TEXT-S&P affirms Empresas Copec S.A. 'BBB' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On September 17, we revised our outlook on E-Copec's forestry subsidiary, Arauco, to negative from stable. -- Nevertheless, we believe that Chilean industrial conglomerate E-Copec would be able to maintain strong liquidity and financial flexibility as well as very low debt at the holding level. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' rating on E-Copec. -- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that cash flows from its subsidiaries will continue to abundantly cover E-Copec's operating and financial commitments. Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BBB' ratings on Empresas Copec S.A. (E-Copec). The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating affirmation reflects our view that E-Copec's cash flow diversification, strong liquidity, very low debt, and some correlation between dividends received and paid helps shield the company from the inherent volatility of the pulp and wood-related products business, in which its subsidiary, Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A. (Arauco; BBB/Negative/--) is operating. We continue to assess E-Copec's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "intermediate." The company's good-quality assets, conservative approach to debt, prudent investment strategy, and very good financial flexibility underpin its credit quality. E-Copec's lack of material asset diversification is a negative rating factor. E-Copec's credit quality largely depends on the operating performance of its two largest subsidiaries--Arauco and fuel distributor Compania de Petroleos de Chile COPEC S.A. (Copec, BBB/Stable/--). These subsidiaries contribute about 90% of E-Copec's consolidated EBITDA. We expect E-Copec to continue to depend heavily on cash flows from Arauco and Copec until 2015, when new investments in its other subsidiaries materialize. We expect E-Copec's consolidated EBITDA to reach about $1.5 billion in 2012 and 2013. This excludes profits from the coal project "Isla Riesco" which should be operational by 2014, but will be booked under the equity method. At the same time, we expect relatively stable consolidated debt levels of $5.5 billion - $6.0 billion. As a result, we expect gross debt to EBITDA closer to 3.7x in 2012 and 2013, compared with the 3.8x in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and 2.4x in the same period in 2011. From a holding perspective, its dividends-to-operating costs plus net interest paid ratio of 28x indicates robust operating cash flows. Also, in December 2009, the company issued a bond for $300 million and loaned it to its subsidiaries, Abastible S.A. (not rated) and Copec, via intercompany loans with the same maturity and interest rate. Due to the company's relatively low debt and the issuance of this bond, we expect E-Copec's net interest payments to remain neutral. E-Copec has stakes in the following companies: -- 99.98% of Arauco; -- 99.99% of Copec; -- 99.05% of Chilean liquefied gas importer and distributor Abastible; -- 39.83% of the largest supplier of natural gas for industrial clients in Chile, Metrogas S.A. (D/--/--); -- 25% of the power generation company Empresa Electrica Guacolda S.A. (unrated); -- 81.9% of fishing company Pesquera Iquique - Guanaye S.A. (unrated); and -- Some mining investments, such as its 50% ownership in the coal mine project Sociedad Minera Isla Riesco S.A. (not rated). AntarChile S.A (unrated) owns E-Copec through a controlling stake of 60.8%. Liquidity We consider E-Copec's liquidity as "strong." As of June 30, 2012, the company had about $400 million in cash and cash equivalents and has no principal maturities until 2021. Under conservative assumptions, we expect an aggregate dividend inflow of at least $400 million in 2012 and $380 million in 2013. This amount would be more than sufficient to cover E-Copec's operating costs of less than $10 million, dividend payments of approximately $330 million, and investments of approximately $90 million in 2012 and $60 million in 2013. However, investment levels are hard to predict, because the company might invest in new projects. Nevertheless, E-Copec has a good track record of prudent investment strategy. We don't believe E-Copec's lack of committed bank lines and its inherently volatile free operating cash flow are a credit concern. This stems from the company's very low debt, ample financial flexibility given its manageable debt maturity schedule, good access to debt markets, and flexible financial policies (for instance, its dividend payout ratio might decrease to a legal minimum of 30%). We expect the company to pay out 40% of net income in dividends, in line with its policy, without hurting its liquidity. Consequently, we expect dividends received to cover operating costs plus net interests and dividends paid in the 1.1x-1.2x range for the next three years. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that cash flows from its subsidiaries will continue to abundantly cover E-Copec's operating and financial commitments. A downgrade is possible if liquidity deteriorates--through significantly lower dividends received amid the current dividend payment policy or if the company implements large investments--or if its debt at the holding level increases. An upgrade is unlikely at this point and would most likely depend on potential upgrades of its main operating subsidiaries, Arauco and Copec.