#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Athilon Capital/Athilon Asset Acceptance ICR

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

April 26 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp. (Athilon) is a 	
credit derivative product company that has sold credit protections primarily 	
on tranches referencing corporate and sovereign entities in the form of CDS.	
     -- We raised our issuer credit rating on Athilon to 'BB+' from 'BB' and 	
affirmed our ratings on the senior subordinated, subordinated, and junior 	
subordinated notes. The outlook on Athilon is stable.	
     -- The upgrade reflects the tranche CDS' seasoning credit.	
    	
     April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised the issuer
credit rating (ICR) on Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp.
(Athilon) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the
senior subordinated, subordinated, and junior subordinated notes. Our outlook on
Athilon is stable (see list).	
	
Athilon is a credit derivative product company (CDPC) that has sold credit 	
protections primarily on tranches referencing corporate and sovereign entities 	
in the form of credit default swaps (CDS). Approximately 99% of the reference 	
entities are corporate and 1% is sovereign.	
	
The upgrade to the ICR reflects our view regarding the seasoning credit of 	
Athilon's tranche CDS portfolio. Athilon has not entered into new CDS 	
transactions since 2008, and its CDS portfolio has been in natural 	
amortization. As of March 28, 2012, the underlying portfolio comprised 72 	
tranche CDS with a $40.96 billion total notional amount. The tranche CDS' 	
weighted average maturity was approximately 1.65 years, and the portfolio's 	
last maturity is June 20, 2016. The tranche CDS portfolio's natural 	
amortization and the underlying referenced corporate entities' stabilizing 	
credit performance have contributed to a reduced required capital amount and, 	
in our view, have provided a greater capital cushion against potential losses. 	
	
In 2011, Athilon amended its operating guidelines to expand the types of 	
investments in which it can invest its excess capital (i.e., capital resources 	
in excess of the capital required to maintain its ICR). According to the 	
amended operating guidelines, the haircut to these newly added investment 	
types is 100% for the purpose of the capital adequacy test related to the ICR.	
	
The affirmations on the senior subordinated, subordinated, and junior 	
subordinated notes reflect our view that the credit enhancement for the notes 	
is still consistent with the notes' respective rating levels. 	
	
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 	
currently assigned to Athilon remain consistent with the credit enhancement 	
available to support them and will take rating actions as it deems necessary. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Transaction-Specific Lifetime Loss Projections For Prime, Subprime, 	
And Alternative-A U.S. RMBS Issued In 2005-2007, published June 27, 2011.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Revised Lifetime Loss Projections For 	
Prime, Subprime, And Alt-A U.S. RMBS Issued In 2005-2007, published March 25, 	
2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- S&P Corrects Ratings On Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance 	
Corp.; ICR Affirmed And Note Ratings Lowered, published Oct. 29, 2010.	
     -- Athilon Capital/Athilon Asset Acceptance Issuer Credit And Senior 	
Subordinated Note Ratings Lowered; Outlook Stable, published Aug. 3, 2010.	
     -- Various Rating Actions Taken On Six Global Credit Derivative Product 	
Companies, published June 21, 2010.	
     -- Updated Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Global Credit 	
Derivative Product Companies, published April 27, 2010.	
     -- Athilon Capital/Athilon Asset Acceptance Issuer Credit Rating Cut To 	
'A-'; Senior Subordinated Note Rating Cut To 'BB-', published Nov. 20, 2009.	
     -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Rating Credit Derivative 	
Product Companies, published Nov. 3, 2009.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp. Issuer Credit And 	
Debt Ratings Lowered, published July 23, 2009.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises U.S. Subprime And Alternative-A RMBS Loss 	
Assumptions For Transactions Issued In 2005, 2006, And 2007, published July 6, 	
2009.	
     -- Revised Projected Losses For U.S. Prime Jumbo RMBS Transactions Issued 	
In 2005-2007, published June 16, 2009.	
     -- Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp. Issuer Credit & 	
Debt Ratings Lowered; Negative Outlook Assigned, published April 7, 2009.	
     -- Transaction Update: Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance 	
Corp., published Oct. 31, 2008. 	
     -- Criteria For Rating Global Credit Derivative Product Companies, 	
published Nov. 4, 2005.	
	
	
RATING RAISED	
Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp.	
	
Issue                               Rating	
                              To           From	
Issuer credit rating          BB+/Stable   BB/Stable	
	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED 	
Athilon Capital Corp.	
	
Issue                               Rating	
Senior subordinated note issues     B 	
Subordinated note issues            CCC-	
Junior subordinated note issues     CC 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

