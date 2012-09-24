FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Cavendish Square Funding 2 Limited

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cavendish Square Funding 2 Limited's
notes, as follows:

Revolving Credit Facility: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
Class A1-N: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
Class A2: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative
Class B: affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
Class C: affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
Class P combination notes: affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

The affirmation reflects the notes' level of credit enhancement relative to the
portfolio's credit quality. The portfolio's credit quality has slightly
deteriorated since the last review in November 2011, with assets rated 'CCCsf'
or below representing 12% of the portfolio, up from 11% in November 2011 and
cumulative defaults increasing to EUR30.3m from EUR25.9m.

All over-collateralisation (OC) and interest coverage (IC) tests are passing
since closing. As a consequence of the OC test breach, excess spread has been
used to repay the class A notes. Class A and B are making timely interest
payments while interest on class C, D, and E is being deferred.

The collateral manager has managed to build par building up the performing
portfolio to EUR487m compared with a total liabilities balance of EUR398m. The
transaction is still within its reinvestment period, which ends in September
2013. However, after the end of the reinvestment period the collateral manager
has the discretion to continue to reinvest certain principal proceeds including
unscheduled principal proceeds, and sales proceeds from credit improved and
credit impaired assets subject to compliance with certain conditions. The two
largest industry sectors are RMBS at 78.0% of the portfolio and CMBS at 11.6%.
Additionally, the pool mainly comprises Spanish and Italian assets, which
account for 25% and 21% of the collateral's balance respectively. The total
portfolio exposure to assets of the eurozone periphery (Spain, Italy, Portugal,
Greece) is 55% of the portfolio.

Fitch believes that a material risk for the transaction is that the portfolio
assets' maturity may extend beyond their reported weighted-average expected
life. The affirmations and Negative Outlooks on the class A2 to C notes reflect
the extension risk of the portfolio assets, which may prolong the risk horizon
of the portfolio.

The rating of the class P combination notes reflect the ratings of its component
classes i.e. EUR14.8m class B notes and EUR4.4m subordinated notes, total
distributions to date (which count towards reducing the rated balances) and
future distributions expected on each of the component classes. The rated
balance of the class P notes currently stands at EUR13.7m.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Sources of information: The information used to assess these ratings was sourced
from periodic investor reports and the trustee.

Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June
2012, 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs', dated 6 October 2011
and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May
2012; are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions

