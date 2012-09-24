FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Agrium note issuance is credit neutral
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Agrium note issuance is credit neutral

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Agrium Inc.'s
 (BBB/Stable/--) US$500 million notes issuance due 2022 and up to C$900
million in share buybacks would not affect the ratings or outlook on the
company. We understand that the company will use the proceeds from the notes for
anticipated capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes. The
proposed share buyback will purchase up to 9,473,684 shares for a total price of
up to C$900 million; Agrium had US$1.9 billion in cash as of June 30, 2012.
Agrium has reached an agreement with Glencore International PLC (not rated) to
sell Viterra Inc.'s (BBB-/Watch Pos/--) minority position in the Medicine Hat,
Alta., nitrogen facility to CF Industries Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--) for
approximately C$915 million. We expect the sale, which will likely close in the
fourth quarter of 2012, to provide Agrium with the amount sufficient to fund the
share buyback.

The company's current adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio is about 1.2x and, while 
the proposed issuance will lead to an increase in leverage from current 
levels, we expect Agrium's year-end 2012 adjusted leverage to be about 1.5x; 
this leverage, however, remains within our expectations at the current rating 
level.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.