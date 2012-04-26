TEXT-S&P raises Mastro Restaurants to 'B-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S.-based Mastro's Restaurants LLC's strong performance throughout 2011 and an equity contribution from its sponsor resulted in liquidity improvement. We expect further profitability gains to propel modest improvement of credit measures during 2012. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'CCC'. -- We are also raising our bank loan rating on the company's $100 million senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The '4' recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and our expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Woodland Hills, Calif.-based Mastro's to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on Mastro's $100 million senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation for an average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. Rationale Our ratings on Mastro's Restaurants LLC reflect our anticipation that the company will maintain "adequate" liquidity as it continues to benefit from profitability gains. This improved liquidity is partly due to the recent $8 million equity contribution from the company's sponsor. This equity infusion allowed the company to repay outstanding balances under the revolver and provides greater flexibility for future expansion plans. We view Mastro's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and anticipate that credit measures will remain characteristic of this category in the near term. Despite recent profitability gains, total debt to EBITDA remained elevated at about 11x on Dec. 28, 2011 and EBITDA coverage of interest was thin at only about 0.9x. We anticipate only modest improvement of these measures during 2012, mainly from EBITDA growth, because debt levels will continue to increase as a result of accruing interest on the company's seller note, accruing dividends on the preferred equity, and higher lease commitments related to new restaurant openings. We view Mastro's business risk profile as "vulnerable," reflecting risks we associate with its participation in the highly competitive restaurant industry, small revenue and EBITDA base, lack of geographic diversity, and narrow food focus.Strong sales performance during 2011 and year-to-date 2012 bolstered EBITDA growth; still, given Mastro's small EBITDA base, its profitability is susceptible to commodity inflation and declining guest traffic. We anticipate a rebound in business travel and corporate spending will continue to propel operational gains. Our specific assumptions for the company include: -- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent area during 2012 on strong same-store sales growth in California, Chicago, and Las Vegas, offset to some extent by weaker performance in Arizona. -- Modest EBITDA margin expansion due to sales leverage, offset by commodity inflation. -- Slightly negative to flat free operating cash flows resulting from higher capital spending to fund the opening of the Palm Desert location and the expansion of the Beverly Hills restaurant. Liquidity Mastro's liquidity is adequate. We anticipate the company will be able to withstand adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect coverage of uses by sources in excess of 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- Covenant compliance would also survive an unanticipated 15% drop in EBITDA. -- There are no near-term debt maturities. Following the equity infusion, the company repaid its outstanding borrowings under the revolver during the first quarter of 2012. As of March 2012 quarter-end, the company had about $4 million of cash and full availability under its $12 million revolver. The revolver matures in January 2014 and the $100 million senior secured notes mature in May 2014. We anticipate the company will address these debt maturities over the next several quarters. We expect the company to be free operating cash flow flat to slightly negative during 2012 because of plans for higher capital spending. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Mastro's Restaurants, to be published as soon as possible following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and our expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months. It also reflects our expectations that Mastro's will maintain adequate liquidity and modestly improve its credit measures. We could lower our ratings if increasing competition, a weak economic recovery, and decreasing customer spending lead to restrained profitability, resulting in deterioration of liquidity such that its sources would not be sufficient to cover its uses for the next 12 months. Although unlikely in the next 12 months, we could upgrade Mastro's if leverage declines to less than 6x, which would result from significant EBITDA growth, as we do not expect any substantial debt reduction in the near future. 