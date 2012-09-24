FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Ply Gem Industries outlook to positive
September 24, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Ply Gem Industries outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. siding and window manufacturer Ply Gem Industries Inc. intends to 
issue $160 million of new senior unsecured notes due 2017 with proceeds 
expected to be utilized to refinance its $150 million 13.125% senior 
subordinated notes due 2014. 
     -- We have assigned a 'CCC' issue-level rating to the proposed notes. The 
recovery rating is '6'. We affirmed our ratings on Ply-Gem, including the 'B-' 
corporate credit rating. 
     -- At the same time, we revised the outlook to positive reflecting our 
assessment that Ply Gem's operating performance will continue to benefit 
during the next several quarters from the gradual recovery in U.S housing 
markets. 
     -- The positive outlook reflects our increased expectation for 
improvement in credit measures over the next 18 months as residential housing 
markets continue to recover.
Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Cary, N.C.-based Ply Gem Industries Inc. (Ply Gem) to positive from stable. At 
the same time, we affirmed our ratings on Ply Gem, including the 'B-' 
corporate credit rating. 

In addition, we assigned our 'CCC' issue-level rating (two notches lower than 
the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $160 million senior 
unsecured notes due 2017. The recovery rating on the notes is '6', indicating 
our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment 
default. Proceeds of the proposed notes will be used to repay the company's 
existing 13.125% senior subordinated notes due 2014.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Ply Gem's operating 
performance will improve over the next several quarters as residential 
construction markets recover, resulting in credit measures improving during 
this period in line with our forecast for double-digit growth in U.S. housing 
starts for 2013. The outlook revision also takes into account an improved debt 
maturity profile following the issuance of the proposed senior unsecured 
notes. This transaction, if completed as anticipated, will extend the nearest 
debt maturity to January 2016, when Ply Gem's $212.5 million asset based 
revolving credit facility matures. Also, our rating and outlook also reflect 
our view that Ply Gem will maintain its adequate liquidity, despite high debt 
of approximately $1.1 billion (adjusted for operating leases and 
post-retirement obligations.)

Under our base case scenario, for 2012, based on 2012 housing starts, we think 
Ply Gem will produce EBITDA for this year in the $120 million to $130 million 
range, which would reduce total debt (including operating lease and post 
retirement obligations) to EBITDA leverage to about 8x at year end compared 
with slightly over 9x as of June 30, 2012. 

Standard & Poor's economists expect new residential housing starts of 760,000 
for 2012 and 930,000 for 2013. With approximately 50% of Ply Gems sales driven 
by new housing starts, we think a 170,000 increase in total housing starts for 
2013 would, in our view, increase Ply Gem's sales by $150 million or more, and 
also increase EBITDA by about $30 million to $40 million. We also expect 
repair and remodeling activity, which constitutes half of Ply Gem's business, 
to increase in the low-to-mid single digits percentage range in 2013, as 
consumers spend on deferred maintenance and unemployment slowly declines. As a 
result, under this scenario we expect total leverage could improve to about 
6.5x by the end of 2013, a level that would be appropriate for a higher rating 
given Ply Gem's adequate liquidity profile. Funds from operation (FFO) to 
debt, currently weak at about 5%, would improve to nearly 10%, still 
reflective of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile but also more in 
line with a 'B' rating. However, significant risks remain to this forecast, 
including still, the prospect of a renewed recession, falling home prices 
caused by an uptick in foreclosure activity, and the potential for renewed 
inflation in raw material and energy costs.

The ratings on Ply Gem reflect our expectation that the company will maintain 
its highly leveraged financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile. 
Its high debt levels, modest free cash flow, participation in highly cyclical 
residential construction markets, intense competition in the fragmented 
windows market, and exposure to volatile raw material costs support our 
assessment. In particular, resin and aluminum costs can temporarily lower 
operating margins until pricing can recover increased costs. 

Ply Gem manufactures exterior building products, including siding, windows, 
and doors, for the residential construction market, which are sold primarily 
in the U.S. and Canada.

Liquidity
We view Ply Gem to have an "adequate" liquidity profile based upon the 
following observations and estimates:

     -- Sources of liquidity are sufficient, in our view, to cover uses by at 
least 1.2x over the next 12 months; and
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 
decline 15%; 

As of June 30, 2012, Ply Gem's liquidity consisted of $38 million in cash and 
available borrowing capacity of about $120 million (after adjusting for 
borrowing base restrictions, outstanding letters of credit and cash 
borrowings) under its revolving credit facility. The company's credit 
facilities are subject to a 1 to 1 fixed charge covenant if the excess 
availability under the ABL is less than the greater of (a) 12.5% of the lesser 
of (i) the commitments and (ii) the borrowing base and (b) $17.5 million. 
Based on our operating assumptions, we expect Ply Gem will maintain 
significant cushion against this excess availability threshold.

Liquidity uses include about $20 million of capital spending needs annually. 
Working capital needs during the year can range from $50 million to $100 
million and usually peak in late winter/early spring as the company builds 
inventories for the construction season. We believe that Ply Gem will maintain 
adequate availability under its ABL facility to meet these needs. The company 
is usually cash flow positive in third and fourth quarters, and we expect the 
company to produce about $15 million of free cash flow for 2012 and as much as 
$30 million in 2013 under our base case scenario.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
Ply Gem Industries Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following 
this release.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view of continued growth in demand for most 
of Ply Gem's products, fueled by an increase in housing starts that should 
lead to growth in EBITDA and result in improved credit measures by the end of 
2013, while maintaining adequate liquidity. Under our base case scenario, we 
think EBITDA could reach approximately $170 million in 2013, reducing leverage 
to about 6.5x.

We could raise our rating within 12 months if the anticipated improvement in 
housing and remodeling activity accelerates more quickly than our economist's 
current forecast, allowing Ply Gem to reduce and maintain leverage to 6x or 
less and funds from operations to debt of greater than 10%. This could occur 
if single family housing starts trend to 1 million or more in the 2013 
building season, which we think would result in revenues of $1.3 Billion or 
more and EBITDA of $200 million.

We would lower our rating if housing and repair activity are reduced from 
current levels, causing EBITDA to fall below $100 million or if liquidity 
became constrained. This could occur, in our view, in the event of a 
double-dip recession or large increases in commodity costs. For this to occur, 
we think housing starts would have to fall back below 600,000 total units.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria And Research Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks 
In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Positive
                                          To                 From
Ply Gem Industries Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                  B-/Positive/--     B-/Stable/--
 Senior Secured                           B-                 
   Recovery Rating                        4                  
 Subordinated                             CCC                
   Recovery Rating                        6                  

New Rating

Ply Gem Industries Inc.
 Senior Unsecured
  US$160 mil sr unsecd nts due due 2017   CCC           
   Recovery Rating                        6              

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
