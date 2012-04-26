FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Textron Financial ratings to 'BBB-/A-3'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Textron Financial Corp. (TFC) has dramatically reduced its noncaptive 	
assets on its way to becoming a pure captive finance unit of Textron Inc.
 	
     -- Based on this, we believe TFC is a "core" or captive subsidiary of 	
Textron.	
     -- We are raising our ratings on TFC to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B', in line 	
with our ratings on its parent, and removing the ratings from CreditWatch 	
positive.	
     -- The outlook on TFC is stable, reflecting its parent's improved 	
profitability and reduced debt. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and 	
short-term issuer credit ratings on Textron Financial Corp. (TFC) to 	
'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from 	
CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on March 28, 	
2012. The outlook is stable. We also raised our rating on the company's senior 	
unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and our junior subordinated debt rating to 	
'BB' from 'B'.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our view that TFC is now a "core" or captive subsidiary 	
(as our criteria define it) of its parent, Textron Inc. (Textron; 	
BBB-/Stable/A-3). Under our criteria, our ratings on a core or captive 	
subsidiary are the same as those on its parent. 	
	
TFC has dramatically reduced its noncaptive assets on its way to becoming a 	
pure captive finance unit of Textron. During the process of liquidating 	
noncore assets, Textron has shown a consistent commitment to support TFC, 	
notwithstanding the considerable strain the finance company's outsize losses 	
have placed on its parent. In our view, that has enabled TFC to greatly reduce 	
its credit and liquidity risk to a point where any additional support is 	
likely to be very manageable for Textron.	
	
Textron has provided substantial equity support to TFC since 2008, including 	
$240 million as recently as January 2012, and it accounted for about 	
one-quarter of TFC's reported debt at year-end 2011. That has allowed TFC to 	
absorb $1.1 billion in net losses in four years, to meet significant debt 	
maturities, and to remain in compliance with the terms of the support 	
agreement between Textron and TFC. (Certain TFC debt issues require the parent 	
to uphold the terms of the support agreement, which relate to the subsidiary's 	
net worth, earnings, and other matters.) 	
	
In the process, TFC has substantially reduced its credit and liquidity 	
risk--more rapidly than we expected a year ago--and has moved more toward 	
acting simply as a captive finance company. In 2011, the subsidiary liquidated 	
or wrote down its troubled noncaptive managed receivables (including mortgages 	
on golf courses, developer loans, and large-ticket equipment leases) by almost 	
60%. It made further progress in liquidating those receivables in 	
first-quarter 2012. As of year-end 2011, we believe TFC had marked down its 	
noncaptive portfolio by roughly 40% from its unpaid principal balance, net of 	
the allowance for loan losses. The reported noncaptive portfolio accounted for 	
about 40% of TFC's receivables, down from 54% in 2010. We expect the company 	
to liquidate the majority of the remaining noncaptive portfolio within three 	
years. 	
	
TFC also paid down $1.9 billion in reported debt in 2011, shrinking its 	
balance sheet by more than 40% and leaving it with debt maturities of $52 	
million in 2012 and $577 million in 2013. 	
	
We still believe TFC could require some further parental support to meet its 	
2013 debt maturities and to remain in compliance with the TFC-Textron support 	
agreement. For instance, without additional support, the subsidiary could 	
violate the support agreement's fixed-charge covenant--one that essentially 	
requires its pretax earnings before interest expense to be at least 1.25x its 	
interest expense. Also, to meet its 2013 maturities without support, TFC will 	
need to further shrink its balance sheet through asset liquidations or new 	
debt issuance. 	
	
However, any additional required support, in our view, is likely to be very 	
manageable for Textron. We believe it is unlikely that TFC will report further 	
outsize losses on its noncaptive portfolio. We also expect TFC to contract its 	
captive portfolio moderately and to liquidate a material portion of its 	
noncaptive portfolio in 2012 and 2013. That should enable it to meet a 	
meaningful portion, if not all, of its 2013 debt maturities without support. 	
	
We believe Textron's willingness to support TFC relates to business, 	
financial, and reputation reasons. TFC primarily supports Textron's business 	
by providing or arranging financings of customer purchases of Cessna business 	
planes, Bell helicopters, and the company's golf and turf care equipment. That 	
includes its role as a servicer for loans that are financed through other 	
subsidiaries of Textron with funds from government export banks in the U.S. 	
and Canada. In addition, TFC shares the parent's name, and we believe its 	
failure would damage Textron's reputation.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on TFC is the same as that of its parent, Textron. In 	
first-quarter 2012, Textron extended its 2010-2011 recovery. Textron's 	
first-quarter profits rose from the prior year, and its debt is down 25% from 	
year-end 2010. A downgrade would result only from a steep, recessionary 	
downturn in Textron's markets--which we do not expect.	
	
We would consider raising the ratings if Textron restores its profitability 	
margins (for example, achieves EBITDA margins in the midteens) and resolves 	
questions about the company's longer-term prospects. In this light, the 	
further bolstering of the balance sheet that we anticipate for 2012 is only 	
prudent. Textron management seems committed to such financial strengthening as 	
it uses free cash flow to reduce debt, as opposed to paying higher dividends 	
or repurchasing shares.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Textron Financial Corp. 'BB+/B' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive 	
On Consistent Support From Parent, March 28, 2012	
     -- Textron Inc., Jan. 4, 2012	
     -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Textron Financial Corp.	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB-/Stable/A-3    BB+/Watch Pos/B	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BB+/Watch Pos	
 Junior Subordinated                    BB                 B/Watch Pos	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

