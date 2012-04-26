FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Fiat SpA to 'BB-' from 'BB'

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We expect substantial excess mass market auto manufacturing capacity 	
in Europe and weak demand in Fiat's Italian home market in 2012 to weigh on 	
profitability and cash flow. 	
     -- We are revising our assessment of Fiat's financial risk to 	
"aggressive" from "significant" due to rising net debt and expected 	
significant negative free operating cash flow.	
     -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Italy-based 	
Fiat to 'BB-' from 'BB'.	
     -- The outlook is stable due to counterbalancing cash generation in 	
Brazil, "adequate" liquidity for expected cash uses, and a rebound at the 	
Chrysler unit.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on Fiat SpA (Fiat) to 'BB-' from 'BB'. We
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative
implications on Feb. 6, 2012. This action didn't affect the 'B' short-term
rating. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered the issue ratings on the group's 	
debt instruments by one notch to reflect the lower corporate credit rating. 	
The recovery ratings are unchanged at '4', reflecting our expectation for 	
average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a default. 	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade primarily reflects the weak performance of Fiat in Europe and 	
the resulting harm to profitability and cash flow. This has caused us to 	
characterize the financial risk profile as "aggressive", which is weaker than 	
our previous view of the risk as "significant", as per our criteria.	
	
We believe Fiat will continue to suffer from industry overcapacity and 	
underutilization of its production sites in Europe over the next few years. We 	
expect substantial overcapacity among European mass market automakers and weak 	
consumer demand--both especially in Fiat's home market of Italy--and strong 	
competition to weaken profitability and cash flow in 2012 and pose challenges 	
beyond this year. Following a 2011 full-year decline of 11% in new European 	
(EU+EFTA) registrations, in the first quarter of 2012 Fiat Group experienced a 	
decline of 20% in European new registrations versus a 7.7% decline for the 	
industry. 	
	
We expect investments in new products and production capacity in Brazil and 	
North America, as well as periodic Chrysler share repurchases, to increase net 	
debt in 2012 by EUR1 billion to EUR2 billion from year-end 2011 consolidated net	
debt of EUR25.6 billion. Management's decision to limit investments in 	
potentially unprofitable new models will bolster liquidity and limit the rise 	
in debt in the next year, but it could undermine the company's competitive 	
position when the Italian and broader European markets recover. The overall 	
credit quality will depend on the sustained success in Brazil and continued 	
improvement at its Chrysler unit. We believe that Fiat's performance in Brazil 	
will continue to underpin group profitability, based on popular models, high 	
capacity utilization, and supportive moves by the Brazilian government to 	
limit import competition for indigenous producers like Fiat.	
	
In reviewing Fiat's credit profile, we consider both Fiat's core operations 	
and Chrysler to determine Fiat's business risk profile, which we continue to 	
assess as "fair". Fiat benefits from the diversity that Chrysler's North 	
American market position provides, as well as joint purchasing and shared 	
investments. We analyze Fiat and Chrysler on a consolidated basis because of 	
Chrysler's strategic importance to Fiat, our expectation that its ownership 	
percentage will continue to rise, and the less comprehensive information on 	
Fiat group that excludes Chrysler. However, constraints on the movement of 	
cash between the parent company and Chrysler cause us to assess the liquidity 	
positions and cash generation capacity of the two entities independently. The 	
recent consolidation of Chrysler caused adjusted debt to rise significantly to 	
EUR25.6 billion in December 2011, including unfunded pension liabilities 	
(largely at Chrysler), netting of cash outside Chrysler, certain receivables 	
sold and other adjustments to reported debt. Fiat's 2011 results consolidate 	
Chrysler for only seven months of the year, which distorts or makes it 	
difficult to compute many full-year credit ratios for 2011 and comparisons 	
between 2011 and future years.	
	
Our base case assumes that Fiat will suffer a negative EBIT margin in 2012 in 	
the EMEA region on the back of a continuing very weak car market in Italy. 	
However, we believe strongly profitable Brazil will continue to perform well, 	
with expected market growth of 1% to about 3.46 million light vehicles. We 	
expect Chrysler to benefit as the U.S. light vehicle market rebounds to about 	
14.2 million units. Nevertheless, the consolidated EBITDA margin--adjusted for 	
unusual items and capitalized development and other costs--is projected to 	
remain flat, at about 7%. Due to relatively high research and development 	
(R&D) expenses, other capital expenditure in North and South America, and a 	
likely exercise of the first of five options over 3.32% stakes of Chrysler 	
shares held by the VEBA Trust, we expect consolidated free cash flow 	
potentially in the range of EUR1 billion to EUR2 billion. The aggressive
financial 	
risk assessment anticipates net debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x to 5x for 2012 	
and beyond.	
 	
Liquidity	
We assess Fiat's liquidity as adequate based on our projection that the ratio 	
of potential sources to uses of liquidity will exceed 1.5x in each of the next 	
two years. Our liquidity analysis focuses on Fiat Group, excluding Chrysler 	
because we understand that Chrysler's credit agreement restricts the upstream 	
of cash to Fiat. Furthermore, Chrysler Group and Fiat manage financial 	
matters, including treasury services, separately.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Fiat held EUR10.3 billion of cash and marketable 	
securities, of which we view EUR2 billion as necessary for ongoing operations. 	
We exclude this amount from our analysis. Debt due in 2012 totaled EUR4.8 	
billion (including short-term borrowings that have historically been rolled 	
over in the normal course of business) at the start of the year, but two bond 	
issues have already refinanced about EUR1.2 billion of this amount.	
	
At year-end, Fiat had EUR2 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities. It 	
also has a global medium-term note program (GMTN), which includes negative 	
pledges among its standard conditions. Fiat is proactive about refinancing 	
borrowings several months ahead of the maturity date, which mitigates 	
refinancing risk somewhat, in our view. 	
 	
Measures to limit capital investment and contain costs in the troubled 	
European market will mitigate the risk of more substantial cash uses to levels 	
that Fiat can fund with available liquidity.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
The issue ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued by Fiat Finance & Trade 	
Ltd. and Fiat Finance North America Inc. and the revolving credit facility 	
(RCF) borrowed by Fiat Finance SpA, Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd., and Fiat 	
Finance North America Inc. are 'BB-', in line with the corporate credit rating 	
on Fiat. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating Standard and 	
Poor's expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default.	
	
The recovery rating on the notes is supported by Fiat's significant asset 	
value and strong brand and a fundamentally unsecured (but guaranteed) capital 	
structure. We also incorporate into the recovery rating the fact that, under 	
Italian law, Fiat Industrial is jointly liable (up to the value of the net 	
worth transferred to Fiat Industrial at the demerger) with respect to the debt 	
existing before the demerger and allocated to Fiat S.p.A. The recovery rating 	
on the notes are constrained, however, by the company's high leverage, the 	
stronger protection that the RCF benefits from due to the maintenance 	
financial covenants included in its documentation, and a relatively less 	
creditor-friendly jurisdiction in Italy.	
	
To calculate recoveries, Standard & Poor's simulates a hypothetical default 	
scenario at the earliest plausible potential point in order to perform our 	
recovery analysis. For Fiat, we believe a default would most likely result 	
from a deterioration in operating performance, due to weak demand under a 	
challenging economy. We believe the cyclical nature of the automotive business 	
heightens this risk. Moreover, in our hypothetical default scenario we assume 	
a stressed capital market in 2015. At that point, we assume the company could 	
be unable to address its EUR1,500 million 6.875% GMTN notes and Swiss franc 	
(CHF) 425 million 5% GMTN notes maturing in 2015. 	
	
Fiat is headquartered in Italy, but the company's operations span the globe. 	
About one-half of Fiat's operations are concentrated in Europe, with the 	
majority in Italy. Brazil is the single most significant market for the 	
company. We assume that Fiat's primary insolvency proceedings would occur in 	
Italy, which we view as the center of main interest. We consider both Italy 	
and Brazil to be relatively less creditor-friendly jurisdictions. In our 	
opinion, Fiat's broad geographic exposure entails risk, as an insolvency 	
process incorporating multijurisdictional proceedings could delay or lower 	
ultimate recovery prospects.	
	
We have valued Fiat using a discrete asset valuation, because we believe this 	
provides a good indication of the value available to creditors. However, in 	
our view, lenders would achieve greater recovery through reorganization than 	
through liquidation, because Fiat's business model would, in case of default, 	
remain viable, in our view, due to the significant customer demand for the 	
company's products. We have not taken into account any value for the equity of 	
Fiat's financial arms (the captive finance operations) in our valuation, 	
consistent with Standard and Poor's captive finance methodology. Furthermore, 	
we believe that there would be negligible value for Fiat's 58.5% equity stake 	
in Chrysler in the year of Fiat's hypothetical default since Fiat's and 	
Chrysler's auto divisions would likely follow a similar path to default. This 	
treatment is also supported by Chrysler's very significant liabilities, 	
including debt, pensions, and medical liabilities. The two companies are 	
distinct operations and do not provide loans, guarantees, or security to each 	
other in default.	
	
Our stressed enterprise value of Fiat in the simulated default year of 2015 	
would be about EUR8.8 billion. We have also assumed Fiat would refinance bond 	
debt maturing prior to 2015 under similar terms, as the company has been doing 	
lately, and that all still-outstanding bank facilities would be fully drawn at 	
the point of default. After deducting priority liabilities of about EUR1.4 	
billion comprising enforcement costs, capital leases, and 50% of the present 	
value of Fiat's net pension liabilities, we calculate a net stressed 	
enterprise value for Fiat of about EUR7.4 billion. From this amount, we deduct 	
EUR2.7 billion of senior debt, consisting of subsidized loans and structurally 	
senior debt at operating companies plus six months' prepetition interest. This 	
leaves about EUR4.7 billion residual value for the pari passu unsecured notes 	
and the ABL, against total claims of approximately EUR12 billion. The result is 	
our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a default, 	
equivalent to a recovery rating of '4'.	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that European activities will continue to 	
be weak over the next 12 months. However, we also believe that cash flow from 	
Brazilian and luxury car operations, efforts to control costs, and substantial 	
excess liquidity will enable Fiat to weather a difficult period in the 	
European auto market.	
	
Under our base case, we expect the consolidated group to maintain funds from 	
operations to net adjusted debt in the 12% to 20% range and net debt to EBITDA 	
of 4.5x to 5.0x. We view these ratios as appropriate for the current rating. 	
	
We could take a negative rating action if an even more severe than expected 	
deterioration in European performance, or significant weakening of Brazilian 	
operations, causes the liquidity position to worsen or credit ratios to drop 	
below levels we view as commensurate with the 'BB-' rating. We currently see 	
no upgrade potential for the rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component 	
Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009 	
     -- •2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May, 13, 2008	
     -- Captive Finance Operations, April 17, 2007	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Fiat SpA	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/B       BB/Watch Neg/B	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                BB/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
	
Fiat Finance North America Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      BB-                BB/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
	
Fiat Finance and Trade LTD. societe anonyme	
 Senior Unsecured*                      BB-                BB/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
	
*Guaranteed by Fiat Spa.	
 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

