TEXT-S&P raises Athilon Capital/Athilon Asset Acceptance ICR

April 26 - OVERVIEW -- Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp. (Athilon) is a credit derivative product company that has sold credit protections primarily on tranches referencing corporate and sovereign entities in the form of CDS. -- We raised our issuer credit rating on Athilon to 'BB+' from 'BB' and affirmed our ratings on the senior subordinated, subordinated, and junior subordinated notes. The outlook on Athilon is stable. -- The upgrade reflects the tranche CDS' seasoning credit. April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp. (Athilon) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the senior subordinated, subordinated, and junior subordinated notes. Our outlook on Athilon is stable (see list). Athilon is a credit derivative product company (CDPC) that has sold credit protections primarily on tranches referencing corporate and sovereign entities in the form of credit default swaps (CDS). Approximately 99% of the reference entities are corporate and 1% is sovereign. The upgrade to the ICR reflects our view regarding the seasoning credit of Athilon's tranche CDS portfolio. Athilon has not entered into new CDS transactions since 2008, and its CDS portfolio has been in natural amortization. As of March 28, 2012, the underlying portfolio comprised 72 tranche CDS with a $40.96 billion total notional amount. The tranche CDS' weighted average maturity was approximately 1.65 years, and the portfolio's last maturity is June 20, 2016. The tranche CDS portfolio's natural amortization and the underlying referenced corporate entities' stabilizing credit performance have contributed to a reduced required capital amount and, in our view, have provided a greater capital cushion against potential losses. In 2011, Athilon amended its operating guidelines to expand the types of investments in which it can invest its excess capital (i.e., capital resources in excess of the capital required to maintain its ICR). According to the amended operating guidelines, the haircut to these newly added investment types is 100% for the purpose of the capital adequacy test related to the ICR. The affirmations on the senior subordinated, subordinated, and junior subordinated notes reflect our view that the credit enhancement for the notes is still consistent with the notes' respective rating levels. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings currently assigned to Athilon remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and will take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. Issuer Credit And Debt Ratings Lowered, published July 23, 2009. -- Standard & Poor's Revises U.S. Subprime And Alternative-A RMBS Loss Assumptions For Transactions Issued In 2005, 2006, And 2007, published July 6, 2009. -- Revised Projected Losses For U.S. Prime Jumbo RMBS Transactions Issued In 2005-2007, published June 16, 2009. -- Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp. Issuer Credit & Debt Ratings Lowered; Negative Outlook Assigned, published April 7, 2009. -- Transaction Update: Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp., published Oct. 31, 2008. -- Criteria For Rating Global Credit Derivative Product Companies, published Nov. 4, 2005. RATING RAISED Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp. Issue Rating To From Issuer credit rating BB+/Stable BB/Stable RATINGS AFFIRMED Athilon Capital Corp. Issue Rating Senior subordinated note issues B Subordinated note issues CCC- Junior subordinated note issues CC Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.