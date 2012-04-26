FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Mastro Restaurants to 'B-'
April 26, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Mastro Restaurants to 'B-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Mastro's Restaurants LLC's strong performance throughout 	
2011 and an equity contribution from its sponsor resulted in liquidity 	
improvement. We expect further profitability gains to propel modest 	
improvement of credit measures during 2012.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'CCC'. 	
     -- We are also raising our bank loan rating on the company's $100 million 	
senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The '4' recovery rating on this debt 	
remains unchanged.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and 	
our expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months. 	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Woodland Hills, Calif.-based Mastro's to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on Mastro's $100 million 	
senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating on these notes 	
remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation for an average (30% to 	
50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. 	
 	
Rationale	
Our ratings on Mastro's Restaurants LLC reflect our anticipation that the 	
company will maintain "adequate" liquidity as it continues to benefit from 	
profitability gains. This improved liquidity is partly due to the recent $8 	
million equity contribution from the company's sponsor. This equity infusion 	
allowed the company to repay outstanding balances under the revolver and 	
provides greater flexibility for future expansion plans.	
	
We view Mastro's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and anticipate 	
that credit measures will remain characteristic of this category in the near 	
term. Despite recent profitability gains, total debt to EBITDA remained 	
elevated at about 11x on Dec. 28, 2011 and EBITDA coverage of interest was 	
thin at only about 0.9x. We anticipate only modest improvement of these 	
measures during 2012, mainly from EBITDA growth, because debt levels will 	
continue to increase as a result of accruing interest on the company's seller 	
note, accruing dividends on the preferred equity, and higher lease commitments 	
related to new restaurant openings. 	
	
We view Mastro's business risk profile as "vulnerable," reflecting risks we 	
associate with its participation in the highly competitive restaurant 	
industry, small revenue and EBITDA base, lack of geographic diversity, and 	
narrow food focus.Strong sales performance during 2011 and year-to-date 2012 	
bolstered EBITDA growth; still, given Mastro's small EBITDA base, its 	
profitability is susceptible to commodity inflation and declining guest 	
traffic. We anticipate a rebound in business travel and corporate spending 	
will continue to propel operational gains. Our specific assumptions for the 	
company include: 	
     -- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent area during 2012 on 	
strong same-store sales growth in California, Chicago, and Las Vegas, offset 	
to some extent by weaker performance in Arizona.	
     -- Modest EBITDA margin expansion due to sales leverage, offset by 	
commodity inflation.	
     -- Slightly negative to flat free operating cash flows resulting from 	
higher capital spending to fund the opening of the Palm Desert location and 	
the expansion of the Beverly Hills restaurant.	
 	
Liquidity	
Mastro's liquidity is adequate. We anticipate the company will be able to 	
withstand adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months while 	
maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. 	
	
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions: 	
     -- We expect coverage of uses by sources in excess of 1.2x or more over 	
the next 12 months.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- Covenant compliance would also survive an unanticipated 15% drop in 	
EBITDA.	
     -- There are no near-term debt maturities.	
 	
Following the equity infusion, the company repaid its outstanding borrowings 	
under the revolver during the first quarter of 2012. As of March 2012 	
quarter-end, the company had about $4 million of cash and full availability 	
under its $12 million revolver. The revolver matures in January 2014 and the 	
$100 million senior secured notes mature in May 2014. We anticipate the 	
company will address these debt maturities over the next several quarters. 	
	
We expect the company to be free operating cash flow flat to slightly negative 	
during 2012 because of plans for higher capital spending. 	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Mastro's 	
Restaurants, to be published as soon as possible following this release on 	
RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and our 	
expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months. It 	
also reflects our expectations that Mastro's will maintain adequate liquidity 	
and modestly improve its credit measures. 	
	
We could lower our ratings if increasing competition, a weak economic 	
recovery, and decreasing customer spending lead to restrained profitability, 	
resulting in deterioration of liquidity such that its sources would not be 	
sufficient to cover its uses for the next 12 months. Although unlikely in the 	
next 12 months, we could upgrade Mastro's if leverage declines to less than 	
6x, which would result from significant EBITDA growth, as we do not expect any 	
substantial debt reduction in the near future.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant 	
Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Mastro's Restaurants LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       CCC/Negative/--	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Mastro's Restaurants LLC	
 Senior Secured                         B-                 CCC 	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

