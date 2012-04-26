TEXT-S&P revises Aetna outlook to positive

Overview -- Aetna has a very strong business profile, earnings, and financial flexibility, and strong liquidity. -- We are revising our outlook on Aetna to positive from stable and affirming our counterparty credit rating. -- We are revising the group status of some of Aetna's HMOs and other companies to core from strategically important, and upgrading them. -- We expect Aetna generally to preserve and somewhat enhance its very strong business profile, operating performance, and financial flexibility. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) and its operating subsidiaries to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit rating on Aetna Inc. and our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Aetna's core operating company, Aetna Life Insurance Co. (ALIC). In addition, we revised the group status of Aetna's HMO and other companies (see list below) to core from strategically important, resulting in our raising the long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on these companies to 'A+' from 'A'. We also withdrew our counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Aetna's subsidiaries (see list below) that were merged into other entities. Rationale Aetna's business and financial profiles are relatively strong compared with its peers', and the company is well positioned to preserve its credit profile in an improved but moderately stressed marketplace. Aetna's operating performance, discretionary cash-flow generation, liquidity, and financial flexibility are very strong and well supported by the scale and increasing diversification of its core businesses. In our opinion, the company's credit characteristics suggest the potential for a higher rating assignment within 12 months. Aetna's exposure to health-care reform-driven margin compression was not significant. Nevertheless, industry risk remains somewhat elevated regarding heightened regulatory scrutiny relative to pricing and the near-term uncertainty related to the Accountable Care Act litigation challenging the constitutionality of the Health Care Reform legislation passed in March 2010. For year-end 2012, we expect total revenue to exceed $36 billion and for medical membership to be about 18.5 million. We expect pretax GAAP operating income to be $2.6 billion to $3 billion (about a 7.5% return on revenue ) and cash flow (EBITDA) of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion (about a 9.5% margin). If Aetna were to perform at a level consistent with these expectations, adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would be in our intermediate-term expectation of 9x-13x. These results combined with expected cash and marketable securities of $700 million to $1 billion at the holding company and unregulated subsidiaries at year-end 2012 would likely continue to support very strong liquidity and financial flexibility. Our rating on the holding company, Aetna Inc., is two notches lower than our ratings on the core operating companies. This reflects the holding company's dependence on dividends from the operating companies for debt servicing and the regulatory restrictions that prevent the free flow of funds within the organization. The two-notch gap is narrower than the standard three-notch gap because the dividends from Aetna's subsidiaries are fairly well diversified, and we consider Aetna's holding-company metrics (debt leverage and interest coverage) to be strong for the rating category. In 2012, we expect the holding company to receive dividends of $1.7 billion to $2 billion from the operating companies, of which approximately two-thirds will come from regulated insurance subsidiaries, which is slightly more than ordinary dividend capacity. We expect other key holding-company metrics to remain conservative for the rating category. We expect adjusted leverage of about 35% and operating-company capitalization to remain significantly in excess of regulatory requirements and prudent relative to our capital model. The difference is largely a result of our double-leverage adjustment, which reduced the amount of recognized statutory capital supporting the company's business. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Aetna will generally grow and diversify its revenue base and sustain pricing flexibility in its key geographies and market segments. Further supporting the positive outlook is the sustained trend of diminishing downside risk associated with health-care reform, including the range of scenarios tied to the recent U.S. Supreme Court proceedings. We will likely raise the ratings by one notch within 12 months if it becomes apparent that the company will meet our 2012 pretax operating earnings expectations of $2.6 billion to $3 billion (about a 7.5% ROR), indicating moderate revenue growth and a sustained financial profile. Although unlikely, we could revise the outlook to stable or negative if Aetna were to adopt a more aggressive financial policy resulting in sustained adjusted debt leverage of more than 35% or adjusted EBITDA interest coverage less than our normalized range expectation of 9x-13x. We also could revise the outlook to stable if operating margins were to decline to less than 6.5% on a sustained basis and the company is not willing or able to mitigate the situation through offsetting changes in its financial policy. Related Criteria And Research -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Aetna Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 Aetna Health and Life Insurance Co. Aetna Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Positive/-- A+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Positive/-- A+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Aetna Inc. Senior Unsecured A- Commercial Paper A-2 Upgraded To From Aetna Dental Inc. (a New Jersey corporation) Aetna Health of California Inc. Aetna Health Insurance Co. of New York Aetna Health Insurance Co. Aetna Health Inc. 