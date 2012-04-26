FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms CIMB Niaga
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 26, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms CIMB Niaga

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk's (CIMB Niaga)
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable
Outlook. Its National Long-Term rating has also been affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' with
Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.	
	
The ratings of CIMB Niaga primarily reflect strong institutional support from 	
its parent, CIMB Group, whose flagship CIMB Bank is rated 'BBB+' with Stable 	
Outlook.	
	
The bank's 'bb' Viability Rating (VR) reflects its satisfactory asset quality 	
and adequate capitalisation, balanced against risks over its rapid growth and 	
weakening profitability. Thus far, CIMB Niaga has managed its loan growth and 	
asset quality well, with non-performing loans (NPLs) unchanged at 2.6% of gross 	
loans at end-Q311, below the industry average of 2.8%. However, the VR could 	
come under pressure if rapid growth begins to result in higher impairments and 	
capital needs. 	
	
Profitability remains sound but is under pressure from falling net interest 	
margin (NIM) due to intensifying competition for loans. For Q311 NIM fell to 	
5.5% (2010: 6.5%), while the return on assets (ROA) was relatively unchanged at 	
2.9% and the return on equity (ROE) declined to 22.7% (2010: 23.8%). In Fitch's 	
opinion, strong competition will continue to pressure the bank's profitability.	
	
CIMB Niaga's deposit structure has remained stable but still relies on high-cost	
deposits. The bank's low-cost funds to total deposits ratio slightly improved to	
44.3% in 2011 from 43.6% in 2010. Liquidity remains strong although cash and 	
marketable securities including government securities declined to 19.7% of total	
assets in 2011 (2010: 24.8%) 	
	
CIMB Niaga's Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios (CAR) remained adequate at	
10.6% and 13.6% respectively at end-Q311. Although the current Tier 1 CAR is at 	
the low end of peers' range, Fitch believes that capital support from parent 	
will continue to maintain capital at current levels to support its loan growth. 	
	
Established in 1955 and listed in 1989, CIMB Niaga is the fifth-largest bank in 	
Indonesia by assets, loans and deposits. CIMB Group, the second-largest banking 	
group in Malaysia, owns 97.9% of CIMB Niaga.	
	
The following ratings of CIMB Niaga have been affirmed:	
- Long Term Foreign Currency IDR: BBB; Outlook Stable	
- National Long Term rating: 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable	
- Viability Rating: 'bb'	
- Support Rating: '2'	
- Subordinated debt with deferral clause: 'AA(idn)'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.