FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises ratings on 2 classes ofALM Loan Funding 2010-1
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises ratings on 2 classes ofALM Loan Funding 2010-1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We raised our ratings on two classes from ALM Loan Funding 2010-1 Ltd 
and affirmed one class.
     -- The upgrades and affirmation reflect the availability of increased 
credit support.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today raised its ratings on two classes of notes issued by ALM Loan 
Funding 2010-1 Ltd., a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction 
managed by Apollo Credit Management LLC. At the same time we affirmed our 
rating on one class (see ratings list).

The rating actions reflect the increase in credit support for the rated notes. 
Since going effective in 2010, the transaction has benefited from low exposure 
to adversely rated assets. The balance of 'CCC' rated assets has declined to 
$1.5 million as of the September 2012 trustee report from $10 million as of 
August 2010. As noted by the trustee reports, the portfolio never held a 
defaulted asset since the transaction closed

In addition, the transaction has paid down the class A notes by $27 million 
since exiting the reinvestment period in May of 2012. As a result, the class A 
overcollateralization ratio has increased to 150.53% from 143.8% back in 
August 2010.

We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our 
view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Global CDOs of Pooled Structured Finance Assets:  Methodology And 
Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Update to Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 
and Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
     -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash 
Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's  Rating Definitions, 
June 3 2009
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Criteria Analytics For CDOs, Aug. 25, 
2004

RATINGS AFFIRMED AND UPGRADED

ALM Loan Funding 2010-1 Ltd.
                  Rating
             To               From        
A-1          AAA (sf)         AAA
A-2          AAA (sf)         AA
B            AA+ (sf)         A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.