TEXT-Fitch takes various rating actions on Sagrantino Italy Srl

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on Sagrantino Italy S.r.l.'s notes as follows: EUR37.3m class B (IT0004294838) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR48m class C (IT0004294846) downgraded to 'BBBsf from 'Asf''; Outlook Stable EUR24.5m class D (IT0004294853) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR32.7m class E (IT0004295025) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery Estimate 0% The downgrade reflects the deterioration in the performance recorded since the last rating action in September 2011 and a resulting revision of the collection base case assumed by Fitch in its projections. Recovery rates on secured claims of 41.1% (43% as of last rating action) are decreasing as the portfolio seasons. These rates are expected to decline as claims in an advanced stage of resolution are progressively worked-out and the portfolio becomes concentrated in the more complex claims. The cumulative collections remain approximately 40% lower than the amount anticipated at closing (December 2007) by the servicer, Prelios Credit Servicing ('RSS2'/'CSS2'). Net collections recorded in the last two semesters have worsened compared to the previous 12-month period (EUR39m versus EUR51m). Fitch's revised base case projects this decreasing collection pace and gives partial credit to a longer recovery process, in light of the notes' legal final maturity (July 2025) being sufficiently distant to finalise the workouts currently in an advanced stage of completion (approximately EUR400m by gross book value (GBV)). According to these projections, class E will not be repaid by note maturity, which is reflected in the downgrade. Class B and C notes can withstand further stresses and therefore have maintained investment grade ratings and Stable Outlooks. As of the July 2012 interest payment date (IPD), the portfolio's reported GBV was EUR1,097m, down from EUR2,576m at closing. Since then, the total recovery on fully closed claims amounts to EUR305m on a GBV of EUR1,122m. Recoveries on unsecured loans, meanwhile, amount to only 5.5%, although the proportion of unsecured loans remaining in the portfolio by GBV has fallen to 10%, from 28% at closing. The transaction is a securitisation of 11 portfolios of non-performing loans (NPLs) originated in Italy by a number of banks and financial institutions, most of which had been securitised under public as well as private deals. The portfolio is mainly concentrated in central and southern Italy, with the majority of claims backed by loans advanced to corporate borrowers and therefore quite complex to workout.