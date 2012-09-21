TEXT-S&P may raise Thermon Industries 'B+' rating

Overview -- U.S.-based provider of industrial heat tracing products and services Thermon Groups Holdings Inc., parent company of Thermon Industries Inc. (Thermon), announced a secondary stock offering of 10 million shares. -- We believe Thermon's financial policies could be less aggressive as a result of the lower stake of the company's private equity sponsors. -- We are placing the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on San Marcos, Texas-based Thermon Industries Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects the potential for less aggressive financial policies if Thermon's private equity sponsor reduces its stake in the company in line with terms of the secondary offering announcement. Credit measures are currently better than our expectations for the rating as a result of good operating performance and debt reduction. On closing of the transaction, and subject to our review of the terms and management's strategic and financial objectives, we could raise the ratings, including the corporate credit rating, one notch to 'BB-', remove the ratings from CreditWatch, and assign a stable outlook. The ratings reflect Thermon's "weak" business risk profile, characterized by limited product and end market diversity, and its "aggressive" financial risk profile. We expect the company to benefit from stable global demand for Thermon's products from industrial and energy end markets. We also expect the company to maintain an operating margin (before depreciation and amortization) of at least 20%. This should result in debt to EBITDA of about 2x, better than the 4x to 5x we consider in line with the rating. Our fiscal 2013 forecast assumes good demand for Thermon's products and services in oil, gas, power and chemical markets, resulting in low-double-digit growth in revenue. The company should be able to reduce inventory now that its new manufacturing facility is complete. This, in addition to modest capital expenditures, should result in free cash flow generation of about $40 million. We expect Thermon to maintain a leading position in the roughly $1 billion market for industrial electric heat-tracing products and services. Heat tracing is the external application of heat to pipes, tanks, and instrumentation to maintain a certain temperature of the fluid or gas being processed. The company is likely to continue to manufacture heat-tracing cables and assemble ancillary components, representing minimal product diversity. It also is likely to continue to provide design and engineering services; turnkey solutions; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services to heat-tracing systems. Thermon has limited end-market diversity; about two-thirds of its revenues come from the oil and gas industry. Other end markets include chemical, power, and commercial. We believe Thermon's revenues will continue to be tied to the cyclical capital expenditures of customers in these markets. The industrial electric heat-tracing industry is concentrated, with the top two players making up a large portion of the market. Thermon competes with larger, well-capitalized Tyco International Ltd., which has the most extensive installed base globally and is likely to keep its top position in the market. The integral nature of Thermon's recurring maintenance services for a facility's operation partly offsets these risks. This, along with the relatively small portion of total facility expense that a heat-tracing system makes up, insulates the company somewhat from end-market cyclicality. Global energy demands should enable Thermon to maintain its good geographic diversity; currently more than half of its revenues come from outside of the U.S. Increased energy exploration in arctic climates, such as northern Canada and Russia, could benefit the company. Thermon's cost structure is somewhat flexible, allowing it to maintain an operating margin of approximately 20% through the recent recession. We expect the company to maintain a operating margin greater than 20% over the next couple of years. We consider Thermon's financial risk profile "aggressive" because of its April 2010 acquisition by Code Hennessy & Simmons LLC, which was partly financed through $210 million in senior secured notes. The company has since issued shares publicly and used part of the proceeds to redeem a portion of the notes. Subsequent debt redemptions have resulted in the ratio of total debt (including operating leases) to EBITDA decreasing to 1.7x and funds from operations (FFO) increasing to 34% of debt as of June 30, 2012. For the ratings, we expect total debt to EBITDA of 4x to 5x and FFO to total debt of 10% to 15%. Private-equity sponsors retain a controlling interest in the company, which in our view reflects an aggressive financial policy that partly offsets good credit measures. If the secondary offering is completed in line with terms the company announced, we believe the financial policy could become less aggressive. We expect the company to make bolt-on acquisitions using accumulated cash, proceeds from the IPO, and incremental debt, which could result in leverage returning to more than 4x. CreditWatch The CreditWatch positive placement reflects our expectation that the secondary offering would result in minority ownership by the company's private equity sponsors and, in turn, could imply a less aggressive financial policy. When the secondary offering is complete, subject to our review of the terms and management's strategic and financial policies, we could raise the corporate credit rating by one notch. We could remove the ratings from CreditWatch if the proposed offering is delayed, cancelled, or completed on materially different terms than currently proposed. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From Thermon Industries Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Stable/-- Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Thermon Industries Inc. Senior Secured B+/Watch Pos B+ Recovery Rating 3 3