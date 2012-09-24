FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch may cut Banco de Valencia's ratings
September 24, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch may cut Banco de Valencia's ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed Banco de Valencia's (BValencia)
Support rating (SR) of '3' and its Support Rating Floor (SRF)  of 'BB-' on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). As a result, its Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB-', which is based on the moderate probability of the authorities
supporting the bank, and its Short-term IDR of 'B', have also been placed on
RWN. At the same time Fitch has affirmed BValencia's Viability Rating (VR) at
'f'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND IDRs

Fitch believes there to be a moderate probability that BValencia will be 
recapitalised by the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) with the 
ultimate goal of rehabilitating the bank for its future sale. While this is 
Fitch's base scenario, the SR, SRF and hence IDRs have been placed on RWN to 
reflect Fitch's opinion that, because of the severity of the bank's problems, 
there is a heightened risk that an alternative form of orderly resolution could 
take place that, even if customer depositors are fully compensated as Fitch 
expects, could still qualify as some form of default or 'restricted default' 
under Fitch's definitions and criteria. 

Fitch has analysed three different scenarios for BValencia: full liquidation; 
full bank support with the final goal of being sold to a more solvent 
institution and partial bank support with potentially some subset of senior 
creditors being made to absorb losses and others (including customer depositors)
being supported. 

Fitch's analysis suggests that a full liquidation of the bank is unlikely as 
this would be the most expensive and destabilising route to take and the 
Memorandum of Understanding signed in July between Spain and the Euro Group 
seems quite explicit in its support of customer deposits. 

The likelihood of a partial bank support solution for example by way of a bridge
bank structure into which assets, depositors, secured creditors etc. could be 
transferred depends to some extent on the amount of senior unsecured creditors 
that could be left in the rump bank (i.e. BValencia) onto which it would be 
politically acceptable or rational to enforce losses. Fitch's analysis suggests 
that such senior creditors are few in number and value and are either Spanish 
government-related or guaranteed or domestic banks. This leaves the full bank 
recapitalisation, clean up and sale option which, on balance, is Fitch's base 
case. However, the RWNs reflect the heightened risk of an alternative scenario 
emerging.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - VR

BValencia's VR has been affirmed at 'f' despite having already having received 
EUR1bn in FROB funds in June. This is because Fitch believes that, following its
analysis of the institution and stressing its loan book, the institution still 
needs further very significant capital support particularly in respect of its 
exposure to the distressed real estate sector.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE - DATED SUBORDINATED DEBT 

The bank's dated subordinated debt has also been downgraded to 'C' from 'CC' to 
reflect a high risk of high losses being enforced on the instruments in line 
with the burden sharing laid out in the MOU and in Royal Decree Law 24/2012. Its
non-performing preference shares have been affirmed at 'C' for the same reason.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND IDRs

On the downside, these ratings are potentially very sensitive to any change in 
Fitch's assumptions around the level of support available to the bank and, in 
the near term for example, one of the alternative scenarios cited above or 
similar scenarios arising. 

On the upside, BValencia's IDR could ultimately be affirmed or upgraded were the
bank to be recapitalised and its VR upgraded to 'bb-' or higher or if the bank 
were to be recapitalised and sold to a higher rated institution.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR

Upon recapitalisation, Fitch would reassess the bank and upgrade the VR to a 
level that reflects its post-recapitalisation financial and risk profile. While 
still subject to uncertainty and further analysis as details become clear, these
ought to be capable of being in the 'b' or possibly even low 'bb' range. 

The rating actions are as follows:

BValencia:
Long-term IDR: 'BB-' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'B' placed on RWN
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'f' 
Support Rating: '3' placed on RWN 
Support Rating Floor: 'BB-' placed on RWN 
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC' 
Preference shares: affirmed at 'C'

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

