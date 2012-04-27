TEXT-S&P rates X5 Finance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- OOO X5 Finance is a finance subsidiary of Russia's largest grocery retail chain, X5 Retail Group. -- We see the likelihood that X5 Retail Group would provide parental support to X5 Finance as "high". -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on X5 Retail Group N.V. -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term rating to X5 Finance, equal with the rating on X5 Retail Group N.V. -- We are also assigning a '3' recovery rating to X5 Finance's RUB9 billion unsecured notes due 2014 and RUB8 billion unsecured notes due 2016, and affirming the 'B+' issue rating on these notes, and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The stable outlook on the long-term rating mirrors the outlook on X5 Retail Group. Rating Action On April 27, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on X5 Retail Group N.V. and assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to OOO X5 Finance, the finance subsidiary of X5 Retail Group N.V. (B+/Stable/--). The outlook on both entities is stable. We assigned a '3' recovery rating to X5 Finance's existing Russian ruble (RUB) 9 billion and RUB8 billion unsecured notes due 2014 and 2016. The 'B+' issue ratings on these notes were affirmed and removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Feb. 10, 2011. Rationale The 'B+' issue ratings on the bonds reflect the 'B+' issuer credit rating and our '3' recovery rating. We equalize the rating on OOO X5 Finance with that on the ultimate parent X5 Retail Group because we see the likelihood that X5 Retail Group would provide parental support to X5 Finance as "high". Our view is underpinned by the following: -- X5 Retail Group guarantees all the debt of X5 Finance. Although the suretyship provided by X5 Retail Group N.V. doesn't fully meet our criteria on guarantees, we nevertheless see it as an important sign of X5 Retail Group's willingness to support its finance subsidiaries. The proceeds of the issued bonds are lent on to the various companies within the group. -- The finance subsidiaries are closely associated with X5 Retail Group and if one of them were to default, it would limit X5 Retail Group's access to financial markets. -- X5 Retail Group has 100% indirect ownership and full management control of the financial subsidiary. -- There is a cross-default clause with X5 Finance's bilateral and syndicated loans. The suretyship prepared in accordance with the Russian law and provided by X5 Retail Group N.V. for the bonds issued by X5 Finance doesn't fully meet our criteria on guarantees, in our view. Notably, under the surety agreement: -- The guarantor will repay the debt only after it receives a request from the bondholder, which might take more than the five days required by our criteria. -- The guarantor has to pay only the difference between the amount payable and the amount already paid by the issuer. -- The guarantor has the right to terminate the suretyship, if the issuer's obligations are changed and such change leads to an enlargement of responsibility or any other unfavorable consequences. -- The guarantor does not waive its rights of set-off or counterclaim. The rating on X5 Retail Group N.V., which owns Russia's largest grocery retail network, reflects what we see as the group's aggressive growth strategy and financial policy and exposure to a volatile emerging market economy. Standard & Poor's does not factor into the rating major unforeseen debt-financed acquisitions or changes to shareholder remuneration. Liquidity We revised X5's liquidity assessment to "adequate" from "less than adequate", reflecting a longer track record of prudent liquidity management. X5's ratio of liquidity sources to uses equaled 1.24x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Liquidity sources are comprised of the following: -- Surplus cash reserves of about $230 million; -- Undrawn long-term committed lines totaling $264 million, although available funds under both committed and uncommitted lines totaled $1.65 billion; and -- Operating cash flow of about $1.14 billion in 2012 Liquidity uses are represented by: -- Short-term debt of $918 million; and -- Capital spending of $400 million under our conservative credit scenario, which factors in the company's flexibility to decrease capital expenditures in response to a deteriorating operating environment or tightening credit markets. On Dec 31, 2011, X5 was in compliance with the covenants for its syndicated loan and had adequate headroom. X5's liquidity benefits from the company's relationship with several large foreign and Russian state-owned and commercial banks. Flexibility provided by the largely discretionary nature of the group's capital-investment requirements also supports X5's liquidity, in our view. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the RUB8 billion Series 4 notes due 2016 ("2016 notes") and RUB9 billion Series 1 notes due 2014 ("2014 notes") issued by X5 Finance is 'B+', the same as the corporate credit rating on X5 Finance. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 2014 notes and 2016 notes are unsecured obligations of X5 Finance. X5 Retail Group N.V. provides support for the notes issued by X5 Finance in the form of suretyship agreements governed by Russian law. We believe that the suretyship undertakings prepared in accordance with the Russian law and provided by X5 Retail Group N.V. are a weaker form of support than on-demand guarantees and do not fully meet Standard & Poor's criteria on guarantees for rating substitution purposes (see the reasons listed in the "Rationale" above). Notwithstanding the above, we believe that the surety agreements, combined with the factors that justify our equalization of the corporate credit rating on X5 Finance with that on X5 Retail Group, have sufficient strength for us to assign a recovery rating to these instruments in line with our estimation of the recovery prospects for the note holders. We note that some debt facilities benefit from a structurally senior position to the rated notes. However, the presence of surety agreements and intercompany loans partly offsets the structural subordination of the notes. For the purpose of our recovery analysis, we have assumed that most debt facilities would rank equally with the notes at our simulated point of default. To calculate recovery, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario, triggered mainly by increasing competition, negative foreign currency movements, and an inability to refinance maturing debt in 2014, with EBITDA declining to about $805 million. We have valued X5 Retail Group as a going concern, given its leading market position in Russia. Using a market-multiple approach, we estimate X5 Retail Group's stressed enterprise value at about $4.0 billion at our hypothetical point of default. We then deduct about $900 million of priority liabilities, consisting of enforcement costs, and debt at recently acquired Open Joint Stock Co. Trade House Kopeyka (NR). The net residual value available for the various debt instruments, assumed to amount to about $4.7 billion, is about $3.1 billion. The recovery prospects are thus in the 50%-70% range. Outlook The stable outlook reflects that on X5 Retail Group. We expect the rating on X5 Finance to change in line with the ratings on X5 Retail Group N.V. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key credit factors: Business and Financial Risks in the Retail Industry, Sept. 18, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating OOO X5 Finance Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed X5 Retail Group N.V. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; New Rating To From OOO X5 Finance Senior Unsecured RUB8 bil 18.46% puttable bnds ser 4* B+ B+ /Watch Neg due 06/02/2016 Recovery Rating 3 NR RUB9 bil bnds ser 1 due 07/01/2014* B+ B+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 NR *Guaranteed by: X5 retail Group N.V.