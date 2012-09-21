TEXT-Fitch affirms Venus-1 Finance, outlook negative

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Venus-1 Finance S.r.l., a securitisation of two portfolios (Monviso 1 and Monviso 2) of predominantly unsecured non-performing loans (NPLs), as follows: EUR15.7m class A (IT0004148026) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable EUR8.2m class B (IT0004148034) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR6.3m class C (IT0004148042) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative EUR9.1m class D (IT0004148059) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned Recovery Estimate (RE) of 30%; EUR6.5m class E (IT0004148067) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE 0% The revision of the Outlook on the class A notes is driven by the ongoing decline in collection pace and the enduring challenging conditions for borrowers in Italy. The affirmation reflects the remaining time to legal final maturity (July 2019), in light of outstanding gross book value (GBV) and the recovery performance on individual claims as detailed below. Collection performance on a claim-by-claim basis remains good, with recovery rates on total collections and closed positions healthy at 76% and 95% by GBV respectively. Nevertheless, despite the seven-year term to note maturity, an increase in collection volumes will be needed to prevent negative rating actions on the classes A to C notes. As of the June 2012 interest payment date (IPD), cumulative total collections since closing stood at EUR73.0m. On the last two IPDs, only EUR1.7m has been distributed to the class A notes as principal redemption. Interest expenses on the notes were a further EUR1.8m, with the balance of the EUR6.9m in gross collections over the same period meeting expenses. The reported outstanding GBV of the portfolio is EUR242.0m, split between secured (9%) and unsecured claims (93%). Fitch understands from the servicer (FBS, rated 'RSS2', 'CSS2') that part of the unsecured positions (8.8% by GBV) are effectively backed by mortgages (ipoteca giudiziale), which suggests increased recovery potential for these claims. Moreover, EUR4.4m of collections relating to resolved positions is merely awaiting distribution (although this will be subject to further deductions before being distributed to noteholders). Fitch remains concerned about unsecured NPLs in light of current economic conditions in Italy. With the increased seasoning, the recovery prospects for a portfolio of unsecured claims naturally diminish as successful discounted pay-off strategies and sales of claims to third parties become less likely. This is compounded by increasing pressure on borrowers and tightening financial conditions. Therefore, judicial resolution may become the only feasible workout option for much of the remainder of the portfolio, which will further extend the recovery process. The agency expects the recent slow-down of collections and the high incidence of legal costs over collections to continue, which contributes to Fitch's base case falling short of the servicer expectations. The agency ran different scenarios in which future gross collections range between EUR30m and EUR45m versus the servicer's projected EUR69m. The portfolios were originated in Italy by Sanpaolo IMI Group, now part of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa ('A-'/Negative/'F2'), and were acquired in 2005 by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and FBS Luxembourg S.a.r.l., which acquired a small portion of the Monviso 1 portfolio of EUR1m. 