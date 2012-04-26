FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts NEK's 'BB-' rating on watch negative

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

April 26 - Overview	
     -- We understand that Bulgarian electricity utility Natsionalna 	
Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK) has not yet received full bank commitments to 	
extend its EUR250 million syndicated loan maturing on May 21, 2012, and that it 	
has invited additional banks to cover the remaining EUR55 million.	
     -- A failure to secure the loan extension would weigh significantly on 	
our liquidity assessment and pose a risk to NEK's credit quality.	
     -- We are therefore placing our 'BB-' long-term issuer credit rating on 	
NEK on CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a multi-notch 	
downgrade if the loan extension is not signed and executed within the next two 	
weeks. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' 	
long-term issuer credit rating on Bulgaria-based, 100% indirectly state-owned 	
electricity utility Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK) on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the repeated delays and 	
uncertainties around NEK's extension of its EUR250 million loan maturing on May 	
21, 2012. We understand that the company and its syndicating agent have so far 	
secured EUR195 million of bank commitments to extend the loan, and have invited 	
more private lenders to join the syndicate to cover the remaining EUR55 million.	
	
Although we acknowledge the steps that NEK has taken to extend its loan to 	
date, we see the arrangement of financing close to the maturity date as 	
evidence of a very aggressive financial risk policy. Furthermore, failure to 	
secure the loan extension would weigh significantly on liquidity and pose a 	
risk to NEK's creditworthiness.	
	
We understand that NEK intends to agree and execute the loan extension at 	
least in the next couple of weeks. As a last resort, we understand that NEK's 	
parent--100% state-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH)--could cover the 	
shortfall in commitments in full and on time. 	
	
Our rating on NEK continues to reflect our assessment of NEK's stand-alone 	
credit profile (SACP) of 'b' and our opinion that there is a "moderately high" 	
likelihood that the Republic of Bulgaria (BBB/Stable/A-3) would provide the 	
company with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of 	
financial distress.	
	
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we 	
base our opinion of the "moderately high" likelihood of government support on 	
NEK's:	
     -- "Important" role for the energy sector in Bulgaria; and	
     -- "Strong" link with the Bulgarian government, which is the sole 	
shareholder in NEK's direct parent BEH.	
	
We could reassess our opinion on the likelihood of extraordinary state support 	
should we see any indication that NEK's direct parent BEH, and/ or the 	
Bulgarian state, are not willing to cover, in a timely manner and in full, any 	
possible shortfall in bank commitments for the loan extension.	
	
NEK's SACP reflects our view of the company's "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile, which in our opinion is mainly driven by its 	
"less-than-adequate" liquidity position and aggressive liquidity management 	
and financial policies. This liquidity position takes into account the 	
material refinancing risk for NEK in the coming months.	
	
We assess NEK's business risk profile as "fair." This reflects the company's 	
weak profitability; the high degree of regulatory risk because the majority of 	
its revenues are subject to annual tariff resets by Bulgaria's State Energy 	
and Water Regulatory Commission; and potential further restructuring of the 	
energy sector in Bulgaria. Additional risk comes from uncertainty related to 	
the Belene nuclear power plant project (Belene NPP), which we understand is on 	
hold. Any commitment to commence construction, particularly without any direct 	
government support, could alter our view of the group's business and financial 	
risk profiles. These negative factors are partly mitigated by NEK's strong 	
market position and its strategic importance as a public electricity provider 	
and owner of the electricity transmission system operator.	
	
Liquidity	
We view NEK's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria, since 	
projected sources of liquidity (mainly operating cash flow and available bank 	
lines), exceed projected uses (mainly necessary capital expenditures, 	
debt maturities, and dividends) by less than 1.2x.	
	
According to management data, and on an unconsolidated basis (excluding NEK's 	
essentially debt-free subsidiary Electricity System Operator EAD), liquidity 	
sources available to NEK over the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, include:	
     -- Bulgarian lev (BGN) 46 million of unrestricted cash as of Dec. 31, 	
2011.	
     -- Approximately BGN55 million in undrawn committed bank lines with 	
maturities longer than 12 months.	
     -- Our forecast that NEK will generate adjusted FFO of about BGN280 	
million over the next 12 months. 	
	
This compares with liquidity uses over the same period consisting of:	
     -- A EUR250 million syndicated loan maturing on May 21, 2012. We understand	
that the company has secured EUR195 million in bank commitments to date to 	
extend the loan, and that it intends to finalize the transaction in the coming 	
weeks. In addition, NEK has BGN73 million of amortizing long-term debt 	
maturing over the next 12 months. 	
     -- Our forecast of BGN225.2 million of capex for 2012.	
     -- About BGN48 million in dividends to be paid in 2012.	
	
We could revise our assessment of NEK's liquidity to "weak" from "less than 	
adequate" in the event that:	
     -- The company fails to execute the extension of its syndicated loan 	
within the next couple of weeks; and	
     -- If we see wavering support by the state or NEK's direct parent BEH to 	
cover, in a timely manner and in full, any shortfall in bank commitments. 	
	
In line with our methodology, a weak liquidity assessment translates into a 	
SACP of 'b-' or lower. 	
	
CreditWatch 	
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next two weeks. We 	
could revise NEK's SACP downward by multiple notches if the extension of the 	
syndicated loan is not agreed and executed within this timeframe. A failure in 	
this regard would in our view weigh significantly on liquidity and pose a risk 	
to NEK's creditworthiness in the near term.	
	
In line with our rating methodology for GREs, a downward revision of NEK's 	
SACP by one notch or more would result in us lowering the long-term corporate 	
credit rating by the same extent, assuming no change to our opinion of a 	
"moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the state. 	
	
We could, however, reassess our opinion on the likelihood of extraordinary 	
state support, should we see any indication that NEK's direct parent BEH, 	
and/or the state, are not willing to provide, in a timely manner and in full, 	
any potential shortfall in commitments for the loan extension. Such a revision 	
could magnify the extent of a potential downgrade. 	
	
Rating stability depends on NEK finding a sustainable and long-term solution 	
to the refinancing of its syndicated loan.	
	
