TEXT-Fitch affirms CIMB Thai Bank
April 26, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms CIMB Thai Bank

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CIMB Thai Bank Public Company
Limited's (CIMBT) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'BBB' and its National
Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full 	
rating breakdown is provided below.    	
	
CIMBT's ratings are underpinned by Fitch's view that there is a high probability	
of support, if required, from its parent, CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB; 	
'BBB+'/Stable). The Support Rating of '2' and the one-notch differential between	
the LT IDRs of CIMB and CIMBT are supported by the strong integration and 	
increasing strategic importance of CIMBT to the group. CIMBT's recent plan to 	
increase capital through a rights offering also illustrates solid capital 	
support from the parent. 	
	
CIMBT's Viability Rating of 'bb-' takes into account the bank's still modest, 	
albeit improved, franchise, weak capital position, moderately weak asset 	
quality, as well as deteriorating funding and liquidity. Liquidity risk has 	
risen as asset maturities have lengthened and short-term borrowings (mostly 	
bills of exchange) have taken on a greater share of new funding. Rapid expansion	
of off-balance-sheet derivative commitments also represents a growing drain on 	
cash. In the event of liquidty strains, Fitch expects CIMBT would receive 	
funding assistance from its parent. 	
	
Notwithstanding CIMBT's planned THB4.89bn recapitalisation this year Fitch notes	
that capitalisation will still remain weaker than similarly-rated peers. CIMB 	
has agreed to provide continued capital support to CIMBT as necessary through to	
2018, after which CIMB will not be allowed by the Bank of Thailand (BoT) to 	
participate in any rights issue. Profitability, although improving, continues to	
lag asset growth, and will remain a drag on capital until earnings strengthen 	
further.	
	
Any changes in CIMB's ability and/or propensity to support CIMBT (including 	
increasing or lowering its stake) could affect CIMBT's Long-Term ratings. As 	
this is not Fitch's expectation, CIMBT's Outlook is Stable, consistent with its 	
parent's. CIMBT's VR could be downgraded if liquidity continues to deteriorate 	
and/or aggressive expansion compromises credit quality and solvency. A positive 	
rating action on its VR is dependent on sustained improvement in various credit 	
metrics, including asset quality, funding and liquidity profile and capital 	
position through profit accumulation. However, this remains a remote prospect 	
over the medium-term. 	
	
CIMBT continued to report strong performance with net profit of THB346mbn for 	
Q112, up 21% yoy, driven by a 19% increase in total revenue. Its cost/income 	
ratio rose 73% yoy in Q112 compared with 68% in 2011. Net interest margin 	
declined as a result of higher funding cost due to intense competition for 	
retail funding in the domestic market. Capitalisation weakened with Tier 1 ratio	
of 7.65% at end-2011, down from 9.04% at end-2010 due to strong loan growth of 	
27% yoy, driven mainly by SME loans, although loans contracted moderately 	
quarter-on-quarter in Q112. 	
	
CIMBT's Upper Tier 2 debt is currently rated two notches below CIMBT's National 	
Long-term Rating. The coupon deferral trigger based on profit test is optional, 	
and CIMBT can still pay a coupon even if it reports net losses in the year 	
without requiring approval from BoT. The parent has also indicated a willingness	
to provide financial support for coupon payment, if necessary. Mandatory coupon 	
deferral would be triggered if the bank's Total CAR were to fall below 0% or the	
BoT were to request an increase in capital, both of which Fitch views as low 	
probability scenarios.	
	
CIMBT, formerly Bank Thai, was formed in 1998 as a result of a 	
government-initiated merger of several defunct financial institutions. It is one	
of the smallest banks in Thailand, with asset and deposits share of 1.4% each at	
end-June 2011. CIMB has a 93.2% stake in CIMBT.	
	
CIMBT's ratings:	
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable	
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'	
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'	
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'	
- National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Stable	
- National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'	
- Upper tier 2 debt affirmed at 'A(tha)'	
- Lower tier 2 debt affirmed at 'A+(tha)'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

