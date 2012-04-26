TEXT-S&P rates Braskem Finance notes 'BBB-'

April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Braskem Finance Ltd.'s new senior unsecured notes. Brazil-based petrochemical company Braskem S.A. (Braskem), the parent company of Braskem Finance, will guarantee the notes unconditionally. We expect the company to use the proceeds to pre-pay short-term and long-term debt and for general corporate purposes. Our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Braskem reflects its satisfactory business profile based on its dominant market position in Brazil, a diversified feedstock mix, and favorable supply contracts. Despite weaker operating performance in 2011, due to slower growth, competition from imports, and lower thermoplastic resin prices, Braskem maintains strong liquidity. Nonetheless, Braskem is exposed to industry cyclicality, global economic slowdown, volatile commodity prices, and fluctuating exchange rates. For a complete credit rationale on Braskem, please see Braskem 'BBB-' Global Scale, 'brAAA' National Scale Ratings Affirmed; Outlooks Remain Stable, published March 19, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Braskem 'BBB-' Global Scale, 'brAAA' National Scale Ratings Affirmed; Outlooks Remain Stable, March 19, 2012 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business and Financial Risks in the Commodity and Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Braskem S.A. Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale BBB-/Stable/-- National Scale brAAA/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Braskem Finance Ltd. Sr unsec notes BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.