TEXT-Fitch revises Laredo, Texas rating outlook to negative

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings assigns an ‘AA-’ to the following Laredo, Texas (the city) revenue bonds: --$43.1 million waterworks and sewer system (the system) revenue bonds, new series 2012. The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale the week of Oct. 1. Proceeds will be used to fund system improvements and extensions and to pay for costs of issuance. The series 2012 bonds will be issued with a debt service reserve funded with cash. In addition, Fitch affirms the ‘AA-’ rating for the following outstanding debt: --$148.4 million in outstanding waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an irrevocable first lien on and pledge of the net revenues of the system including any additional revenues, income, receipts, and other resources. WEAK TREND IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE: The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch’s concern regarding the lack of a detailed financial forecast given that the system’s declining trend in debt service coverage, slow debt amortization, and additional debt plans, all of which suggest additional deterioration of the credit profile. WEAKENED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Coverage of senior lien obligations deteriorated over the prior three years but remains at a strong level. Weak coverage of all-in obligations is somewhat offset by the system’s healthy cash position. HIGHLY LEVERAGED WITH MANAGEABLE CIP: The system is highly leveraged and expected to remain so due to the large debt funded capital projects recently completed and currently in progress. The city’s five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) appears to be manageable and is predominantly to accommodate growth and ongoing repair and rehabilitation needs. MULTI-YEAR RATE INCREASES: Fitch views favorably the city’s affordable rates and the adoption of a 30-year rate package, which extends through 2037 and includes moderate annual rate hikes. GROWING ECONOMY: The service area has been experiencing moderate growth of nearly 3% over the past five years. The city’s unemployment rate is on par with the state, but ranks below county and national averages. Wealth levels are low but are growing faster than state or national averages. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING CHANGE FURTHER DECLINE IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE: The inability to stabilize the system’s declining financial profile and rising debt levels over the near term will likely lead to a rating downgrade. CREDIT PROFILE SUBSTANTIAL CAPITAL DEMANDS PRESSURE COVERAGE LEVELS The system began a major capital improvement plan to expand capacity and alleviate water pressure problems in 2009. This massive undertaking has resulted in substantial debt issuance and declining debt service coverage. For fiscal 2011, all-in annual debt service (ADS) coverage including $8.7 million subordinate lien debt and $95.6 million certificates of obligation was at 1.3x, the same as in fiscal 2010, but declined from 2.5x in fiscal 2009. Coverage on the senior bonds remained solid at 3.9 times (x) although Fitch expects coverage levels to decline going forward given the current offering and future debt plans needed to fund a portion of the CIP. Fitch notes that management took prudent measures to prepare for the additional fixed cost demands beginning long before the first debt issuance by increasing service charges and adopting a multi-year rate hike schedule. However, the absence of an updated multiyear forecast is viewed with caution given the recent trend of declining coverage, plans for additional debt issuance, slow amortization, and ongoing growth trends. RATE HIKES TO SUPPORT RISING DEBT SERVICE The city adopted multi-year rate increases beginning in fiscal 2007 for both water and wastewater service charges in preparation for the large capital outlays. These increases have resulted in increased operating revenues sufficient to yield adequate coverage levels and boost system liquidity, but with thin margins relative to rising fixed costs. The water and sewer rates are projected to increase annually by an average of 5% and 6%, respectively through 2014. While these rate hikes have been approved by the city council, additional rate hikes may be needed to continue to produce adequate financial margins. Fitch notes that there is ample rate flexibility remaining due to the current combined monthly bill at 1.3% of median household income. HIGHLY LEVERAGED SYSTEM WITH MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS The city’s debt ratios are high and are projected to remain high with the planned bond issuances for implementation of the system CIP. The city’s five-year fiscal 2012 to 2016 CIP totals $136 million (includes the current financing). This marks a considerable decline from the $263 million CIP for fiscal years 2010 to 2014, reflective of the high volume of debt issued in the earlier years. Now that construction of a 20-million-gallon-per-day water treatment plant (WTP) and a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) expansion are underway, the CIP appears more manageable. After this issuance, the last remaining major CIP project is another WWTP expansion to accommodate future growth ($16 million). Other projects include system rehabilitation, automatic meter reading technology, and administrative facilities improvements. GROWING ECONOMY Laredo is located in Webb County, along the U.S.-Mexico border. The city has an estimated population of 237,800. Population growth has averaged a moderate 2.8% over the last five years. Principal economic activities include tourism, oil, manufacturing, international trade, and government. Tourism remains an important sector of the city’s economic base, while government employment continues to grow, accounting for a larger portion of the economy. The city’s unemployment rate was estimated at 7.5% in July 2012, on par with state, but below county (7.8%) and national (8.6%) levels for the month. As is the case in other Texas border communities, wealth levels are among the lowest in the U.S. However, the area’s relatively low cost of living somewhat mitigates this as a credit concern.