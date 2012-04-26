FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Media Finance Srl notes
April 26, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Media Finance Srl notes

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

April 26 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have lowered our rating on the class A notes following the 	
downgrade of the derivative counterparty, Societe Generale.	
     -- Societe Generale provides hedging to the transaction through both 	
swaps and caps.	
     -- Media Finance's series 2 is an Italian RMBS transaction, originated by 	
Banca Popolare di Puglia e Basilicata.	
    	
     April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed
from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on Media Finance S.r.l.'s series 2
class A notes (see list below).	
	
When we reviewed the transaction on July 4, 2011 (see "S&P Resolves 171 	
European Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria CreditWatch Placements (July 	
4, 2011 Review)"), we did not consider the transaction documents relating to 	
the derivative counterparty, Societe Generale (A/Stable/A-1), to be in line 	
with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting 	
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). 	
Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we tested additional scenarios where we 	
gave no benefit to the swaps or the caps. The class A notes did not pass the 	
stress test. 	
	
Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, if the derivative agreement reflects 	
replacement language in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria, 	
the counterparty can support tranches rated not higher than the counterparty's 	
issuer credit rating plus one notch.	
	
We thus deemed the rating on the class A notes to be weak-linked to the rating 	
on the derivative counterparty (see "S&P Resolves 171 European Structured 	
Finance Counterparty Criteria CreditWatch Placements (July 4, 2011 Review)," 	
published on July 4, 2011), and accordingly we rated them 'AA- (sf)'--i.e., 	
equal to the then-current rating on Societe Generale plus one notch.	
	
Following our downgrade of Societe Generale to A/Stable/A-1 on Jan. 23, 2012 	
(see "Societe Generale And Core Subsidiaries Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 'A' 	
Following Sovereign Action; Outlook Stable"), we have today lowered to 'A+ 	
(sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on 	
Media Finance's series 2 class A notes. We had placed the class A notes on 	
CreditWatch negative on Dec. 21, 2011 (see European RMBS CreditWatch 	
Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating Actions"). 	
	
The rationale behind the link with the derivative provider, mainly based on 	
the features of the securitized portfolio, which is currently made up of 	
fixed-rate loans (56% of the current pool), loans with a cap (30%), and a 	
minor share of floating-rate loans (14%). When testing scenarios where the 	
Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) is allowed to ramp up to 12%, the 	
derivatives are excluded, and the basis risk is phased in, the transaction 	
suffers from negative carry to the extent that the yield on the pool is lower 	
than the cost of the liabilities. This effect is also amplified by the long 	
foreclosure period that we assume in this transaction (108 months), due to the 	
significant share of loans granted in the south of Italy (80% of the current 	
balance). 	
	
Based on the pool composition and derivative's replacement language, the 	
rating on class A notes is currently capped at 'A+ (sf)'.	
	
Media Finance's series 2 is an Italian residential mortgage-backed securities 	
(RMBS) transaction, which closed in March 2008 and currently has a pool factor 	
of 58%. Banca Popolare di Puglia e Basilicata, the originator, is a midsize 	
Italian retail bank that operates primarily at a regional level.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Societe Generale And Core Subsidiaries Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 	
'A' Following Sovereign Action; Outlook Stable, Jan. 23, 2012	
     -- European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating 	
Actions, Dec. 21, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- S&P Resolves 171 European Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria 	
CreditWatch Placements (July 4, 2011 Review), July 4, 2011	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating Italian 	
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For 	
European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009	
     -- Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003	
     -- Criteria for Rating Italian Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, 	
July 16, 2002	
  	
RATINGS LIST	
  	
Class            Rating	
            To            From	
	
Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
Media Finance S.r.l.	
EUR341.95 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2	
	
A           A+ (sf)       AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

