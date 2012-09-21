FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Ladder Capital's senior notes 'BB'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Ladder Capital's senior notes 'BB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings rates Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP and
Ladder Capital Finance Corporation's (collectively, Ladder) $325 million senior
notes 'BB'. The notes have a coupon of 7.375% and will mature on Oct. 1, 2017.

The notes are unsecured and will rank equally in right of payment to all of
Ladder's existing and future unsecured unsubordinated debt. The notes feature an
optional redemption at the company's option, subject to make-whole provisions.
The notes are also subject to early redemption in the event of a change of
control and a downgrade of one or more notches as a result of the change in
control, unless the company is rated investment grade.

Given that the proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used to repay
certain of Ladder's outstanding borrowings, Fitch does not believe there will be
a material impact on the company's leverage levels as a result of the issuance.
Ladder's leverage, measured as debt to equity, was 1.6x at June 30, 2012.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Ladder's ratings reflect its experienced management team, conservative leverage
profile, strong credit and operating trends, and adequate liquidity. Rating
constraints include the company's predominantly secured funding profile, with a
heavy reliance on short-term funding, limited operating history and revenue
diversity, 'key man' risk, and the cyclicality inherent in commercial real
estate markets.

The following factors may have a positive impact on Ladder's ratings and/or
Outlook:

--Improved funding profile with more longer-term financing sources;
--A material decline in short-term funding;
--Stronger unencumbered liquidity levels;
--Consistent and sustained profitability and credit performance through multiple
market environments, while maintaining a conservative leverage posture.

The following factors may have a negative impact on Ladder's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Deterioration in asset quality;
--Material operating losses;
--A reduction in liquidity relative to outstanding debt;
--An increase in leverage beyond the company's articulated target;
--Material adverse changes to the company's management team.

Fitch currently rates Ladder as follows:

Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP
Ladder Capital Finance Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Ratings 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BB'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 12, 2011);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Mortgage REITs and Similar Finance Companies' (Feb.
27, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Criteria for Rating U.S. Mortgage REITs and Similar Finance Companies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.