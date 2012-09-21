FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch assigns Florentia Ltd expected ratings
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 21, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch assigns Florentia Ltd expected ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Florentia Limited,
as follows: 

EUR392m class A due September 2024 (XS0832456627): 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
EUR121m class B due September 2024 (XS0832457278): 'AAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
EUR141m class C due September 2024 (XS0832457864): 'Asf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
EUR50m class D due September 2024 (XS0832458086): 'BBBsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
EUR50m class E due September 2024 (XS0832458599): 'BBB-sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying 
collateral, available credit enhancement and the transaction's sound legal 
structure. Final ratings are subject to receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.

This transaction is a securitisation arranged for the refinancing of senior 
loans previously originated for the acquisition of a portfolio of German 
multifamily housing assets managed by Vitus Immobilien S.a.r.l (Vitus; not 
rated) and securitised in the Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) plc transaction in 
2005. An escrow agreement will regulate the process of the refinancing; prior to
the refinancing date on 28th September 2012, funds from the note issuance will 
be held in a refinancing account at Deutsche Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+').

The issuer will apply the issuance proceeds to advance the loans to German 
limited partnerships and limited liability companies acting as borrowers. 

The collateral is concentrated in 10 cities in West Germany (predominantly 
Bremen, Kiel and Monchengladbach) and it is considered to be comparable to that 
owned by other large multifamily housing companies in Germany. The cash flows 
generated by the portfolio have been relatively stable over time, with occupancy
levels improving in recent years after a slight deterioration, mainly due to 
modernisation and capital expenditure programs undertaken in 2007-2010. As a 
result, the vacancy rate has decreased and the portfolio has now stabilised 
around an occupancy ratio of 95%. 

The securitised loan benefits from a moderate reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV)
of 64% (including the continuing debt), as well as a strong 
debt-service-coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.62x and scheduled amortisation, which 
will reduce the LTV to 60% at scheduled maturity in 2017. Fitch's estimates the 
LTV to be higher, based on a 6% net equivalent yield and slightly more 
conservative assumptions on stressed cost and vacancy assumptions. 

Post refinancing, an aggregate amount of c.EUR207m of the borrowers' senior 
ranking indebtedness  will remain outstanding (the continuing debt). Payments 
due on the continuing debt will rank ahead of those of the A1 senior loans.  In 
addition to the continuing debt, there are a number of further facilities 
subordinated via an intercreditor agreement. These comprise the A1 junior loans,
the A2 loan and mezzanine loans; although, only the A1 senior loans are secured 
by first-ranking land charges over the assets.

The transaction contains some positive features, which differ from vintage CMBS 
deals. Firstly, the notes benefit from a seven year 'tail period' following 
scheduled maturity in October 2017, allowing sufficient time for a protracted 
workout and substantial de-leveraging if needed. Moreover, a mechanism 
effectively capping Euribor at 8% of the interest rate payable on the notes 
during the tail period is also envisaged. This feature partially mitigates the 
risk of Euribor increase that could occur after scheduled maturity, when the 
underlying loans will revert to floating rate. 

Furthermore, the transaction does not envisage a controlling class. However, the
servicing agreement incorporates a clearly defined noteholder committee process,
which allows the servicer, or special servicer, to consult with a majority of 
noteholders on material loan events such as modifications or waivers in respect 
to the senior and subordinated loans, property disposals, and enforcement 
proceedings, amongst others. The absence of a single controlling class, 
typically able to obstruct loan workouts against the preference of the majority 
of noteholders, is also seen as a transaction positive. 

Finally, the transaction documentation allows for a termination of the asset 
management contracts should the loans default, therefore facilitating a change 
in management should the special servicer deem this replacement to be beneficial
for a successful work-out.

Deutsche Bank AG will perform the roles of liquidity facility provider, hedge 
provider and issuer account bank. Whilst a sudden deterioration in Deutsche 
Bank's ratings could negatively affect the notes' ratings, the triggers set in 
the transaction documents are in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria (see 
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated May 2012 
available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis will be detailed in the final 
transaction report which will be available at www.fitchratings.com at 
transaction closing, expected on 26th September 2012.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.