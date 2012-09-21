TEXT-Fitch affirms Laredo Community College District fee revs at 'A+'

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' rating on approximately $65.5 million of outstanding Laredo Community College District (LCCD) combined fee revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Combined fee revenue bonds are payable from and secured by a pledge of certain student fees, up to 25% of gross tuition revenues, and any interest earnings thereon. KEY RATING DRIVERS RESOLUTION OF ACCREDITATION CONCERNS UNDERWAY: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that management will be able to fully remedy the accreditation-related deficiencies identified by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) by the end of July 2013. OPERATING PERFORMANCE REMAINS SATISFACTORY: The 'A+' rating primarily reflects LCCD's track-record of generally favorable operating results, supported by a relatively diverse revenue base. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION PERSISTENT ACCREDITATION PROBLEMS: Failure to fully resolve all accreditation-related deficiencies identified by SACS by the end of July 2013 would significantly undermine Fitch's confidence in the management team and likely yield negative rating action. CREDIT PROFILE ACCREDITATION ISSUES OUTSTANDING In conjunction with re-affirming LCCD's 10-year accreditation in 2010, SACS identified four areas of non-compliance with accreditation standards primarily related to inadequate procedures and reporting standards to inform and guide institutional improvement. As a result, SACS put the district on notice and began a two-year monitoring of LCCD outside the regular decennial review period. On June 28, 2012, SACS released a notice indicating that the district failed to resolve all outstanding areas of non-compliance within the allotted two-year period. The district's accreditation was re-affirmed for 'good cause,' which reflects SACS' view that LCCD is on the path toward remedying non-compliance with accreditation standards. Fitch takes some comfort in SACS' decision to continue LCCD's accreditation for 'good cause' and believes it reflects well of management's efforts to date. In the process of reaffirming LCCD for 'good cause,' SACS also imposed a 12-month public probation on LCCD, which requires the district to submit a follow-up report in February 2013 (the report) that fully resolves all areas of non-compliance. RESOLUTION OF ACCREDITATION CONCERNS UNDERWAY Fitch's Stable Outlook incorporates the significant, positive efforts already undertaken by management and resultant belief that LCCD will be able to fully resolve its accreditation deficiencies by the end of July 2013. Over the past two years, senior leadership has identified and rectified weaknesses in the internal management of its re-accreditation efforts. These include the creation of an institutional effectiveness unit to centralize current and ongoing oversight of accreditation processes, and purchase of data monitoring and reporting software that is expected to be sufficient to meet SACS' requirements. To date, LCCD has fully trained the applicable staff to use the new software and has finalized the data that will be included in the report. Fitch also maintains confidence in senior leadership's plan to properly execute the production of the report. Management has hired two external consultants with relevant expertise. The timeline, which remains on track, also calls for the completion of a draft copy of the report and multiple reviews in advance of the submission date. The Board of Trustees is actively engaged in the process, which provides an added layer of oversight that bodes well for a favorable resolution. The outcome of the report should be publicly released by the end of July 2013. Should all deficiencies not be remedied, SACS could choose to continue LCCD's accreditation for good cause for one additional year, along with the maintenance of the public sanction, or remove LCCD's accreditation. Fitch will follow up with a press release once SACS' decision is publicly announced. FINANCIAL PROFILE REMAINS SATISFACTORY The district's track-record of generally positive operating results continued in fiscal 2011 as LCCD registered its fourth consecutive operating surplus (3.4%). The trend is particularly impressive given the reductions in state appropriations during the 2010-2011 biennium (fiscal years 2010 and 2011). Preliminary fiscal 2012 data indicates another year of favorable operating performance. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012 'U.S. College and University Rating Criteria', dated May 25, 2012 'Fitch Rates Laredo Community College District, TX Combined Fee Rev Bonds 'A+' Outlook stable,' Oct. 20, 2011.