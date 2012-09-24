FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms LCM VIII Limited Partnership
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms LCM VIII Limited Partnership

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following class of LCM VIII Limited
Partnership (LCM VIII):

--$197,000,000 class A notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

The affirmation of the notes is based on stable portfolio performance and the
relatively unchanged degree of credit enhancement available to the notes since
Fitch's last rating action in October 2011. There have been no defaults in the
portfolio, and the amount of assets currently considered by Fitch to be rated in
the 'CCC' category has decreased to 2.6% as compared to 4.7% at the time of
Fitch's last rating action. Fitch considers the average credit quality of the
portfolio to be approximately 'B', representing a slight improvement from the
last review when the average credit quality was between 'B/B-'.

As of the Sept. 5, 2012 trustee report, the transaction is passing all of its
coverage tests and collateral quality tests. Second lien loans represent 2.5% of
the current portfolio, as compared to a permitted 7.5% bucket, with the
remaining portfolio being invested in senior secured loans. The weighted average
spread (WAS) is reported at 4.2% compared to a minimum trigger of 3.9%. The
portfolio par amount plus principal cash totals approximately $300 million,
which has remained relatively unchanged since the transaction's effective date.

This review was conducted under the framework described in the report 'Global
Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for
projecting future default and recovery levels for the underlying portfolio.
These default and recovery levels were then utilized in Fitch's cash flow model
under various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in
the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also analyzed
sensitivity scenarios to determine the potential impacts of an increasing
covenant-lite loan exposure in the portfolio and a decreased benefit from LIBOR
floors. Fitch's cash flow modeling results indicated that the class A notes
continue to perform consistent with an 'AAAsf' rating level. The class A notes
are not expected to experience rating volatility in the near term, leading Fitch
to maintain its Stable Outlook on the notes.

LCM VIII is an arbitrage, cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) that
closed on Nov. 23, 2010 and is managed by LCM Asset Management LLC (LCM). The
portfolio consists primarily of senior secured leveraged loans. LCM VIII has a
three-year reinvestment period, scheduled to end in January 2014.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from monthly trustee
reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 13, 2012);
--'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions'
(March 20, 2012);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012).

