TEXT-S&P summarizes review of FFELP student loan-backed deals
April 27, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summarizes review of FFELP student loan-backed deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services provided market participants
with a ratings summary after concluding its review of Federal Family Education
Loan Program (FFELP) student loan-backed transactions that were affected by the
July 2011 CreditWatch negative placement and subsequent downgrade of the U.S.
sovereign rating.	
	
After lowering the sovereign rating we initiated numerous rating actions to 	
resolve the outstanding CreditWatch placements on the affected FFELP student 	
loan-backed transactions. We released the last of these actions in conjunction 	
with our April 10, 2012, rating actions on nine KeyCorp trusts.	
	
The report includes a subproduct type summary rating action table for ABS 	
FFELP, Muni FFELP, ABS Mixed, and Muni Mixed transactions, an aggregate rating 	
transition matrix across all affected ratings, and a current ratings list of 	
all classes, that remain outstanding, that were originally placed on 	
CreditWatch negative on July 15, 2011.	
	
We published "U.S. FFELP Student Loan-Backed Ratings Review Completed 	
Following U.S. Sovereign CreditWatch, Downgrade Actions," on April 25, 2012, 	
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

