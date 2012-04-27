FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts Perseus (European Loan Conduit No. 22)
#Credit RSS
April 27, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Perseus (European Loan Conduit No. 22)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Perseus (European Loan Conduit No.
22) plc's Class C and D notes and affirmed the class A2, A3 and B notes, as
follows:	
	
GBP2.1m Class A2 (XS0238677883) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable	
GBP43.9m Class A3 (XS0238678428) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable	
GBP 44.1m Class B (XS0235326039) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative	
GBP15.8m Class C (XS0235326203) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery 	
Estimate RE80%	
GBP0m Class D (XS0235326542) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE0%	
	
The downgrades reflect the non-accruing interest (NAI) amount allocation to the 	
two junior tranches. The affirmations reflect the unchanged performance of the 	
two remaining loans since the last rating action on 3 April 2012.	
	
The NAI allocations are the result of the workout completion for the Major Belle	
loan, which resulted in a principal loss. The net sales proceeds of GBP18.8m 	
were utilised to redeem the GBP21.9m securitised loan and a pari passu ranking 	
GBP2.1m capex facility in part. The unpaid securitised loan balance, matching 	
the cumulative NAI amount on classes C and D, equals GBP4.9m.	
	
The Major Belle receivers stated that late recoveries may be received although 	
the amount and timing have yet to be confirmed. These late recoveries would 	
result in a revised NAI amount for Class C. However, unless the current NAI 	
amount of GBP0.25m allocated to the tranche is cleared, Class C will also be 	
downgraded to 'Dsf' once all Major Belle related recoveries have been received.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

