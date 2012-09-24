FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Virginia Resources Auth bonds 'AAA'
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Virginia Resources Auth bonds 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AAA' rating on the following
outstanding bonds issued by the Virginia Resources Authority (the 
VRA): 

--$922.9 million clean water state revolving fund revenue bonds. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY

The outstanding bonds are secured by loan repayments (made from both directly 
issued loans and by loans made using bond proceeds), amounts in certain funds 
and accounts held by VRA's clean water state revolving fund program (the 
program), including the reserve fund, and amounts earned on the investments of 
such funds and accounts. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STRONG FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the 
program can continue to pay bond debt service even with minimum portfolio loan 
defaults of 100.0% (the default tolerance rate) over any four-year period. This 
is in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle of 51.6% (as produced 
using Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator ), which is derived based on 
overall pool credit quality as measured by the rating of underlying borrowers, 
size, loan term, and concentration.

HIGHLY RATED LOAN POOL: Underlying borrower credit quality is strong in 
comparison to similar programs, with at least 51% of the pool exhibiting 'AA' or
higher credit characteristics. Additional protection is afforded through a 
state-aid intercept mechanism. 

SOLID PROGRAM MANAGEMENT AND UNDERWRITING: VRA maintains formal underwriting and
loan monitoring guidelines as demonstrated by the fact that the program has 
never experienced a local government borrower default to date. 

SOLID RESERVE INVESTMENTS: VRA maintains sound investment practices as the 
program's reserve investments are held in U.S. Treasury securities and highly 
rated guaranteed investment contracts. 

CREDIT PROFILE

Program resources greatly exceed Fitch's stress hurdle at the current rating 
level. At this time, the program is capable of withstanding 100% loan defaults 
over a four-year period. This is well in excess of the Fitch's PSC stress hurdle
of 51.6%. 

Overall credit quality of the program is high in comparison to similar pools. 
Fitch estimates that at least 51% of the outstanding loans exhibit 'AA' or 
higher credit characteristics. This includes consideration by Fitch of loans 
that are backed by a state-aid intercept program, where historical state-aid 
covers the borrowers' debt service by over 175%. 

The program is composed of 127 borrowers, with the largest borrower, Arlington 
County, representing approximately 15.9% of the total loan balance. Underlying 
loan security is strong, with all loans secured by utility revenue pledges, 
general obligation pledges, or a double-barrel pledge. 

An additional bonds test requires 1.1x net revenue coverage of debt service. Net
revenues consist primarily of loan repayments and interest income on outstanding
loans. In addition to coverage from net revenues, the bonds are secured by a 
reserve fund with a specified minimum balance equal to the aggregate minimum 
balances required by each outstanding series. The combined program reserve 
balance stands at $195.7 million or approximately 21% of outstanding par. 

Program reserve investment practices are generally sufficient for the rating 
category. Assets are invested primarily in U.S. Treasury as well as guaranteed 
investment agreements, with providers rated at least in the second-highest 
rating category. 

The VRA maintains stringent loan underwriting and monitoring practices. Each 
loan goes through multiple levels of review before final approval, and the VRA 
collects and reviews annual financial information on all borrowers. To date, the
program has experienced no local government payment defaults. 

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Adrienne M. Booker 

Senior Director 

+1-312-368-5471 

Fitch, Inc. 

70 West Madison Street

Chicago, IL 60602

Secondary Analyst 

Major Parkhurst

Director

+1-512-215-3724

Committee Chairperson

Doug Scott

Managing Director

+1-512-215-3725 

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.The ratings above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. NORMAL RATINGS Fitch Rates Virginia Resources
Authority's State Revolving Fund Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable yes

