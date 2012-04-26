FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: tech growth likely to be slow for now
April 26, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: tech growth likely to be slow for now

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 - Although global IT spending is likely to grow slowly in the near
term, reflecting our outlook for weak economic growth in the U.S. and unsettled
conditions abroad, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes growth rates will
be highest in the emerging markets, followed by the U.S., and will be lowest in
Europe. This subject was one of the trends in the global Technology sector
discusses in a Credit FAQ titled, "Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The
Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?," published earlier
today on RatingsDirect.	
	
"While upgrades have outpaced downgrades over the past two years," said 	
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jacob Schlanger, "we don't expect that trend 	
to continue this year." In fact, downgrades have actually outpaced upgrades so 	
far this year. 	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

