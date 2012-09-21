FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Empresas Copec S.A. 'BBB' rating
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 21, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Empresas Copec S.A. 'BBB' rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)


Overview
     -- On September 17, we revised our outlook on E-Copec's forestry 
subsidiary, Arauco, to negative from stable.  
     -- Nevertheless, we believe that Chilean industrial conglomerate E-Copec 
would be able to maintain strong liquidity and financial flexibility as well 
as very low debt at the holding level. 
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB' rating on E-Copec.
     -- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that cash flows from 
its subsidiaries will continue to abundantly cover E-Copec's operating and 
financial commitments.   
 

Rating Action 
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BBB' 
ratings on Empresas Copec S.A. (E-Copec). The outlook is stable.
 
Rationale 
The rating affirmation reflects our view that E-Copec's cash flow 
diversification, strong liquidity, very low debt, and some correlation between 
dividends received and paid helps shield the company from the inherent 
volatility of the pulp and wood-related products business, in which its 
subsidiary, Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A. (Arauco; BBB/Negative/--) is 
operating. 

We continue to assess E-Copec's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and 
financial risk profile as "intermediate." The company's good-quality assets, 
conservative approach to debt, prudent investment strategy, and very good 
financial flexibility underpin its credit quality. E-Copec's lack of material 
asset diversification is a negative rating factor.

E-Copec's credit quality largely depends on the operating performance of its 
two largest subsidiaries--Arauco and fuel distributor Compania de Petroleos de 
Chile COPEC S.A. (Copec, BBB/Stable/--). These subsidiaries contribute about 
90% of E-Copec's consolidated EBITDA. We expect E-Copec to continue to depend 
heavily on cash flows from Arauco and Copec until 2015, when new investments 
in its other subsidiaries materialize.

We expect E-Copec's consolidated EBITDA to reach about $1.5 billion in 2012 
and 2013. This excludes profits from the coal project "Isla Riesco" which 
should be operational by 2014, but will be booked under the equity method. At 
the same time, we expect relatively stable consolidated debt levels of $5.5 
billion - $6.0 billion. As a result, we expect gross debt to EBITDA closer to 
3.7x in 2012 and 2013, compared with the 3.8x in the 12 months ended June 30, 
2012, and 2.4x in the same period in 2011. 

From a holding perspective, its dividends-to-operating costs plus net interest 
paid ratio of 28x indicates robust operating cash flows. Also, in December 
2009, the company issued a bond for $300 million and loaned it to its 
subsidiaries, Abastible S.A. (not rated) and Copec, via intercompany loans 
with the same maturity and interest rate. Due to the company's relatively low 
debt and the issuance of this bond, we expect E-Copec's net interest payments 
to remain neutral.  

E-Copec has stakes in the following companies:
     -- 99.98% of Arauco;
     -- 99.99% of Copec;
     -- 99.05% of Chilean liquefied gas importer and distributor Abastible;
     -- 39.83% of the largest supplier of natural gas for industrial clients 
in Chile, Metrogas S.A. (D/--/--);
     -- 25% of the power generation company Empresa Electrica Guacolda S.A. 
(unrated);
     -- 81.9% of fishing company Pesquera Iquique - Guanaye S.A. (unrated); and
     -- Some mining investments, such as its 50% ownership in the coal mine 
project Sociedad Minera Isla Riesco S.A. (not rated).

AntarChile S.A (unrated) owns E-Copec through a controlling stake of 60.8%. 

Liquidity 
We consider E-Copec's liquidity as "strong." As of June 30, 2012, the company 
had about $400 million in cash and cash equivalents and has no principal 
maturities until 2021.

Under conservative assumptions, we expect an aggregate dividend inflow of at 
least $400 million in 2012 and $380 million in 2013. This amount would be more 
than sufficient to cover E-Copec's operating costs of less than $10 million, 
dividend payments of approximately $330 million, and investments of 
approximately $90 million in 2012 and $60 million in 2013. However, investment 
levels are hard to predict, because the company might invest in new projects. 
Nevertheless, E-Copec has a good track record of prudent investment strategy.

We don't believe E-Copec's lack of committed bank lines and its inherently 
volatile free operating cash flow are a credit concern. This stems from the 
company's very low debt, ample financial flexibility given its manageable debt 
maturity schedule, good access to debt markets, and flexible financial 
policies (for instance, its dividend payout ratio might decrease to a legal 
minimum of 30%). We expect the company to pay out 40% of net income in 
dividends, in line with its policy, without hurting its liquidity. 
Consequently, we expect dividends received to cover operating costs plus net 
interests and dividends paid in the 1.1x-1.2x range for the next three years.
 
Outlook 
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that cash flows from its 
subsidiaries will continue to abundantly cover E-Copec's operating and 
financial commitments. A downgrade is possible if liquidity 
deteriorates--through significantly lower dividends received amid the current 
dividend payment policy or if the company implements large investments--or if 
its debt at the holding level increases. An upgrade is unlikely at this point 
and would most likely depend on potential upgrades of its main operating 
subsidiaries, Arauco and Copec.
 

Related Criteria And Research 
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A. Outlook Revised To Negative From 
Stable; Rating Affirmed, Sept. 17, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Rating Methodology For European Investment Holding And Operating 
Holding Companies, May 28, 2004


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Empresas Copec S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/--     

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.