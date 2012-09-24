FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P says Frontier Communications Corp rating remains unchanged
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P says Frontier Communications Corp rating remains unchanged

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its issue-level
rating on Stamford, Conn.-based incumbent telephone company Frontier
Communications Corp.'s 7.125% senior notes due 2023 is unchanged. The company is
proposing to tack $200 million onto its existing $600 million senior notes, for
an aggregate of $800 million. 
The issue-level rating on these assigned is 'BB' and the recovery rating is 
'3', which indicates expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the 
event of payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes 
to repay existing debt. 

The 'BB' corporate credit on Frontier is unchanged and the outlook is 
negative. The rating reflects a "weak" business risk profile and "significant" 
financial risk profile. Key business risk factors include significant 
competitive pressures from wireless carriers and incumbent cable operators, 
the latter of which are bundling telephone with data and video services and 
are increasingly targeting smaller business customers. As a result, the 
company continues to lose high-margin voice access lines, which totaled 7.6% 
in the second quarter of 2012, year over year. 

Our "significant" financial risk assessment is based on Frontier's leverage of 
about 3.7x as of June 30, 2012 and what we consider to be a 
shareholder-oriented financial policy. Despite some modest improvement in 
operating trends and the company's intentions to pay down some of its upcoming 
maturities with cash and free operating cash flow (FOCF), we believe that it 
will be difficult for Frontier to improve key credit measures over the next 
few years because of secular industry declines and lower subsidy revenue. 
Moreover, even though Frontier generates solid FOCF, over 55% is consumed by 
its common dividend. We could lower the ratings over the next year if 
operating and financial performance does not show meaningful improvement such 
that leverage declines to 3.5x by the end of 2012 and is on a trajectory to 
improve to 3x over the longer term. (For the complete corporate credit rating 
rationale, see the summary analysis on Frontier, published July 23, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Frontier Communications Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Negative/--
  $800 mil 7.125% senior nts due 2023   BB
   Recovery Rating                      3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.