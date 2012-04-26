FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revise s Unisys recovery rating to '4'
April 26, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revise s Unisys recovery rating to '4'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed
its 'BB-' rating on Unisys Corp.'s senior unsecured debt, but revised
the recovery rating on the debt to '4' from '3'. 	
The '4' recovery rating indicates that investors could expect average 	
(30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. The 	
recovery rating revision reflects the potential for higher post-retirement 	
obligations at default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery 	
report on Unisys, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.)	
	
The corporate credit rating on Unisys is 'BB-', reflecting our view that the 	
company's moderately leverage and consistently positive annual discretionary 	
cash flow will provide sufficient cushion in the near term to mitigate modest 	
total revenue growth and potential operating performance volatility. (For the 	
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Unisys, 	
published on April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating 	
Stability, Jan., 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To 	
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 	
26, 	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Unisys Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating           BB-/Stable/--	
	
Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised	
	
Unisys Corp.	
                                   To                 From	
 Senior Unsecured                  BB-                BB-	
   Recovery Rating                 4                  3

