FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises 4 Belarusian banks outlooks
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 26, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises 4 Belarusian banks outlooks

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
    Overview	
    -- We have revised our outlook on Belarus to stable from negative and 	
have affirmed the sovereign ratings at 'B-/C'.	
    -- In our view, sovereign risk is a key factor influencing the financial 	
strength of Belarusian banks because of the predominance of state-owned 	
companies and the government in the banks' lending and funding operations. 	
    -- We are therefore revising our outlooks on Belarus-based Belarusbank, 	
Belvnesheconombank, BPS-Sberbank, and Belagroprombank to stable from negative. 	
At the same time we are affirming our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term 	
ratings on all four banks. 	
    -- The stable outlook on the banks mirrors that on Belarus. 	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlooks on 	
JSC Savings Bank Belarusbank, OJSC Belvnesheconombank, BPS-Sberbank, and 	
Belagroprombank JSC to stable from negative. The 'B-' long- and 'C' short-term 	
counterparty credit ratings on all four banks were affirmed.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions follow a similar action on the Republic of Belarus (see 	
"Outlook On Belarus Revised To Stable On Improving Economy And Liquidity; 	
Ratings Affirmed At 'B-/C'," published April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the 	
Global Credit Portal). 	
	
The outlook revision on the four banks reflects our view that short-term 	
financing constraints for the sovereign's finances have eased considerably on 	
the back of new sources of funding and capital inflows, primarily from Russia. 	
We view the Belarusian economy as showing signs of stabilization due to the 	
liberalization of the exchange rate, decline in inflation, and return of 	
deposits to the banking system. Nevertheless, the severe economic imbalances 	
in Belarus have weakened bank asset quality and liquidity. Belarusian banks 	
will remain vulnerable to further erosion in these areas in 2012 and 2013, in 	
our opinion.	
	
Since the third quarter of 2011, deterioration of the international economic 	
environment has worsened the financial crisis in Belarus and eroded borrowers' 	
capacity to service debt. This is particularly the case for companies that 	
borrowed in foreign currency, for example, 40% of corporate loans are in 	
foreign currency. 	
	
On the positive side, however, the Belarusian government has stated its 	
intention to continue providing support to key industrial enterprises. In our 	
view, loans reported overdue by one day measured approximately 6% of total 	
loans on March 1, 2012. This percentage would be substantially higher, in our 	
opinion, if not for the state's support to enterprises. 	
	
External debt markets remain closed for Belarusian banks. Long-term funds are 	
not available for banks or their clients. Belarusian banks rely on internal 	
resources for most of their funding, which highlights the critical importance 	
of liquidity management. Domestic corporate deposits, which are mostly from 	
state companies and which have been relatively stable, constitute about 70% of 	
bank liabilities. Banks pay high interest rates to attract local currency 	
deposits. At year-end 2011, the share of systemwide funding received from 	
nonresidents had climbed to 20% of the sector's liabilities. This mostly came 	
from Russia.	
	
Belarusbank, Belvnesheconombank, BPS-Sberbank, and Belagroprombank account for 	
about 75% of the system's assets and retail deposits. The ratings on the banks 	
do not include any uplift for potential extraordinary government or parental 	
support, because we already assess their stand-alone credit profiles at 'b-', 	
the same level as the long-term sovereign rating. We regard Belarusbank, 	
Belagroprombank, and BPS-Sberbank as having "high" systemic importance, under 	
our criteria. 	
	
We consider state-owned Belarusbank and Belagroprombank to be 	
government-related entities (GREs). Under our GRE criteria, we consider the 	
likelihood of extraordinary support for Belarusbank and Belagroprombank from 	
the Belarusian government in the event of financial distress to be "very 	
high", based on our view of the banks' "very important" role for the local 	
economy and "very strong" link with the government. In late 2011, the 	
government invested Belarusian ruble (BYR) 12.9 trillion (about EUR1.3 billion) 	
in Belarusbank and BYR1.6 trillion in Belagroprombank.	
	
We consider BPS-Sberbank to be a strategically important subsidiary of Russian 	
Sberbank (not rated) and Belvnesheconombank to be a strategically important 	
subsidiary of Russian Vnesheconombank (VEB; foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; 	
local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2), reflected in the significant financial and 	
operational support of Sberbank and VEB for their Belarusian subsidiaries. 	
Approximately one-third of BPS-Sberbank's and Belvnesheconombank's funding 	
comes from their respective parents. Sberbank also purchased EUR40 million in 	
subordinated debt of BPS-Sberbank in 2011. VEB invested $30 million in 	
Belvnesheconombank in 2011 and will purchase new subordinated debt of its 	
Belarusian subsidiary in 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on Belarusbank, Belvnesheconombank, BPS-Sberbank, and 	
Belagroprombank mirrors that on Belarus and reflects the materialization of 	
external funding and the easing of liquidity conditions in the near term.	
	
Further rating actions on the four banks could result from changes to the 	
foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus or to our transfer and 	
convertibility assessment of Belarus (see "Criteria For Determining Transfer 	
And Convertibility Assessments," published May 18, 2009). 	
	
A further downgrade of Belarus and a downward revision of our T&C assessment 	
would likely trigger similar rating actions on the four banks. Moreover, if we 	
saw a decreased likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government 	
support for Belagroprombank and Belarusbank, or of parental support in the 	
case of BPS-Sberbank and Belvnesheconombank, we might consider lowering the 	
ratings if the stand-alone credit profiles of the individual banks had not 	
improved. 	
	
Ratings upside in the near term is unlikely and would be possible only if the 	
stand-alone credit profiles and probability of extraordinary support for the 	
four banks remained unchanged and if we raised the foreign currency sovereign 	
ratings and revised the T&C assessment on Belarus upward, which is unlikely in 	
the short term.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
	
Criteria articles	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 	
18, 2009	
	
Research articles	
     -- Outlook On Belarus Revised To Stable On Improving Economy And 	
Liquidity; Ratings Affirmed At 'B-/C', April 18, 2012	
     -- Dependence On The Sovereign Puts Banks In Belarus At Higher Risk, 	
April 29, 2011	
     -- Full analysis on Belarus (Republic of), March 29, 2011	
     -- Full analysis on OJSC Belvnesheconombank, May 23, 2011	
     -- Full analysis on JSC Savings Bank Belarusbank, June 10, 2011	
     -- Full analysis on Belagroprombank JSC, July 29, 2011	
     -- Full analysis on BPS-Sberbank, Oct. 20, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Belarus, Aug. 24, 2009	
 	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
JSC Savings Bank Belarusbank	
OJSC Belvnesheconombank	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B-/Stable/C        B-/Negative/C	
 	
BPS-Sberbank	
Belagroprombank JSC	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B-/Stable/C        B-/Negative/C	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 B-/C               B-/C	
 	
N.B.: This list does not contain all ratings affected.	
 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.