April 27, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates X5 Finance

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    	
Overview	
     -- OOO X5 Finance is a finance subsidiary of Russia's largest grocery 	
retail chain, X5 Retail Group. 	
     -- We see the likelihood that X5 Retail Group would provide parental 	
support to X5 Finance as "high". 	
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on X5 Retail Group 	
N.V.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term rating to X5 Finance, equal with 	
the rating on X5 Retail Group N.V.	
     -- We are also assigning a '3' recovery rating to X5 Finance's RUB9 	
billion unsecured notes due 2014 and RUB8 billion unsecured notes due 2016, 	
and affirming the 'B+' issue rating on these notes, and removing them from 	
CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The stable outlook on the long-term rating mirrors the outlook on X5 	
Retail Group. 	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 27, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 	
long-term corporate credit rating on X5 Retail Group N.V. and assigned its 	
'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to OOO X5 Finance, the finance 	
subsidiary of X5 Retail Group N.V. (B+/Stable/--). The outlook on both 	
entities is stable. 	
	
We assigned a '3' recovery rating to X5 Finance's existing Russian ruble (RUB) 	
9 billion and RUB8 billion unsecured notes due 2014 and 2016. The 'B+' issue 	
ratings on these notes were affirmed and removed from CreditWatch with 	
negative implications, where they were placed on Feb. 10, 2011.	
Rationale	
The 'B+' issue ratings on the bonds reflect the 'B+' issuer credit rating and 	
our '3' recovery rating.	
	
We equalize the rating on OOO X5 Finance with that on the ultimate parent X5 	
Retail Group because we see the likelihood that X5 Retail Group would provide 	
parental support to X5 Finance as "high". Our view is underpinned by the 	
following:	
     -- X5 Retail Group guarantees all the debt of X5 Finance. Although the 	
suretyship provided by X5 Retail Group N.V. doesn't fully meet our criteria on 	
guarantees, we nevertheless see it as an important sign of X5 Retail Group's 	
willingness to support its finance subsidiaries. The proceeds of the issued 	
bonds are lent on to the various companies within the group.	
     -- The finance subsidiaries are closely associated with X5 Retail Group 	
and if one of them were to default, it would limit X5 Retail Group's access to 	
financial markets.	
     -- X5 Retail Group has 100% indirect ownership and full management 	
control of the financial subsidiary.	
     -- There is a cross-default clause with X5 Finance's bilateral and 	
syndicated loans.	
	
The suretyship prepared in accordance with the Russian law and provided by X5 	
Retail Group N.V. for the bonds issued by X5 Finance doesn't fully meet our 	
criteria on guarantees, in our view. Notably, under the surety agreement: 	
     -- The guarantor will repay the debt only after it receives a request 	
from the bondholder, which might take more than the five days required by our 	
criteria. 	
     -- The guarantor has to pay only the difference between the amount 	
payable and the amount already paid by the issuer. 	
     -- The guarantor has the right to terminate the suretyship, if the 	
issuer's obligations are changed and such change leads to an enlargement of 	
responsibility or any other unfavorable consequences. 	
     -- The guarantor does not waive its rights of set-off or counterclaim. 	
	
The rating on X5 Retail Group N.V., which owns Russia's largest grocery retail 	
network, reflects what we see as the group's aggressive growth strategy and 	
financial policy and exposure to a volatile emerging market economy. Standard 	
& Poor's does not factor into the rating major unforeseen debt-financed 	
acquisitions or changes to shareholder remuneration.	
	
Liquidity 	
We revised X5's liquidity assessment to "adequate" from "less than adequate", 	
reflecting a longer track record of prudent liquidity management. X5's ratio 	
of liquidity sources to uses equaled 1.24x as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Liquidity sources are comprised of the following:	
     -- Surplus cash reserves of about $230 million; 	
     -- Undrawn long-term committed lines totaling $264 million, although 	
available funds under both committed and uncommitted lines totaled $1.65 	
billion; and	
     -- Operating cash flow of about $1.14 billion in 2012	
	
Liquidity uses are represented by:	
     -- Short-term debt of $918 million; and	
     -- Capital spending of $400 million under our conservative credit 	
scenario, which factors in the company's flexibility to decrease capital 	
expenditures in response to a deteriorating operating environment or 	
tightening credit markets.	
	
On Dec 31, 2011, X5 was in compliance with the covenants for its syndicated 	
loan and had adequate headroom. X5's liquidity benefits from the company's 	
relationship with several large foreign and Russian state-owned and commercial 	
banks. 	
	
Flexibility provided by the largely discretionary nature of the group's 	
capital-investment requirements also supports X5's liquidity, in our view. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue rating on the RUB8 billion Series 4 notes due 2016 ("2016 notes") 	
and RUB9 billion Series 1 notes due 2014 ("2014 notes") issued by X5 Finance 	
is 'B+', the same as the corporate credit rating on X5 Finance. The recovery 	
rating on these debt instruments is '3', indicating our expectation of 	
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 2014 	
notes and 2016 notes are unsecured obligations of X5 Finance.	
	
X5 Retail Group N.V. provides support for the notes issued by X5 Finance in 	
the form of suretyship agreements governed by Russian law. We believe that the 	
suretyship undertakings prepared in accordance with the Russian law and 	
provided by X5 Retail Group N.V. are a weaker form of support than on-demand 	
guarantees and do not fully meet Standard & Poor's criteria on guarantees for 	
rating substitution purposes (see the reasons listed in the "Rationale" 	
above). 	
	
Notwithstanding the above, we believe that the surety agreements, combined 	
with the factors that justify our equalization of the corporate credit rating 	
on X5 Finance with that on X5 Retail Group, have sufficient strength for us to 	
assign a recovery rating to these instruments in line with our estimation of 	
the recovery prospects for the note holders.	
	
We note that some debt facilities benefit from a structurally senior position 	
to the rated notes. However, the presence of surety agreements and 	
intercompany loans partly offsets the structural subordination of the notes. 	
For the purpose of our recovery analysis, we have assumed that most debt 	
facilities would rank equally with the notes at our simulated point of default.	
	
To calculate recovery, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario, triggered 	
mainly by increasing competition, negative foreign currency movements, and an 	
inability to refinance maturing debt in 2014, with EBITDA declining to about 	
$805 million.	
	
We have valued X5 Retail Group as a going concern, given its leading market 	
position in Russia. Using a market-multiple approach, we estimate X5 Retail 	
Group's stressed enterprise value at about $4.0 billion at our hypothetical 	
point of default.	
	
We then deduct about $900 million of priority liabilities, consisting of 	
enforcement costs, and debt at recently acquired Open Joint Stock Co. Trade 	
House Kopeyka (NR). The net residual value available for the various debt 	
instruments, assumed to amount to about $4.7 billion, is about $3.1 billion. 	
The recovery prospects are thus in the 50%-70% range.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects that on X5 Retail Group. We expect the rating on 	
X5 Finance to change in line with the ratings on X5 Retail Group N.V.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key credit factors: Business and Financial Risks in the Retail 	
Industry, Sept. 18, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
OOO X5 Finance	
 Corporate Credit Rating                     B+/Stable/--	
 	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
X5 Retail Group N.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                     B+/Stable/--	
 	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; New Rating	
                                          To                 From	
OOO X5 Finance	
 Senior Unsecured	
  RUB8 bil 18.46% puttable bnds ser 4*    B+                 B+ /Watch Neg	
  due 06/02/2016                        	
   Recovery Rating                        3                  NR	
  RUB9 bil bnds ser 1 due 07/01/2014*     B+                 B+ /Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                        3                  NR	
 	
*Guaranteed by: X5 retail Group N.V.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

