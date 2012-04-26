FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Keele Residential Fund outlook
#Financials
April 26, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Keele Residential Fund outlook

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We have reviewed our in-depth analysis of the contractual support 	
available for U.K.-based student accommodation project Keele Residential 	
Funding PLC (KRF).	
     -- In our view, the project's financial performance continues to be 	
robust, backed by strong support from the University of Keele (the University) 	
and limited operating risk.	
     -- We are therefore revising our outlook on the Standard & Poor's 	
underlying rating (SPUR) on the senior secured debt issued by KRF to positive 	
from stable, and affirming the SPUR at 'A-'. 	
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade if demand 	
for the University continues to increase, as we anticipate, and leads to an 	
improved financial profile at KRF. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to 	
positive from stable on the Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the 	
GBP137.5 million guaranteed index-linked senior secured bonds issued by 	
U.K.-based student accommodation project Keele Residential Funding PLC (KRF). 	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' SPUR on the bonds. 	
	
The 'AA-' long-term issue rating on the bonds reflects the unconditional and 	
irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by 	
Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (formerly Financial Security Assurance (U.K.) 	
Ltd.; AA-/Stable/--). Under our criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt 	
reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and SPUR. In this case, the 	
issue rating on the bonds reflects the rating on Assured Guaranty (Europe).	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions follow our in-depth review of the contractual support 	
available to KRF from the University of Keele (Keele, or the University) and 	
the importance of the project to the University's long-term strategy. In our 	
view, the project's financial performance continues to be robust, backed by 	
strong support from the University and limited operating risk.	
	
The debt was issued as part of a transaction to refurbish and operate student 	
accommodation on the University campus.	
	
The 'A-' SPUR on KRF reflects the project's strong contractual foundation, 	
stable and predictable cash flows, and support from the University. The SPUR 	
also takes account of our view of the following project strengths:	
     -- A high level of interdependence with the University, which is 	
responsible for setting student rents and providing soft facilities management 	
(FM), hard FM, and all lifecycle obligations.	
     -- Above-average debt-service coverage ratios (DSCRs) that are resilient 	
to key operational and financial variables, with a minimum annual DSCR of 	
1.43x and an average of 1.7x.	
     -- Continued strong demand for on-campus accommodation and limited 	
supply. High levels of occupancy (above 98%) have been maintained consistently 	
for the past few years.	
     -- The University's consent to provide no more than 4,000 units of 	
accommodation on campus over the term of the transaction, thereby limiting 	
competition.	
     -- A six-month debt-service reserve account (DSRA) that will be available 	
through the term of the bonds.	
     -- The University's receipt of rental payments from KRF, which are 	
subordinated to senior debt service. These rental payments, which comprise 	
about 5% of the University's revenues, provide a strong financial incentive 	
for the University to act in the project's interests.	
	
These strengths are offset by a number of risks, namely:	
     -- Some inflation indexing risk, which we believe increases cash flow 	
uncertainty. This is due to a timing difference between the indexation figure 	
applicable to the bond payments and the uplift applied to student rents. The 	
difference is an eight-month lag between the Retail Prices Index (RPI) used to 	
determine rents and the RPI used for bond service on the January payment date. 	
The corresponding lag is 13 months for the July payment date.	
     -- Exposure to occupancy risk (which relates to student demand for the 	
University) and fluctuations in market rents in the immediate areas 	
surrounding the University.	
     -- Exposure to the risk of meeting the costs of refurbishment and 	
maintenance if the University does not fulfill its obligations under the FM 	
contract, and if KRF then uses its step-in rights.	
     -- The commercial provision of student accommodation in the surrounding 	
North Staffordshire area, but located off campus.	
	
KRF has strong links to, and dependency on, the University of Keele, which is 	
an important factor for the SPUR. The vast majority of risk that we see in 	
comparable project finance transactions is contractually transferred to the 	
university, including all operations and maintenance risk. KRF's link to Keele 	
is further evident in KRF's land rental payments to the University, which are 	
subordinate to debt service. These rental payments, which comprise 5% of the 	
University's total cash flows, give the University a strong financial 	
incentive to act on the project's behalf to achieve base-case student rent.	
	
Keele's strengths include its distinctive academic offering to higher 	
education students, diversified revenue profile, low direct debt levels, and 	
the ongoing and potentially extraordinary support from the U.K. government 	
(AAA/Stable/A-1+; Unsolicited Ratings) via the Higher Education Funding 	
Council for England (HEFCE). We understand that Keele's student demand profile 	
is stronger than the national average, which should enable it to benefit from 	
the U.K. government's higher education reforms.	
	
Under these reforms, universities can charge variable fees of up to GBP9,000 per	
year (funded via the Student Loans Company) for home and EU undergraduates 	
from 2012. As in the case of Keele, we believe that universities that can 	
charge fees at the higher end of the spectrum and maintain levels of student 	
demand are likely to benefit from the increased revenues, even after the 	
significant reductions in the HEFCE grant. Conversely, those universities that 	
can only command fees at the lower end of the spectrum (GBP6,000 per year) may 	
find it challenging to offset all of the significant grant reductions, and may 	
consequently become less creditworthy.	
	
Deterioration in KRF's credit quality would be a direct consequence of a 	
deterioration of the University's creditworthiness, because a drop in student 	
rents would most likely result from a decrease in the attractiveness of the 	
University as an undergraduate and graduate institution.	
	
The SPUR on KRF also reflects the fact that the University's obligation to 	
maintain the accommodation, and its role as letting agent, are important for 	
the smooth operation of the student residence, and consequently have a strong 	
bearing on KRF's cash flows.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook on the SPUR reflects the possibility of an upgrade if 	
demand for the University continues to increase, as we anticipate, and leads 	
to an improved financial profile at KRF. The outlook also reflects our view of 	
the project's continued strong and predictable cash flow and limited operating 	
risk. 	
	
We could revise the outlook on the SPUR to stable if education reform in the 	
U.K. reduces student demand for the University and, consequently, demand for 	
KRF's accommodation.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, 	
Dec. 20, 2011	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                       To            From	
Keele Residential Funding PLC	
 Senior Secured Debt	
 Standard & Poor's Underlying Rating   A-/Positive   A-/Stable

