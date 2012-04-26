FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Communications Corp of America debt 'B'
April 26, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Communications Corp of America debt 'B'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

April 26 - Overview	
     -- U.S. TV broadcaster Communications Corporation of America (CCA) is 	
issuing secured debt to refinance existing indebtedness.	
     -- We are assigning the company a preliminary corporate credit rating of 	
'B' with a stable outlook.	
     -- We are also assigning the company's proposed senior secured term loan 	
B and revolving credit facility a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating, with a 	
preliminary recovery rating of '4'.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation of modest EBITDA 	
growth, positive discretionary cash flow, and an adequate cushion of 	
compliance with covenants.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Lafayette, 	
La.-based TV broadcaster, Communications Corporation of America its 	
preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned the company's proposed first-lien credit 	
facilities a preliminary issue-level rating of 'B' (at the same level as the 	
preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4', 	
indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the 	
event of a payment default. We expect the first-lien credit facilities to 	
consist of a $5 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $157.5 	
million senior secured term loan B due 2019.	
	
The company is also planning to issue $35 million of second-lien debt that 	
will be held by its sponsor, Silver Point Capital (which we will not rate), 	
along with $7.5 million in common equity. The company plans to use the 	
proceeds of the financing to repay its existing debt, accrued interest, and 	
transaction fees and expenses.	
	
Rationale	
The preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that, 	
despite high leverage, CCA will be able to maintain adequate liquidity over 	
the intermediate term. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" 	
(as per our criteria), given its high geographic and network affiliate 	
concentration, its generally lower audience rankings within its served markets 	
compared to peers, and the potential for advertising cyclicality. We view 	
CCA's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on its high pro 	
forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 8.0x (adjusted for operating leases and 	
including one time charges). 	
	
CCA owns or operates 25 local TV stations (including eight digital 	
sub-channels), primarily located in Louisiana and Texas, leaving the company 	
vulnerable to any volatility in the local Gulf Coast economies. The 	
significant majority of its revenue comes from its Fox and NBC network 	
affiliates and, as a result, the company is susceptible to any declines in the 	
two networks' audience ratings. The company's TV stations are generally ranked 	
No. 3 or No. 4 in their markets in terms of audience ratings from sign-on to 	
sign-off. Nevertheless, the company's newscasts are generally lower rated, 	
which contributes to a lower share of political advertising in its markets. 	
Despite these factors, the company's EBITDA margin (was 32% in 2011, which 	
compares favorably with larger-market peers. We believe this is due to the 	
company's cost-management efforts over the past few years, focused on reducing 	
news costs, production expenses, and programming fees. The company now 	
produces news in-house in three centralized locations, which support multiple 	
adjacent markets to reduce news production costs.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to increase at a low to 	
mid-teens percentage rate in 2012, led by low-single-digit core ad revenue 	
growth, modest political advertising, and a meaningful boost in retransmission 	
consent revenue due to carriage renewals completed in 2011. Over time, we 	
expect the contribution margin from retransmission consent revenue to decline 	
as network affiliate agreements come up for renewal, and broadcast networks 	
seek reverse compensation. Based on our revenue assumptions and only modest 	
growth in operating costs, we expect EBITDA to increase at a high-teens to 	
low-20% rate in 2012 as the EBITDA margin increases slightly.	
	
In the fourth quarter of 2011, revenue increased 1.2%, while EBITDA declined 	
10.2%, mainly on account of increased programming expenses. The EBITDA margin 	
was 32% for 2011, similar to 2010 levels. The EBITDA margin has been steadily 	
increasing as a result of revenue growth, high-margin retransmission consent 	
revenue, and cost-cutting initiatives since the company emerged from 	
bankruptcy in 2007.	
	
Pro forma for the refinancing, debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases 	
and including one time charges) was high, at 8.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
compared to 7.8x in 2010, down from peak levels of nearly 19x in 2007. In 	
2012, we expect debt to EBITDA to decline to the mid- to high-6x area, and 	
remain roughly in the mid-6x area over the intermediate term as modest EBITDA 	
growth and first-lien debt repayment are partially offset by accretion of the 	
costly second-lien debt. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of total interest expense 	
was roughly 1.3x, while pro forma EBITDA coverage of cash interest expense was 	
about 1.9x, due to our expectation that interest will be paid in kind on the 	
$35 million second-lien debt, and accrue at a rate of 16.5%. In 2012, we 	
expect EBITDA coverage of total interest to improve to the high-1x area. The 	
company converted only 3.8% of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow in 2011. In 	
2012, we expect this ratio to improve to over 20% on account of higher EBITDA 	
and lower cash interest expense. 	
	
Liquidity	
Pro forma for the refinancing, CCA has "adequate" sources of liquidity, in our 	
view, to meet its needs over the next 12 months. Our assessment of the 	
company's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions and 	
expectations:	
     -- We expect that liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.2x 	
over the next 12 months.	
     -- We expect net liquidity sources will remain positive, even assuming 	
EBITDA drops 15% or more in a nonelection year.	
     -- We expect that the company will be able to maintain at least a 15% 	
EBITDA cushion of covenant compliance in a nonelection year.	
     -- As the current transaction is its first financing in several years, 	
the company does not yet have a track record of bank relations or a standing 	
in the credit markets.	
	
The company derives its liquidity from modest cash balances, access to an 	
undrawn $5 million revolving credit facility, and moderate discretionary cash 	
flow. We expect discretionary cash flow to improve in 2012, because of EBITDA 	
growth from higher retransmission fees and political ad revenue, in 	
conjunction with lower cash interest expense. Uses of liquidity include modest 	
capital spending and working capital needs. Over the intermediate term, debt 	
maturities consist of scheduled first-lien term loan amortization of 1% per 	
year.	
	
The credit facilities are expected to have first-lien leverage covenants and 	
cash interest coverage covenants. The first-lien leverage covenant is expected 	
to step down over the life of the credit agreement while the cash interest 	
coverage covenant does not change. We expect the company to have at least 20% 	
EBITDA cushion against its covenants at the end of 2012 and maintain at least 	
a 15% cushion during 2013.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that leverage could decline 	
modestly in 2012, and that discretionary cash flow should improve due to lower 	
cash interest expense and increasing retransmission fee revenue, benefiting 	
near-term liquidity. We could lower the rating if operating performance 	
deteriorates, causing EBITDA coverage of total interest expense to drop to 	
around 1.3x with an expectation of further declines, or if discretionary cash 	
flow does not increase from current levels. This scenario would likely involve 	
lower-than-expected core ad revenue, in conjunction with ongoing accretion on 	
the second-lien debt. We could also lower the rating if headroom against 	
financial covenants falls below 15%, which could occur in a non-election year, 	
especially if the economy weakens. Conversely, a rating upgrade, which we view 	
as unlikely over the intermediate term, would require meaningful deleveraging.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria For Rating The Television And Radio Broadcasting Industry, 	
Dec. 11, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
Communications Corporation of America	
 Corporate Credit Rating                   B(prelim)/Stable/--	
 $5M revolving credit facility due 2017    B(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                         4(prelim)	
 $157.5M sr secd term loan B due 2019      B(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                         4(prelim)	
 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

