TEXT-S&P raises Textron Financial ratings to 'BBB-/A-3'

Overview -- Textron Financial Corp. (TFC) has dramatically reduced its noncaptive assets on its way to becoming a pure captive finance unit of Textron Inc. -- Based on this, we believe TFC is a "core" or captive subsidiary of Textron. -- We are raising our ratings on TFC to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B', in line with our ratings on its parent, and removing the ratings from CreditWatch positive. -- The outlook on TFC is stable, reflecting its parent's improved profitability and reduced debt. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Textron Financial Corp. (TFC) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on March 28, 2012. The outlook is stable. We also raised our rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and our junior subordinated debt rating to 'BB' from 'B'. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that TFC is now a "core" or captive subsidiary (as our criteria define it) of its parent, Textron Inc. (Textron; BBB-/Stable/A-3). Under our criteria, our ratings on a core or captive subsidiary are the same as those on its parent. TFC has dramatically reduced its noncaptive assets on its way to becoming a pure captive finance unit of Textron. During the process of liquidating noncore assets, Textron has shown a consistent commitment to support TFC, notwithstanding the considerable strain the finance company's outsize losses have placed on its parent. In our view, that has enabled TFC to greatly reduce its credit and liquidity risk to a point where any additional support is likely to be very manageable for Textron. Textron has provided substantial equity support to TFC since 2008, including $240 million as recently as January 2012, and it accounted for about one-quarter of TFC's reported debt at year-end 2011. That has allowed TFC to absorb $1.1 billion in net losses in four years, to meet significant debt maturities, and to remain in compliance with the terms of the support agreement between Textron and TFC. (Certain TFC debt issues require the parent to uphold the terms of the support agreement, which relate to the subsidiary's net worth, earnings, and other matters.) In the process, TFC has substantially reduced its credit and liquidity risk--more rapidly than we expected a year ago--and has moved more toward acting simply as a captive finance company. In 2011, the subsidiary liquidated or wrote down its troubled noncaptive managed receivables (including mortgages on golf courses, developer loans, and large-ticket equipment leases) by almost 60%. It made further progress in liquidating those receivables in first-quarter 2012. As of year-end 2011, we believe TFC had marked down its noncaptive portfolio by roughly 40% from its unpaid principal balance, net of the allowance for loan losses. The reported noncaptive portfolio accounted for about 40% of TFC's receivables, down from 54% in 2010. We expect the company to liquidate the majority of the remaining noncaptive portfolio within three years. TFC also paid down $1.9 billion in reported debt in 2011, shrinking its balance sheet by more than 40% and leaving it with debt maturities of $52 million in 2012 and $577 million in 2013. We still believe TFC could require some further parental support to meet its 2013 debt maturities and to remain in compliance with the TFC-Textron support agreement. For instance, without additional support, the subsidiary could violate the support agreement's fixed-charge covenant--one that essentially requires its pretax earnings before interest expense to be at least 1.25x its interest expense. Also, to meet its 2013 maturities without support, TFC will need to further shrink its balance sheet through asset liquidations or new debt issuance. However, any additional required support, in our view, is likely to be very manageable for Textron. We believe it is unlikely that TFC will report further outsize losses on its noncaptive portfolio. We also expect TFC to contract its captive portfolio moderately and to liquidate a material portion of its noncaptive portfolio in 2012 and 2013. That should enable it to meet a meaningful portion, if not all, of its 2013 debt maturities without support. We believe Textron's willingness to support TFC relates to business, financial, and reputation reasons. TFC primarily supports Textron's business by providing or arranging financings of customer purchases of Cessna business planes, Bell helicopters, and the company's golf and turf care equipment. That includes its role as a servicer for loans that are financed through other subsidiaries of Textron with funds from government export banks in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, TFC shares the parent's name, and we believe its failure would damage Textron's reputation. Outlook The stable outlook on TFC is the same as that of its parent, Textron. In first-quarter 2012, Textron extended its 2010-2011 recovery. Textron's first-quarter profits rose from the prior year, and its debt is down 25% from year-end 2010. A downgrade would result only from a steep, recessionary downturn in Textron's markets--which we do not expect. We would consider raising the ratings if Textron restores its profitability margins (for example, achieves EBITDA margins in the midteens) and resolves questions about the company's longer-term prospects. In this light, the further bolstering of the balance sheet that we anticipate for 2012 is only prudent. Textron management seems committed to such financial strengthening as it uses free cash flow to reduce debt, as opposed to paying higher dividends or repurchasing shares. Related Criteria And Research -- Textron Financial Corp. 'BB+/B' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive On Consistent Support From Parent, March 28, 2012 -- Textron Inc., Jan. 4, 2012 -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Textron Financial Corp. Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BB+/Watch Pos/B Senior Unsecured BBB- BB+/Watch Pos Junior Subordinated BB B/Watch Pos Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.