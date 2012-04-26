FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch revises Compania General de Electricidad SA outlook

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
     April 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Compania General de
Electricidad S.A. (CGE) and its electric subsidiaries, both in
international scale Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in local and foreign currency
and in national scale. In addition, equity and short-term ratings were affirmed.	
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.	
	
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn CGE's IDR.	
	
The rating action affects the following Chilean national scale ratings:	
	
Compania General de Electricidad S.A. (CGE): 	
-- International scale IDR (LC&FC) at 'BBB-';	
-- Long-term national scale rating at 'A+(cl)';	
-- Local bonds rating at 'A+(cl)';	
-- Short-term national scale rating at 'F1+(cl)';	
-- Commercial paper rating at 'F1+(cl)/A+(cl)'	
-- Equity rating at 'Level 2'. 	
	
CGE Distribucion S.A.:	
-- Long-term national scale rating at 'A+(cl)';	
-- Local bonds rating at 'A+(cl)';	
-- Short-term national scale rating at 'F1+(cl)';	
-- Commercial paper rating at F1+(cl)/A+(cl).	
	
Transnet S.A.: 	
-- Long-term national scale rating at 'A+(cl)'	
-- Local bonds rating at 'A+(cl)'. 	
	
Cia. Nacional de Fuerza Electrica S.A. (Conafe): 	
-- Long-term national scale rating at 'A+(cl)';	
-- Local bonds rating at 'A+(cl)'. 	
	
Empresa Electrica de Magallanes S.A. (Edelmag): 	
-- Equity rating at 'Level 4'. 	
	
The Outlook revision to Negative on the group's ratings reflects that the credit	
metrics are out of range for their rating category, and the uncertainty 	
regarding the company's capacity to achieve a sustained improvement in its 	
financial indicators. This, once the difficulties associated to the 	
implementation of the new IT platform, which have been affecting the company at 	
least until 2011, are resolved. Going forward, Fitch expects the company to show	
a cash flow generation that allows a higher financial flexibility to reduce its 	
debt level. In this respect, the decisions to be made in terms of dividends and 	
Capex plan will be key factors for the definition of a sustainable tendency in 	
the financial indicators. Fitch considers a positive sign the dividend reduction	
that CGE announced in the first quarter of 2012 and will make a follow up on 	
this matter. Otherwise, Fitch would expect that group is able to sustain a 	
growing EBITDA generation that is not based in an increase of the debt levels.	
	
A downgrade of the group's ratings may occur if the consolidate leverage 	
measured as financial debt to EBITDA does not show a sustained reduction 	
tendency in order to achieve a level close to 5.0 times (x) by 2013.	
	
Changes in Management	
	
The group's operations have been lately framed in a public dispute among its 	
main shareholders. Such disagreement ended through a successful agreement in 	
April 2012 which included the definitive termination of the last shareholder 	
agreement they had. Additionally, a large portion of CGE's top management was 	
replaced during the last month, all of which implies an additional challenge and	
an opportunity for the group in terms of corporate governance.	
	
Extraordinary Losses Affected the Company's Results	
	
As of December 2011, CGE recorded a weak consolidated EBITDA generation of 	
CL$261.501 million, well below Fitch's projections, which took the financial 	
debt to EBITDA ratio to 6.7x. However, this EBITDA calculation includes 	
extraordinary charges for close to CL$40.000 million related to bad debt 	
provisions, billing issues and expenses linked to the solving of problems 	
generated during the implementation of the new IT platform. Thus, adjusting the 	
EBITDA to a more normalized level, the financial debt to EBITDA leverage could 	
be around 5.8x, at the same level showed in June 2011. In this respect, and 	
although Fitch expected CGE to post a financial leverage ratio above 5.0x until 	
2013, the projection of such metric was estimated with a steady and consistent 	
decreasing trend. Due to this, and as there has not been any improvement as of 	
December 2011, Fitch believes that the evolution of such indicator in the next 	
12 months and the actions that might be taken accordingly could pressure or not 	
the group's ratings.	
	
Cash Flow Generation Improves	
	
In terms of cash flow generation, an operating cash flow of CL$246.400 million 	
by year-end 2011 shows that the company's collection process is behaving more 	
regularly. This is more evident in the individual figures of the energy 	
distribution companies CGE Distribucion and Conafe. However, such operating cash	
generation level still looks weak as compared to the EBITDA, and Fitch would 	
expect it to grow stronger in the mid-term. Consolidated dividend payments that 	
totaled CL$88.900 million and a significant Capex of CL$167.600 million led to a	
negative consolidated free cash flow. Fitch expects that the company will 	
redefine its Capex program for the next years, as in current conditions 	
maintaining a negative free cash flow on a regular basis would further pressure 	
the ratings.	
	
Consolidated debt as of Dec. 31, 2011, reached CL$1.749 billion, with debt 	
maturities of $328 billion in 2012 (of which CL$78 billion correspond to 	
revolving lines) and $266 billion in 2013, including capital and interests. 	
Total liquidity stood at $51 billion. 	
	
CGE continues to benefit from a diversified portfolio of assets in the Chilean 	
power sector, which operates in a transparent and consolidated regulatory 	
environment. CGE Group, through its subsidiaries and affiliates participates in 	
the electric and gas sector in Chile and, to a lesser degree, in the Argentinean	
market. CGE is the largest electricity distributor with annual physical sales of	
over 11,700 GWh and more than 2.4 million customers in Chile. CGE also 	
participates in the gas business through its 56.6% owned subsidiary Gasco S.A. 	
(national scale rating of 'A+(cl)' by Fitch), which operates the distribution, 	
transportation and commercialization of liquefied gas, while Metrogas (51.8% 	
owned by Gasco) participates in the natural gas distribution business in central	
Chile. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

