FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Matterhorn Mobile Holdings outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Matterhorn Mobile Holdings outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A., one of Orange Communications S.A.'s 
holding companies, is paying a Swiss franc (CHF)186 million dividend to its 
private equity sponsor, Apax.
     -- Simultaneously, Matterhorn Midco & Cy S.C.A., Matterhorn Mobile 
Holdings S.A.'s 100% owner, is issuing EUR155 million in senior unsecured notes 
to fund the dividend.
     -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable and affirming our 
'B+' long-term rating on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade in the next 12 
months if the company fails to sustain its recent turnaround performances, or 
if renewed recapitalization measures further weaken our anticipations for its 
credit metrics.

Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Luxembourg-based Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A., one of Orange Communications 
S.A.'s holding companies, the third-largest wireless network operator in 
Switzerland, to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' 
long-term corporate credit rating on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings. 

We also assigned an issuer credit rating of 'B+' to Matterhorn Midco & Cy 
S.C.A., Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' parent, and our recovery rating of '6' and 
issue rating of 'B-' to the proposed Swiss franc (CHF)188 million (EUR155 
million) senior notes maturing 2020, to be issued by Matterhorn Midco & Cy. 

We also affirmed our 'BB', 'BB-', and 'B-' issue ratings on the CHF100 million 
super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2018, the existing senior 
secured notes due 2019, and the existing senior unsecured notes due 2020. The 
recovery ratings on these instruments remain unchanged at '1', '2' and '6'.

Our ratings are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation. 

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the recapitalization initiative, 
only days after a EUR90 million dividend, demonstrates Matterhorn Mobile 
Holdings' financial policy's very aggressive nature, as set by its controlling 
equity sponsor. The outlook revision also factors in that previous headroom 
existing within the rating has been entirely consumed. In addition we are 
concerned that further credit dilutive financial policy initiatives are likely 
within a year, or that any softening of trading performances could lead to 
less-than-adequate credit metrics. 

At this stage, we project 2012 EBITDA interest coverage of more than 3x, and a 
spike in the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to slightly more than 5x. Our adjusted debt 
includes debt sitting at the company's parent, the CHF69 million portion of 
the recent CHF155 million spectrum investment that will be paid in two 
installments in 2015 and 2016, and customary adjustments for operating leases, 
asset retirement, and pension obligations.

The rating on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings is constrained by our assessment of 
the company's financial risk profile, which we have changed to "highly 
leveraged" from "aggressive," as our criteria define the term. The rating is 
supported by our assessment of the company's business risk profile as fair.

The financial risk profile reflects our view of Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' 
very aggressive financial policy, given the company's private equity 
ownership, and our expectation of modest free cash flow generation and a high 
debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2012. 
 
We believe Matterhorn Mobile Holding's business risk profile is constrained by 
the company's lack of scale and diversity, owing to its narrow business and 
geographic focus, considerable competition from the dominant market player, 
and some execution risk as the company rolls out its strategy as a stand-alone 
company.

We view the company's business risk profile as weaker than those of its two 
main competitors, Swisscom AG (A/Stable/--) and Sunrise Communications 
Holdings S.A. (B+/Stable/--). Matterhorn Mobile Holdings is focused on mobile 
telecommunications while both its competitors are integrated into fixed 
network services. It also has lower EBITDA margins than most rated European 
peers, given its smaller scale and challenger position compared with 
Swisscom's strong position in the domestic market.
 
These business weaknesses are balanced by the company's well-established 
high-end wireless position, a broadly satisfactory and nearly completely 
revamped network, a wealthy and stable domestic economy, and our expectation 
that the competitive environment will not change significantly, given high 
entry barriers and more favorable regulation than in other European markets.

Liquidity
We consider Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' liquidity to be "adequate," as our 
criteria define this term. Cash liquidity should remain comfortable, given 
overall positive free cash flows and a bullet-only 2018-2020 debt maturity, 
except for the CHF69 million of spectrum installments due in 2015-2016. In 
addition, we foresee adequate covenant headroom in the future.

The ratio of sources to uses over the next 12 months is significantly above 
1.2x, factoring in a EUR100 million undrawn committed facility, available 
cash--more than CHF80 million expected at closing--and our expectation of over 
CHF200 million in annual funds from operations, compared with less than CHF200 
million in capital expenditure (capex), excluding the CHF93 million spectrum 
installment paid in July 2012. 

A maintenance financial covenant existing under the proposed super senior 
revolving credit facility (RCF) should provide ample headroom in the future, 
in our view.

Recovery analysis
The 'B-' issue rating and '6' recovery rating on the proposed EUR155 million 
notes issued by Matterhorn Midco & Cy and the existing EUR225 million 8.25% 
senior unsecured notes due 2020 indicate our expectation of negligible 
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The 'BB-' issue rating and '2' recovery rating on the CHF450 million 6.75% 
senior secured notes due 2019, the EUR330 million floating-rate senior secured 
notes due 2019, and the CHF180 million floating-rate senior secured notes due 
2019 indicate our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event 
of a payment default. 

The 'BB' issue rating and recovery rating of '1' on the CHF100 million super 
senior RCF indicate our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the 
event of a payment default. 

The proposed EUR155 million notes due 2020 ("the proposed notes") will be 
unsecured obligations of Matterhorn Midco & Cy, Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' 
parent company, and will be guaranteed by Matterhorn Mobile Holdings.

We have considered the proposed notes to have a weaker position and weaker 
potential for recovery than the existing EUR225 million 8.25% senior unsecured 
notes due 2020, because the latter benefit from subordinated guarantees from 
Orange Communications, Orange Network, and Matterhorn Mobile S.A., a 
subsidiary of Matterhorn Mobile Holdings, and second-priority pledges over the 
shares of Matterhorn Mobile S.A. 

Our simulated default scenario assumes a payment default would occur in 2016 
due to excessive leverage as a result of operating underperformance, with 
EBITDA falling to about CHF223 million, with a stressed enterprise value of 
around CHF1,115 million. 

We value the group on a going-concern basis, taking into account its 
established market position, valuable network and customer base, and high 
barriers to entry into a consolidated industry.

From this we deduct priority liabilities of around CHF98 million, comprising 
enforcement costs and a part of the group's unfunded pension deficit. This 
leaves very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects for super senior lenders. The 
residual value for the senior secured note holders is about CHF912 million, 
and the senior secured debt is around CHF1,060 million, including prepetition 
interests, leading to substantial (70%-90%) recovery for note holders. This 
leaves negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for the senior unsecured note 
holders and the proposed notes.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade in the next 12 months if 
the company fails to sustain its recent turnaround performances, or if renewed 
recapitalization measures further weaken our anticipations for its credit 
metrics. These include cash interest cover of more than 3x, a debt-to-EBITDA 
ratio of less than 5.5x, and annual free cash flow of roughly EUR50
million-EUR100 
million in 2013-2014. 

Rating upside potential is remote as long as private equity shareholders 
retain control of the company.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 
Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009 

Ratings List
New Rating

Matterhorn Midco & Cy S.C.A.
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Matterhorn Midco & Cy S.C.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Negative/--     


Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Negative/--     B+/Stable/--

New Rating

Matterhorn Midco & Cy S.C.A.
 Senior Unsecured
  EUR155 mil nts due 12/31/2020         B-                 
   Recovery Rating                      6                  

Not Rated Action
                                        To                 From
Matterhorn Mobile S.A.
 Senior Secured
  CHF225 mil var rate Facility A bank   NR                 BB- 
  ln due 01/30/2018                     
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 2
  CHF100 mil var rate bank ln due       NR                 BB- 
  01/30/2018                            
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 2

Ratings Affirmed

Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.
 Senior Unsecured
  Local Currency                        B-                 
  Recovery Rating                       6                  

Matterhorn Mobile S.A.
 Senior Secured
  CHF450 mil  6.75% nts due 05/15/2019 *BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      2                  
  EUR150 mil  nts due 05/15/2019       *BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      2                  
  EUR180 mil fltg rate nts due         *BB-                
  05/15/2019                            
   Recovery Rating                      2                  
  CHF180 mil  nts due 12/31/2019       *BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      2                  
  CHF100 mil var rate RCF due 2018     *BB                 
  bank ln                               
   Recovery Rating                      1 
*Guaranteed by Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.                 


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.