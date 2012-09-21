TEXT-S&P says Belize ratings unchanged after partial coupon payment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said its ‘SD’ foreign currency ratings on Belize and its ‘D’ rating on Belize’s bond due in 2029 remain unchanged following the government’s partial payment of $11.7 million on Sept. 20. The government of Belize missed an approximately $23 million coupon payment due on Aug. 20, 2012. Although the terms of the 2029 bond include a 30-day grace period for interest payments, our ratings speak to full and timely payment. They also address debt exchanges that we view as distressed. By either measure, the government remains in default, based on our criteria. Rescheduling negotiations between the government of Belize and holders of the $547 million bond due in 2029 are ongoing. Once the likely rescheduling terms become clearer, we will publish our expectations for a postdefault foreign currency rating. Of the rated sovereigns that have emerged from default during the past 15 years, postdefault ratings typically have ranged from ‘CCC’ to ‘B’. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)