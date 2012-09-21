FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes quarterly global IT Services Insights
#IT Services & Consulting
September 21, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes quarterly global IT Services Insights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings published its ‘Global IT Services Quarterly Insights’ report today. This report provides a detailed comparison and discussion of operating performance metrics for 26 IT service providers worldwide. Fitch estimates these companies in aggregate accounted for approximately 36% of the highly fragmented IT services industry in 2011.

The report, ‘Global IT Services Quarterly Insights’ is available on the Fitch web site at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

