enacted fiscal 2013 budget increases state school spending in line with this plan. DASNY is authorized to finance only school district capital facilities and equipment that have been approved by the Commissioner of Education and are eligible for building aid. So long as the assets to be financed satisfy these criteria, participation in the program is at the discretion of the districts. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that program management by DASNY, a critical component of the state's overall capital funding program and a sophisticated and experienced manager of debt, is a credit strength. There are 48 school district participants in the current borrowing, all of which refunds prior debt issued through the program. Fitch rates the program based on the state intercept enhancement. For more information on the state's general credit, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Affirms New York State GO Bonds at 'AA'; Outlook Positive' dated June 11, 2012, available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.