#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Molson Coors Brewing Co proposed notes

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

April 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to Molson Coors
Brewing Company's (Molson Coors) and related entities; $1.9 billion
senior unsecured notes offering, revolving credit facility, term loans and 	
convertible notes: 	
	
Molson Coors Brewing Company (Parent) 	
--$1.9 billion senior unsecured notes;	
--$550 million revolving credit facility at 'BBB'; 	
--$150 million four year U.S. term loan at 'BBB'. 	
	
Molson Coors Holdco Inc. (a 100% owned subsidiary of Molson Coors)	
--500 million Euro zero coupon senior unsecured convertible notes due in 2013 at	
'BBB'.	
	
Target FinCo (a 100% owned subsidiary of Molson Coors Holdco Inc.)	
--150 million Euro four year term loan at 'BBB'. 	
	
Fitch initiated ratings on Molson Coors on April 3, 2012, following its 	
announcement that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire StarBev for 	
$3.5 billion. The ratings are as follows:	
	
Molson Coors Brewing Company (Parent)	
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB';	
--Short-term IDR of 'F2';	
--Bank credit facility rating of 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB'.	
	
Molson Coors International LP (a 100% owned subsidiary of Molson Coors)	
--Long-term IDR of 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB'.	
	
Coors Brewing Company (a 100% owned subsidiary of Molson Coors)	
--Long-term IDR of 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
Proceeds from the senior unsecured notes offering, convertible notes issuance, 	
bank borrowings and cash on hand will be used to fund the company's $3.5 billion	
acquisition of StarBev. The $1.9 billion senior unsecured notes are expected to 	
be issued in three tranches maturing in five years, 10 years and 30 years. The 	
notes will be guaranteed jointly and severally on a full and unconditional 	
senior unsecured basis by certain Molson Coors subsidiaries and will rank 	
equally with the company's existing unsecured and unsubordinated debt. The 	
indenture for the notes will have certain covenants, which will, restrict the 	
company's and its subsidiaries ability to: incur certain debt secured by liens; 	
engage in certain sale-leaseback transactions; and consolidate, merge or 	
transfer all or substantially all of its assets. The notes have a mandatory 	
redemption feature that in the event that the acquisition is not completed on or	
prior to Nov. 2, 2012 the company would have to redeem them. The notes also have	
a provision that would require the company to repurchase them upon both a change	
of control and a downgrade below investment grade by the rating agencies. 	
	
In addition to the customary provision of specified representations and 	
warranties and covenants, including, among other things, covenants that restrict	
Molson Coors Brewing Company and its subsidiaries' ability to incur certain 	
additional priority indebtedness, create or permit liens on assets or engage in 	
mergers or consolidations, the revolving credit facility and the term loan 	
agreement also require the company to maintain similar maximum leverage ratio, 	
as defined in the revolving credit agreement and the term loan agreement total 	
consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA of (i) 4.00:1.00, during the period 	
from April 3, 2012 to and including Sept. 30, 2012, stepping down and therefore 	
becoming more restrictive to 3.75:1.00, during the period from Oct. 1, 2012 to 	
and including March 31, 2013, and (iii) 3.50:1.0 thereafter.	
	
The convertible notes are senior unsecured obligations, mature Dec. 31, 2013 and	
will be issued by Molson Coors Holdco Inc. to CVC Capital Partners Limited. The 	
convertible notes will be guaranteed by Molson Coors Brewing Company.  The 	
convertible notes will allow the holder to put the security to the issuer 	
beginning on the earlier of (i) the date that is 30 days after the company 	
announced its 2012 annual financial results and (ii) March 31, 2013 and ending 	
on Dec. 19, 2013. The convertible notes will contain provisions for cross 	
acceleration that will be triggered in the event of default similar to the notes	
issued by Molson Coors International LP pursuant to an indenture dated as of 	
Oct. 6, 2010.	
	
The company's pro forma leverage total debt to EBITDA, including dividends from 	
the MillerCoor joint venture (JV) is expected to be approximately 3.5 times (x),	
which is high for the rating category. However, free cash flow (FCF), calculated	
by Fitch as cash flow from operations (CFFO) less capital expenditures and 	
dividends, for the combined entity is estimated in excess of $600 million 	
annually and is expected to be used for debt reduction in the near term. StarBev	
had revenues of approximately $1 billion and recurring EBITDA of $322 million 	
for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Molson Coors expects the acquisition to be 	
accretive and that pre-tax operational synergies will grow to $50 million annual	
by 2015. The purchase price multiple is approximately 11.0x. The transaction is 	
subject to the approval of certain European regulatory authorities and the 	
company anticipates the closing within the second quarter of 2012.	
	
The acquisition bolsters the company's international business by adding premium 	
brands in the Central and Eastern European Region and in contiguous regions such	
as Russia and the Ukraine. In addition to the geographic diversification, the 	
StarBev acquisition also provides a platform for Molson Coors to expand its 	
other brands in territories with favorable consumption trends. Following the 	
acquisition about 14% of the company's revenue will be generated from emerging 	
markets mainly within continental Europe. 	
	
Molson Coors' ratings are supported by its strong market share positions in 	
large profitable, albeit mature beer markets. The company has the second leading	
market share in the U.S. (through its MillerCoors LLC JV), Canada and the U.K. 	
with 30%, 40%, and 19% share in the respective markets. Molson Coors brands are 	
some of the most recognizable and valuable in the world and include Coors, Coors	
Light, Molson and Carling. In the U.S., Coors Light recently became the second 	
best selling beer and Blue Moon is the largest craft beer brand. Most 	
importantly, Molson Coors' generates significant cash flow. CFFO for the year 	
ended Dec. 31, 2011 was up 10.3% to $870 million. FCF was $404.6 million.	
	
Molson Coors' ratings further reflect the multi-year declines in beer volumes in	
the major markets of the U.S., Canada and the U.K. driven in part by shifting 	
consumer preferences. There was modest improvement in the U.K. during 2011 due 	
to the addition of the Modelo brands and the Sharp's brand. Wine and spirit 	
consumption volume has continued to grow over the same time period. In line with	
trends of other large brewers, Molson Coors' sales to retailers (STRs) of beer 	
in 2011 declined 2.3%, 1% and increased 1.6% in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., 	
respectively. Craft brewers in the U.S. have largely bucked the volume declines 	
and posted double digit volume increases, but the craft brewing segment is still	
relatively small compared to the overall beer market. The company's ratings 	
incorporate the consolidating nature of the global beer industry its maturity, 	
particularly in highly developed markets. The demonstrated ability to reap 	
efficiencies and synergies from scale has encouraged M&A activity. As a result, 	
the beer industry is heavily consolidated on a global and local level. Many beer	
markets are structured as oligopolies or quasi-monopolies, with high barriers to	
entry given the distribution networks that industry leaders have built over the 	
years and the long-standing loyalty to locally branded products. While Molson 	
Coors is smaller than its global peers, its family control makes it a difficult 	
target. 	
	
A positive rating action is not anticipated in the near term as the company's 	
credit measures are weak for the rating category. However, if Molson Coors 	
delevers within a 18-24 month period as expected and effectively integrate 	
StarBev operations, while maintaining its cash flow profile and is committed to 	
maintaining leverage in the low 2.0x a positive rating action would be 	
considered. A negative rating action could result from a failure to reduce debt 	
and leverage is maintained above 3.0x for an extended period. While not 	
anticipated, pressure could also be placed on the ratings through deterioration 	
in the acquisition so that it absorbed significant managerial and financial 	
resources; or sustained material declines in EBITDA due to volume and/or margin 	
contraction, possibly due to heightened competition or large debt-financed share	
repurchases. 	
	
Molson Coors' funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage improved 2.1x for 	
the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 from 2.5x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2010 as FFO 	
benefited from the absence of a discretionary pension contribution that 	
negatively impacted 2010 CFFO. Adjusted operating EBITDA to gross interest 	
expense improved slightly to 10.5x. Although, large brewers are facing similar 	
input cost inflation, Molson Coors and MillerCoors have been able to cut costs 	
in order to sustain margins despite the pressures. However, Molson Coors' 	
margins are lower than its larger peers. Fitch expects Molson Coors to continue 	
to cut costs to move margins closer to its peer group over time.	
	
Including equity income from MillerCoors, Molson Coors total debt to adjusted 	
operating EBITDA has been stable ranging between 1.7x-1.8x since year-end 2009. 	
Fitch includes the equity income from MillerCoors within Fitch calculated credit	
measures since Molson Coors has a significant stake in the JV with 42% ownership	
and 50% voting control. Cash distributions from MillerCoors are regular and 	
roughly equal Molson Coors' equity income in any period. 	
	
Molson Coors' has an undrawn $400 million revolving credit facility. The credit 	
facility expires in April 2015 and contains a leverage covenant limiting total 	
debt to consolidated EBITDA including Molson Coors' proportional share of 	
MillerCoors' EBITDA to not exceed 3.5x. This credit facility is likely to be 	
amended to reflect covenants similar to the $550 million revolving credit 	
agreement.  As mentioned previously, given Molson Coors' high FCF generation and	
generally conservative financial policies with regard to dividends and share 	
repurchases, Fitch expects the company to delever quickly and maintain 	
sufficient liquidity.

