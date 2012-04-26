TEXT-S&P revises Keele Residential Fund outlook

Overview -- We have reviewed our in-depth analysis of the contractual support available for U.K.-based student accommodation project Keele Residential Funding PLC (KRF). -- In our view, the project's financial performance continues to be robust, backed by strong support from the University of Keele (the University) and limited operating risk. -- We are therefore revising our outlook on the Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the senior secured debt issued by KRF to positive from stable, and affirming the SPUR at 'A-'. -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade if demand for the University continues to increase, as we anticipate, and leads to an improved financial profile at KRF. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to positive from stable on the Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the GBP137.5 million guaranteed index-linked senior secured bonds issued by U.K.-based student accommodation project Keele Residential Funding PLC (KRF). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' SPUR on the bonds. The 'AA-' long-term issue rating on the bonds reflects the unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (formerly Financial Security Assurance (U.K.) Ltd.; AA-/Stable/--). Under our criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and SPUR. In this case, the issue rating on the bonds reflects the rating on Assured Guaranty (Europe). Rationale The rating actions follow our in-depth review of the contractual support available to KRF from the University of Keele (Keele, or the University) and the importance of the project to the University's long-term strategy. In our view, the project's financial performance continues to be robust, backed by strong support from the University and limited operating risk. The debt was issued as part of a transaction to refurbish and operate student accommodation on the University campus. The 'A-' SPUR on KRF reflects the project's strong contractual foundation, stable and predictable cash flows, and support from the University. The SPUR also takes account of our view of the following project strengths: -- A high level of interdependence with the University, which is responsible for setting student rents and providing soft facilities management (FM), hard FM, and all lifecycle obligations. -- Above-average debt-service coverage ratios (DSCRs) that are resilient to key operational and financial variables, with a minimum annual DSCR of 1.43x and an average of 1.7x. -- Continued strong demand for on-campus accommodation and limited supply. High levels of occupancy (above 98%) have been maintained consistently for the past few years. -- The University's consent to provide no more than 4,000 units of accommodation on campus over the term of the transaction, thereby limiting competition. -- A six-month debt-service reserve account (DSRA) that will be available through the term of the bonds. -- The University's receipt of rental payments from KRF, which are subordinated to senior debt service. These rental payments, which comprise about 5% of the University's revenues, provide a strong financial incentive for the University to act in the project's interests. These strengths are offset by a number of risks, namely: -- Some inflation indexing risk, which we believe increases cash flow uncertainty. This is due to a timing difference between the indexation figure applicable to the bond payments and the uplift applied to student rents. The difference is an eight-month lag between the Retail Prices Index (RPI) used to determine rents and the RPI used for bond service on the January payment date. The corresponding lag is 13 months for the July payment date. -- Exposure to occupancy risk (which relates to student demand for the University) and fluctuations in market rents in the immediate areas surrounding the University. -- Exposure to the risk of meeting the costs of refurbishment and maintenance if the University does not fulfill its obligations under the FM contract, and if KRF then uses its step-in rights. -- The commercial provision of student accommodation in the surrounding North Staffordshire area, but located off campus. KRF has strong links to, and dependency on, the University of Keele, which is an important factor for the SPUR. The vast majority of risk that we see in comparable project finance transactions is contractually transferred to the university, including all operations and maintenance risk. KRF's link to Keele is further evident in KRF's land rental payments to the University, which are subordinate to debt service. These rental payments, which comprise 5% of the University's total cash flows, give the University a strong financial incentive to act on the project's behalf to achieve base-case student rent. Keele's strengths include its distinctive academic offering to higher education students, diversified revenue profile, low direct debt levels, and the ongoing and potentially extraordinary support from the U.K. government (AAA/Stable/A-1+; Unsolicited Ratings) via the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE). We understand that Keele's student demand profile is stronger than the national average, which should enable it to benefit from the U.K. government's higher education reforms. Under these reforms, universities can charge variable fees of up to GBP9,000 per year (funded via the Student Loans Company) for home and EU undergraduates from 2012. As in the case of Keele, we believe that universities that can charge fees at the higher end of the spectrum and maintain levels of student demand are likely to benefit from the increased revenues, even after the significant reductions in the HEFCE grant. Conversely, those universities that can only command fees at the lower end of the spectrum (GBP6,000 per year) may find it challenging to offset all of the significant grant reductions, and may consequently become less creditworthy. Deterioration in KRF's credit quality would be a direct consequence of a deterioration of the University's creditworthiness, because a drop in student rents would most likely result from a decrease in the attractiveness of the University as an undergraduate and graduate institution. The SPUR on KRF also reflects the fact that the University's obligation to maintain the accommodation, and its role as letting agent, are important for the smooth operation of the student residence, and consequently have a strong bearing on KRF's cash flows. Outlook The positive outlook on the SPUR reflects the possibility of an upgrade if demand for the University continues to increase, as we anticipate, and leads to an improved financial profile at KRF. The outlook also reflects our view of the project's continued strong and predictable cash flow and limited operating risk. We could revise the outlook on the SPUR to stable if education reform in the U.K. reduces student demand for the University and, consequently, demand for KRF's accommodation. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Keele Residential Funding PLC Senior Secured Debt Standard & Poor's Underlying Rating A-/Positive A-/Stable