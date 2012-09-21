FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: high yield default rate up to 2.2 pct
September 21, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: high yield default rate up to 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 - The trailing 12-month U.S. high yield default rate returned to
2.2% in August after sliding to 2% in July, according to a new report from Fitch
Ratings. The month's three defaults - ATP Oil & Gas, Broadview Networks, and K-V
Pharmaceutical - added a combined $2 billion to the year's default tally,
bringing the year-to-date issuer count to 23 and the par value of bonds affected
by the defaults to $12.2 billion. This compares with 10 issuers and $4.7 billion
in defaults in the first eight months of 2011. The default rate is expected to
end the year in a range of 2.5%-3.0%. 

A Fitch study of price data on defaulted issues in the six months prior to 
default revealed that while recoveries tend to be higher in low default rate 
environments, defaults also tend to occur more frequently from higher price 
points. The results warn that high market prices provide less comfort about the 
inevitability of default during periods of overall price appreciation. Over the 
period 2010 through August 2012, 36% of defaulted issues in Fitch's U.S. high 
yield default index were trading at a price level of 80% of par or higher six 
months prior to default, while less than 20% of defaulted issues from 2008 to 
2009 traded at such high levels at the six-month mark. 

While corporate fundamentals and funding conditions remain solid, the economy's 
sluggish performance in recent quarters is having an impact. The aggregate 
financial results of a sample group of 309 companies rated 'BB' or 'B' confirms 
that corporate performance lost some momentum in the second quarter. Revenue and
EBITDA grew at the slowest pace in two years.Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight -- July 2012

