FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Malta-based Axeria Re 'A-' rating
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Malta-based Axeria Re 'A-' rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- Axeria Re is almost exclusively used as April group's internal 
reinsurer, particularly for pandemic risks.
     -- Owing to its position within the group, we view Axeria Re as "core" to 
April, according to Standard & Poor's criteria.
     -- We are assigning our 'A-' long-term rating to Malta-based reinsurer 
Axeria Re Ltd.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that on Axeria Prevoyance, the other 
core operating entity of April.

Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' 
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings to 
Malta-based reinsurer Axeria Re Ltd. The outlook is negative.

Rationale
The ratings on Axeria Re reflect our view of the company as a "core" entity to 
April, France's largest wholesale insurance broker. 

We understand that April regards Axeria Re as an integral part of its risk 
management strategy and Axeria Re solely writes business emanating from the 
group, which is ceded by group insurance entities or originated by April's 
brokerage business. Consequently, we believe the risks borne by Axeria Re are 
largely associated with risks borne by Axeria Prevoyance (A-/Negative/--).

In particular, Axeria Re's key objective is to provide April cover against 
pandemic risk, to which the group is significantly exposed because of its 
creditor term life business. A secondary component of the strategy is to 
reinsure small tranches of risk brokered and priced by the group, but placed 
with external insurers. 

We consider Axeria Re's capitalization to be in line with that of Axeria 
Prevoyance. Nonetheless we consider Axeria Re to be small compared with the 
rest of the April group (at the end of 2011 Axeria Re had shareholder's equity 
of EUR18 million, compared with EUR475 million for the group). Our assessment 
includes our expectations that April will continue to support any of Axeria 
Re's financing needs. 

Outlook
The negative outlook on Axeria Re reflects that on Axeria Prevoyance, the 
other core operating entity of April (see "Axeria Prevoyance Outlook Revised 
To Negative On Deteriorated Operating Performance; 'A-' Rating Affirmed," 
published Sept. 24, 2012).

We may cease to view Axeria Re as core to April if its status as an internal 
reinsurer changes. In particular this would occur if the company were no 
longer the key tool for managing the group's pandemic risk or if the 
proportion of external reinsurance business were to grow. We might also revise 
its core status if there were any signs of weakening financial support from 
April toward Axeria Re. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Axeria Prevoyance Outlook Revised To Negative On Deteriorated 
Operating Performance; 'A-' Rating Affirmed, Sept. 24, 2012

Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Axeria Re Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Negative/--     
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Negative/--     

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.