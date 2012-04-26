TEXT-S&P puts NEK's 'BB-' rating on watch negative

April 26 - Overview -- We understand that Bulgarian electricity utility Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK) has not yet received full bank commitments to extend its EUR250 million syndicated loan maturing on May 21, 2012, and that it has invited additional banks to cover the remaining EUR55 million. -- A failure to secure the loan extension would weigh significantly on our liquidity assessment and pose a risk to NEK's credit quality. -- We are therefore placing our 'BB-' long-term issuer credit rating on NEK on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a multi-notch downgrade if the loan extension is not signed and executed within the next two weeks. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' long-term issuer credit rating on Bulgaria-based, 100% indirectly state-owned electricity utility Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the repeated delays and uncertainties around NEK's extension of its EUR250 million loan maturing on May 21, 2012. We understand that the company and its syndicating agent have so far secured EUR195 million of bank commitments to extend the loan, and have invited more private lenders to join the syndicate to cover the remaining EUR55 million. Although we acknowledge the steps that NEK has taken to extend its loan to date, we see the arrangement of financing close to the maturity date as evidence of a very aggressive financial risk policy. Furthermore, failure to secure the loan extension would weigh significantly on liquidity and pose a risk to NEK's creditworthiness. We understand that NEK intends to agree and execute the loan extension at least in the next couple of weeks. As a last resort, we understand that NEK's parent--100% state-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH)--could cover the shortfall in commitments in full and on time. Our rating on NEK continues to reflect our assessment of NEK's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'b' and our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the Republic of Bulgaria (BBB/Stable/A-3) would provide the company with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our opinion of the "moderately high" likelihood of government support on NEK's: -- "Important" role for the energy sector in Bulgaria; and -- "Strong" link with the Bulgarian government, which is the sole shareholder in NEK's direct parent BEH. We could reassess our opinion on the likelihood of extraordinary state support should we see any indication that NEK's direct parent BEH, and/ or the Bulgarian state, are not willing to cover, in a timely manner and in full, any possible shortfall in bank commitments for the loan extension. NEK's SACP reflects our view of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, which in our opinion is mainly driven by its "less-than-adequate" liquidity position and aggressive liquidity management and financial policies. This liquidity position takes into account the material refinancing risk for NEK in the coming months. We assess NEK's business risk profile as "fair." This reflects the company's weak profitability; the high degree of regulatory risk because the majority of its revenues are subject to annual tariff resets by Bulgaria's State Energy and Water Regulatory Commission; and potential further restructuring of the energy sector in Bulgaria. Additional risk comes from uncertainty related to the Belene nuclear power plant project (Belene NPP), which we understand is on hold. Any commitment to commence construction, particularly without any direct government support, could alter our view of the group's business and financial risk profiles. These negative factors are partly mitigated by NEK's strong market position and its strategic importance as a public electricity provider and owner of the electricity transmission system operator. Liquidity We view NEK's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria, since projected sources of liquidity (mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines), exceed projected uses (mainly necessary capital expenditures, debt maturities, and dividends) by less than 1.2x. According to management data, and on an unconsolidated basis (excluding NEK's essentially debt-free subsidiary Electricity System Operator EAD), liquidity sources available to NEK over the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, include: -- Bulgarian lev (BGN) 46 million of unrestricted cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. -- Approximately BGN55 million in undrawn committed bank lines with maturities longer than 12 months. -- Our forecast that NEK will generate adjusted FFO of about BGN280 million over the next 12 months. This compares with liquidity uses over the same period consisting of: -- A EUR250 million syndicated loan maturing on May 21, 2012. We understand that the company has secured EUR195 million in bank commitments to date to extend the loan, and that it intends to finalize the transaction in the coming weeks. In addition, NEK has BGN73 million of amortizing long-term debt maturing over the next 12 months. -- Our forecast of BGN225.2 million of capex for 2012. -- About BGN48 million in dividends to be paid in 2012. We could revise our assessment of NEK's liquidity to "weak" from "less than adequate" in the event that: -- The company fails to execute the extension of its syndicated loan within the next couple of weeks; and -- If we see wavering support by the state or NEK's direct parent BEH to cover, in a timely manner and in full, any shortfall in bank commitments. In line with our methodology, a weak liquidity assessment translates into a SACP of 'b-' or lower. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next two weeks. We could revise NEK's SACP downward by multiple notches if the extension of the syndicated loan is not agreed and executed within this timeframe. A failure in this regard would in our view weigh significantly on liquidity and pose a risk to NEK's creditworthiness in the near term. In line with our rating methodology for GREs, a downward revision of NEK's SACP by one notch or more would result in us lowering the long-term corporate credit rating by the same extent, assuming no change to our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the state. We could, however, reassess our opinion on the likelihood of extraordinary state support, should we see any indication that NEK's direct parent BEH, and/or the state, are not willing to provide, in a timely manner and in full, any potential shortfall in commitments for the loan extension. Such a revision could magnify the extent of a potential downgrade. Rating stability depends on NEK finding a sustainable and long-term solution to the refinancing of its syndicated loan. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Negative/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.