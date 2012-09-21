FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Avoca Credit Opportunities PLC
September 21, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Avoca Credit Opportunities PLC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW
  
     -- Our analysis of Avoca Credit Opportunities' performance over the past 
year indicates that ratings on the class VF-1, A-1, C-1, and D-1 notes remain 
appropriate under current criteria.
     -- We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the notes. 
     -- Avoca Credit Opportunities is a market value CLO that closed in August 
2007.
  
Sept 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings
on Avoca Credit Opportunities PLC's class VF-1, A-1, C-1, and D-1 notes (see
ratings list below).

Today's affirmations follow our observations and analysis of the transaction's 
performance over the past year. In particular, we note that 
overcollateralization ratios for the class VF-1, A-1, C-1, and D-1 notes have 
consistently remained comfortably above the 100% trigger level.

In August 2010 we published our request for comment on changes to our 
methodology and assumptions for market value securities (see "Request For 
Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities," Aug. 31, 
2010). Ratings in Avoca Credit Opportunities may be affected when updated 
market value criteria are published.

Avoca Credit Opportunities is a market-value collateralized loan obligation 
(CLO) that closed in August 2007. The transaction is actively managed by 
Dublin-based Avoca Capital Holdings.

  
RATINGS LIST

Class                      Rating

Avoca Credit Opportunities PLC 
EUR520.25 Million Senior Secured Floating-Rate Notes And Subordinated Notes

Ratings Affirmed

VF-1                       AAA (sf)
A-1                        AAA (sf)
C-1                        A (sf)
D-1                        BBB (sf)

