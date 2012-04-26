FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises ProQuest outlook to stable
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises ProQuest outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
    -- U.S. library content provider ProQuest completed the issuance of a new 	
$150 million first-lien term loan due 2018 and $40 million revolver due 2017, 	
and used the proceeds to refinance its existing credit facility.	
    -- We are revising our 'B-' rating outlook on the company to stable from 	
negative.	
    -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ProQuest will 	
maintain an adequate cushion of compliance and adequate liquidity based on the 	
recent transaction to support the current rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Ann Arbor, Mich.-based ProQuest LLC to stable from negative. We 	
affirmed all existing ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate 	
credit rating.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our view that the transaction has provided 	
flexibility to accommodate some revenue volatility and technology risk 	
associated with the migration of clients to a new technology platform. We 	
believe that the company will be able to maintain an adequate cushion of 	
compliance and adequate liquidity over the next 12 months to support the 'B-' 	
rating, absent a debt-financed acquisition or further significant cost overrun.	
	
The 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects our view that operating performance 	
will likely remain weak over the near term, which could result in 	
deteriorating credit measures and liquidity pressure. Many of ProQuest's 	
corporate and government clients are facing significant budgetary pressure and 	
have reduced their spending allocations for libraries, resulting in an 	
unfavorable near-term operating outlook for the company. In our view, 	
ProQuest's business risk profile is "weak" (as per our criteria) because of 	
mature and unfavorable fundamentals of some key end markets. We view the 	
company as having a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile because of its 	
high debt leverage and a history of debt-financed acquisitions and 	
distributions to its owners.	
	
ProQuest is a content provider to more than 12,000 academic, government, 	
corporate, and public libraries. The company converts proprietary information 	
from publishers into electronically accessible databases. ProQuest's end 	
markets are relatively mature, and growth is likely to require acquisitions 	
and product or geographical expansion, which entail significant risk. The 	
company derives the majority of its revenues from academic libraries, followed 	
by corporate and government customers and public and school libraries. This 	
has made its revenue stream susceptible to pervasive budget pressures, which 	
we believe will continue. Competition within the industry is intense, and 	
pricing increases generally have been limited to an inflationary pace.	
	
At the same time, demand for the company's products (especially from academic 	
libraries) has historically been fairly steady. During the 2009 recession, the 	
company did not raise its prices on most products, but its operating 	
performance remained relatively stable.	
	
ProQuest's technology platform migration is consuming more time and resources 	
than planned, contributing to higher costs and EBITDA pressure. We believe 	
cost pressure from the technology platform migration could persist through at 	
least the first half of 2012. Mature growth prospects, pressure on public 	
funding, and a highly competitive market all remain key factors in 	
performance. As a result, under our base-case scenario, we expect flat to 	
modestly positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012. If the technology 	
platform migration is successful, EBITDA could modestly exceed our 	
expectations.	
	
In the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, ProQuest's revenue increased 6.7% 	
year over year, primarily from acquisitions. Organic revenue was flat, as a 	
decline in spending by corporate and public libraries was largely offset by 	
growth in spending by academic research libraries. Fourth-quarter EBITDA was 	
flat because of higher technology platform costs and employee expenses. As a 	
result, ProQuest's EBITDA margin fell to the low-teens percentage area for the 	
12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, down from the high-teens in the prior-year 	
period. We currently expect very modest improvement in the EBITDA margin in 	
2012, and we don't expect it to approach the historical range again until 2013 	
or 2014. 	
	
Pro forma for the refinancing transaction, debt to EBITDA for the year ended 	
Dec. 31, 2011 was steep, in the high-7x area. For 2012, we expect the 	
company's debt leverage to improve to the mid-7x area because of modest EBITDA 	
growth. ProQuest's EBITDA coverage of interest was thin, in the mid-1x area, 	
for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, down from more than 2.5x in the 	
prior-year period. We expect it will remain in the mid-1x area in 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe that ProQuest has "adequate" liquidity (based on our criteria) to 	
cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity 	
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and 	
facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by 	
1.2x or more. Debt maturities over the next 12 months are minimal.	
     -- We believe that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% 	
drop in forecasted EBITDA over the next 12 months.	
     -- The company has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 	
15% to 20% without breaching covenants, in our view. The first quarter-turn 	
step-down will take place in the first quarter of 2013.	
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, 	
and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.	
	
Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $48 million as of Dec. 	
31, 2011, our expectation of moderately positive discretionary cash flow, and 	
full availability under the new $40 million revolving credit facility. 	
ProQuest generated modest positive discretionary cash flow over the most 	
recent 12 months. We believe that discretionary cash flow will remain about 	
flat this year, as benefits from lower costs are offset by higher capital 	
expenditures and interest expense. Working capital was a small contributor to 	
cash flow, and we do not expect that to change in 2012. We expect capital 	
expenditure needs to increase in 2012 as the company continues its platform 	
migration. Scheduled debt amortization is minimal at about $1.5 million per 	
year.	
	
The company's credit agreement contains financial covenants that include total 	
leverage and interest coverage requirements. The company has an adequate 	
cushion of compliance with its total leverage covenant and interest coverage 	
covenant to support the 'B-' rating, in our view.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the transaction will 	
provide the company adequate headroom with financial covenants and some 	
liquidity to support potential delays and additional costs associated with its 	
technology platform migration. Still, we believe that ProQuest's credit 	
metrics will likely remain weak over the intermediate term. We could lower the 	
rating if our assessment of the company's liquidity profile changes to "less 	
than adequate," or if compliance with financial covenants declines to below 	
15%. We could also lower the rating if we become convinced that economic 	
weakness will result in additional budgetary pressure on customers, causing 	
revenue and EBITDA declines or discretionary cash flow to swing negative. 	
Although less likely, we would consider an upgrade if the company can achieve 	
organic top-line growth on a sustained basis, reduce leverage to below 7x, and 	
maintain a 20% cushion of compliance with financial covenants.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors, July 2, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                               To              From	
ProQuest LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating       B-/Stable/--    B-/Negative/--	
 Senior Secured                B+	
   Recovery Rating             1	
 Senior Unsecured              B-	
   Recovery Rating             4	
	
ProQuest Notes Co.	
 Senior Unsecured              B-	
   Recovery Rating             4

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.