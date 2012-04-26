TEXT-S&P rates Communications Corp of America debt 'B'

April 26 - Overview -- U.S. TV broadcaster Communications Corporation of America (CCA) is issuing secured debt to refinance existing indebtedness. -- We are assigning the company a preliminary corporate credit rating of 'B' with a stable outlook. -- We are also assigning the company's proposed senior secured term loan B and revolving credit facility a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating, with a preliminary recovery rating of '4'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation of modest EBITDA growth, positive discretionary cash flow, and an adequate cushion of compliance with covenants. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Lafayette, La.-based TV broadcaster, Communications Corporation of America its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned the company's proposed first-lien credit facilities a preliminary issue-level rating of 'B' (at the same level as the preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We expect the first-lien credit facilities to consist of a $5 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $157.5 million senior secured term loan B due 2019. The company is also planning to issue $35 million of second-lien debt that will be held by its sponsor, Silver Point Capital (which we will not rate), along with $7.5 million in common equity. The company plans to use the proceeds of the financing to repay its existing debt, accrued interest, and transaction fees and expenses. Rationale The preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that, despite high leverage, CCA will be able to maintain adequate liquidity over the intermediate term. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" (as per our criteria), given its high geographic and network affiliate concentration, its generally lower audience rankings within its served markets compared to peers, and the potential for advertising cyclicality. We view CCA's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on its high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 8.0x (adjusted for operating leases and including one time charges). CCA owns or operates 25 local TV stations (including eight digital sub-channels), primarily located in Louisiana and Texas, leaving the company vulnerable to any volatility in the local Gulf Coast economies. The significant majority of its revenue comes from its Fox and NBC network affiliates and, as a result, the company is susceptible to any declines in the two networks' audience ratings. The company's TV stations are generally ranked No. 3 or No. 4 in their markets in terms of audience ratings from sign-on to sign-off. Nevertheless, the company's newscasts are generally lower rated, which contributes to a lower share of political advertising in its markets. Despite these factors, the company's EBITDA margin (was 32% in 2011, which compares favorably with larger-market peers. We believe this is due to the company's cost-management efforts over the past few years, focused on reducing news costs, production expenses, and programming fees. The company now produces news in-house in three centralized locations, which support multiple adjacent markets to reduce news production costs. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to increase at a low to mid-teens percentage rate in 2012, led by low-single-digit core ad revenue growth, modest political advertising, and a meaningful boost in retransmission consent revenue due to carriage renewals completed in 2011. Over time, we expect the contribution margin from retransmission consent revenue to decline as network affiliate agreements come up for renewal, and broadcast networks seek reverse compensation. Based on our revenue assumptions and only modest growth in operating costs, we expect EBITDA to increase at a high-teens to low-20% rate in 2012 as the EBITDA margin increases slightly. In the fourth quarter of 2011, revenue increased 1.2%, while EBITDA declined 10.2%, mainly on account of increased programming expenses. The EBITDA margin was 32% for 2011, similar to 2010 levels. The EBITDA margin has been steadily increasing as a result of revenue growth, high-margin retransmission consent revenue, and cost-cutting initiatives since the company emerged from bankruptcy in 2007. Pro forma for the refinancing, debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and including one time charges) was high, at 8.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared to 7.8x in 2010, down from peak levels of nearly 19x in 2007. In 2012, we expect debt to EBITDA to decline to the mid- to high-6x area, and remain roughly in the mid-6x area over the intermediate term as modest EBITDA growth and first-lien debt repayment are partially offset by accretion of the costly second-lien debt. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of total interest expense was roughly 1.3x, while pro forma EBITDA coverage of cash interest expense was about 1.9x, due to our expectation that interest will be paid in kind on the $35 million second-lien debt, and accrue at a rate of 16.5%. In 2012, we expect EBITDA coverage of total interest to improve to the high-1x area. The company converted only 3.8% of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow in 2011. In 2012, we expect this ratio to improve to over 20% on account of higher EBITDA and lower cash interest expense. Liquidity Pro forma for the refinancing, CCA has "adequate" sources of liquidity, in our view, to meet its needs over the next 12 months. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions and expectations: -- We expect that liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. -- We expect net liquidity sources will remain positive, even assuming EBITDA drops 15% or more in a nonelection year. -- We expect that the company will be able to maintain at least a 15% EBITDA cushion of covenant compliance in a nonelection year. -- As the current transaction is its first financing in several years, the company does not yet have a track record of bank relations or a standing in the credit markets. The company derives its liquidity from modest cash balances, access to an undrawn $5 million revolving credit facility, and moderate discretionary cash flow. We expect discretionary cash flow to improve in 2012, because of EBITDA growth from higher retransmission fees and political ad revenue, in conjunction with lower cash interest expense. Uses of liquidity include modest capital spending and working capital needs. Over the intermediate term, debt maturities consist of scheduled first-lien term loan amortization of 1% per year. The credit facilities are expected to have first-lien leverage covenants and cash interest coverage covenants. The first-lien leverage covenant is expected to step down over the life of the credit agreement while the cash interest coverage covenant does not change. We expect the company to have at least 20% EBITDA cushion against its covenants at the end of 2012 and maintain at least a 15% cushion during 2013. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that leverage could decline modestly in 2012, and that discretionary cash flow should improve due to lower cash interest expense and increasing retransmission fee revenue, benefiting near-term liquidity. We could lower the rating if operating performance deteriorates, causing EBITDA coverage of total interest expense to drop to around 1.3x with an expectation of further declines, or if discretionary cash flow does not increase from current levels. This scenario would likely involve lower-than-expected core ad revenue, in conjunction with ongoing accretion on the second-lien debt. We could also lower the rating if headroom against financial covenants falls below 15%, which could occur in a non-election year, especially if the economy weakens. Conversely, a rating upgrade, which we view as unlikely over the intermediate term, would require meaningful deleveraging. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria For Rating The Television And Radio Broadcasting Industry, Dec. 11, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Communications Corporation of America Corporate Credit Rating B(prelim)/Stable/-- $5M revolving credit facility due 2017 B(prelim) Recovery Rating 4(prelim) $157.5M sr secd term loan B due 2019 B(prelim) Recovery Rating 4(prelim) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 