TEXT-S&P revises Axeria Prevoyance outlook to negative
September 24, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Axeria Prevoyance outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- We view the operating performance of April, France's largest wholesale 
insurance broker, as weaker than in the past and we anticipate it will remain 
constrained by the adverse economic environment and negative repercussions of 
costly strategic initiatives over the past few years.
     -- Consequently, we are revising to negative from stable our outlook on 
Axeria Prevoyance, the core rated entity of April. 
     -- We affirmed Axeria Prevoyance's 'A-' long-term ratings, reflecting 
April's strong financial flexibility and strong liquidity as well as the 
support of strong capital adequacy at Axeria Prevoyance. 

Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from 
stable its outlook on Axeria Prevoyance, the France-based core insurance 
operating entity of April. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term 
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the entity.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view of April's weakened operating 
performance and our anticipation that results will remain constrained in the 
medium term due to the adverse economic environment and the continued negative 
impact of the group's past strategic initiatives on its financial profile. 

We believe that April's financial profile has deteriorated mainly because of 
its operating performance. For the second year in a row, April's earnings were 
below our base-case assumptions in 2011 with a pretax return on revenue of 
10.2% versus our expectations of 15% in 2011 and 2012. Similarly, April's 
return on equity was 12.1% in 2011 according to our calculations, versus our 
base-case assumption of at least 15% in 2011 and 2012. While acknowledging 
that adverse financial markets have played their part in the deterioration for 
2011, we also believe that a number of strategic initiatives have had an 
adverse impact on April's financial profile in recent years. Among these, we 
have observed unprofitable expansion in property/casualty (P&C) business, some 
unsuccessful expansions--such as in Italy or the U.K.--as well as difficulties 
in streamlining the group's proprietary distribution network, which in our 
view continues to weigh on the group's cost structure. 

We recognize that April's management is proactive in looking to improve 
operating performance and exit lines of business that do not meet their return 
targets. Recent decisions have included prioritizing the brokerage business 
over risk carrying, rate increases and portfolio pruning in P&C business, as 
well as efforts to streamline the group's distribution networks. We note that 
April's reported earnings have started to improve, as evidenced by the ratio 
of operating profit reported to turnover of 12.5% in the first half of 2012 
compared with 12.3% in the first half of 2011. However, we believe that the 
improvement in April's earnings will be slow. 

Axeria Prevoyance's financial strength ratings reflect its core status to 
April and continue to be supported by April's strong financial flexibility and 
strong liquidity as well as support of strong capital adequacy at Axeria 
Prevoyance. Thanks to the substantial cash flows generated by the brokerage 
business, April has been able to self-finance its organic and external growth 
in recent years. The group's debt leverage ratio remains very low, with debt 
reported to capital of only 1% in 2011, which compares positively with other 
rated brokers. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our belief that the adverse economic environment 
and increasing competitive or regulatory pressure in the creditor term life 
and health segment might exacerbate April's difficulties in restoring its 
profit fundamentals to past levels. 

We might lower the ratings if: 
     -- April's earnings did not meet our earnings expectations stated above; 
     -- April's debt leverage ratio were to increase significantly to above 
20%, although we view this scenario as remote; or 
     -- April's strategic or financial support toward Axeria Prevoyance were 
to weaken, for example if the group didn't maintain its capitalization at 
strong levels.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if April's earnings met our 
expectations while maintaining a stable business profile. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Axeria Prevoyance
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Negative/--     A-/Stable/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Negative/--     A-/Stable/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

