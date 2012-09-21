TEXT-S&P raises ratings on 2 classes ofALM Loan Funding 2010-1

OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on two classes from ALM Loan Funding 2010-1 Ltd and affirmed one class. -- The upgrades and affirmation reflect the availability of increased credit support. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on two classes of notes issued by ALM Loan Funding 2010-1 Ltd., a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction managed by Apollo Credit Management LLC. At the same time we affirmed our rating on one class (see ratings list). The rating actions reflect the increase in credit support for the rated notes. Since going effective in 2010, the transaction has benefited from low exposure to adversely rated assets. The balance of 'CCC' rated assets has declined to $1.5 million as of the September 2012 trustee report from $10 million as of August 2010. As noted by the trustee reports, the portfolio never held a defaulted asset since the transaction closed In addition, the transaction has paid down the class A notes by $27 million since exiting the reinvestment period in May of 2012. As a result, the class A overcollateralization ratio has increased to 150.53% from 143.8% back in August 2010. We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Update to Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow and Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009 -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3 2009 -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Criteria Analytics For CDOs, Aug. 25, 2004 RATINGS AFFIRMED AND UPGRADED ALM Loan Funding 2010-1 Ltd. Rating To From A-1 AAA (sf) AAA A-2 AAA (sf) AA B AA+ (sf) A