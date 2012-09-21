FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch takes various rating actions on Sagrantino Italy Srl
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch takes various rating actions on Sagrantino Italy Srl

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on Sagrantino Italy
S.r.l.'s notes as follows:

EUR37.3m class B (IT0004294838) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR48m class C (IT0004294846) downgraded to 'BBBsf from 'Asf''; Outlook Stable
EUR24.5m class D (IT0004294853) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR32.7m class E (IT0004295025) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery
Estimate 0%

The downgrade reflects the deterioration in the performance recorded since the
last rating action in September 2011 and a resulting revision of the collection
base case assumed by Fitch in its projections.

Recovery rates on secured claims of 41.1% (43% as of last rating action) are
decreasing as the portfolio seasons. These rates are expected to decline as
claims in an advanced stage of resolution are progressively worked-out and the
portfolio becomes concentrated in the more complex claims. The cumulative
collections remain approximately 40% lower than the amount anticipated at
closing (December 2007) by the servicer, Prelios Credit Servicing
('RSS2'/'CSS2'). Net collections recorded in the last two semesters have
worsened compared to the previous 12-month period (EUR39m versus EUR51m).

Fitch's revised base case projects this decreasing collection pace and gives
partial credit to a longer recovery process, in light of the notes' legal final
maturity (July 2025) being sufficiently distant to finalise the workouts
currently in an advanced stage of completion (approximately EUR400m by gross
book value (GBV)). According to these projections, class E will not be repaid by
note maturity, which is reflected in the downgrade. Class B and C notes can
withstand further stresses and therefore have maintained investment grade
ratings and Stable Outlooks.

As of the July 2012 interest payment date (IPD), the portfolio's reported GBV
was EUR1,097m, down from EUR2,576m at closing. Since then, the total recovery on
fully closed claims amounts to EUR305m on a GBV of EUR1,122m. Recoveries on
unsecured loans, meanwhile, amount to only 5.5%, although the proportion of
unsecured loans remaining in the portfolio by GBV has fallen to 10%, from 28% at
closing.

The transaction is a securitisation of 11 portfolios of non-performing loans
(NPLs) originated in Italy by a number of banks and financial institutions, most
of which had been securitised under public as well as private deals. The
portfolio is mainly concentrated in central and southern Italy, with the
majority of claims backed by loans advanced to corporate borrowers and therefore
quite complex to workout.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic payment reports.

Applicable criteria, Global Criteria for Non-Performing Securitisations' dated 2
February 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Rating Criteria for Non-Performing Loan Securitisations

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.